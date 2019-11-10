Opinion: The rot in Singapore's youth setup goes way deeper than we think

By the time La Min Htwe hammered home Myanmar's 8th goal of the evening in second half stoppage time, the Singapore Lions had long since bowed out of contention. Having been smashed 11-0 by South Korea and beaten 2-0 by China PR in their previous two fixtures, Fadzuhasny Juraimi's charges were eliminated, beaten down and demoralized coming into this one. But that is no excuse for the horrific display put out on that rainy night in Yangon.

Having gone into the break just a single goal down, courtesy of Saw Kyaw Ae's 18th minute strike, the possibility still remained for the Cubs to salvage some semblance of their pride in the second half. But it wasn't there for long. That man Saw was on hand again in the 50th minute to bury Myanmar's second and there was no looking back from there. At times it felt like South Korea all over again, with our Cubs unable to get out of their own final third and goals flying in left, right and centre. Only this time, the opposition wasn't the youth side of FIFA World Cup regulars South Korea- it was Myanmar, a side we could, and probably should be expecting to beat.

Abysmal on the ball, leaky in defense

For me personally, the most striking part of this disastrous qualifying campaign has been the absence of any sort of gameplan, and a shocking lack of technical quality on the part of the players. We'll address the issue of tactics first.

Right from the off, all three matches have seen Singapore set up in essentially the same way- i.e., sit back, wait for the opposition to come at you and hope you can last long enough to escape with a goalless draw. The problem with that sort of setup, however, is that when you have a backline and goalkeeper clearly nowhere near the level their opponents, it would take an incredibly fortuitous display to hang on to a clean sheet. Exemplified by the numerous times our boys were caught out by simple through balls and fullbacks left on their backsides by pretty standard dribbling manoeuvres , it was a fool's errand to expect the players to hold out for a full 90 minutes.

Therefore, when the goals did start to leak, the problems really began for Singapore. To their credit, they did well to hold South Korea for the opening 25 minutes, and go into the break only a goal down against Myanmar. However, in both games, the team capitulated when they fell behind (or in Myanmar's case, conceded a decisive second). Passing became even more erratic than it previously was, and in their desperate attempts to get back on terms, the Cubs began simply lumping long balls forward towards Syahadat Masnawi and Aizal Murhamdani. Unfortunately, most of these balls ended up flying into touch, and when they did land at the feet of an attacker, he was so bizarrely under-supported that the ball was often lost in a matter of seconds.

To lose is one thing, to lose 21-0 is another. But losing 21-0 without so much as ever troubling an opposition goalkeeper or implementing different tactics to suit the opponent is extremely concerning. With this in mind, you start to wonder what sort of top-level experience the coach Fadzuhasny has which warranted his appointment in the first place. He was a great player in his day no doubt, but for a side supposedly looking to compete at the 2034 World Cup, surely a more experienced and successful manager is required to take charge of our age group teams? Given the team's dismal performance at this year's AFF U18 Championship (which will be examined later) on top of the latest debacle, it could be time for the FAS to review the man they've picked to train our country's next generation.

Lack of individual quality

What was disappointing about Singapore's performances across the three matches was the apparent absence of high-standard technical ability from the players. While Korea, China and even Myanmar's players were seen controlling the ball with ease and playing probing passes into enemy territory, the Singapore players seemed to panic on the rare occasions the ball fell to their feet. From wild hooves forward to playing passes straight out of play, it was simply not good enough for a side intent on making a name not just in Southeast Asia, but on the continent at large.

Perhaps the epitome of this came when a slack ball from a Myanmar defender found its way to a Singapore player on the edge of the penalty area. The score was 5-0, the man was under little to no pressure, and he responded by sending an unnecessarily-rushed snapshot miles wide. They didn't fare too much better in the goalkeeping department, with Singapore custodian Prathip Ekamparam parrying H. H. Aung's tame strike over his own head and into the net for goal number five. Late on, a slow passing exchange between Prathip and a central defender ended with said defender being put off by an advancing Myanmar attacker, before lazily playing the ball into touch. Be it lapses in concentration or demoralized players unwilling to press on given the scoreline, the side's collective mental strength is definitely something that needs serious addressing by the coaching staff ahead of the team's next set of fixtures.

Poor record stretching back years

With the latest set of embarrassing results just in for yet another Singapore age-group side, we decided to take a look at our other recent U18 results.

Before this tourney, the AFF U18 Championship this year saw Singapore hold Thailand and beat Cambodia before losing to Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia. The 2019 Jockey Cup saw us lose all three fixtures to Vietnam, Hong Kong and Myanmar, while last year's AFF U18 saw Singapore finish bottom of their group, losing to Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Laos and holding Vietnam to a draw. Our previous AFC U-19 qualifying campaign, in 2018, saw Singapore beaten by Thailand, Japan, and embarrassingly, Mongolia.

19 matches played. 1 win, 2 draws, 16 defeats. 10 goals scored, 71 conceded. The numbers speak for themselves, and unless the FAS can come up with a plan to halt this astounding slide in double quick time, the future of Singapore football could well turn awry.