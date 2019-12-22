SPL pre-season review: Tampines Rovers

Having come 2nd in the AIA Singapore Premier League and lifted the Komoco Motors Singapore Cup last season, the previous campaign was largely seen as a positive one for Tampines Rovers and their head coach, Gavin Lee. With a plethora of young talent featuring the likes of Amirul Adli and Joel Chew complementing the senior heads like Shahdan Sulaiman and Jordan Webb, things were on the up down at Our Tampines Hub. Having come up six points short in 2019, the goal for the upcoming season will be to go one better and claim the SPL title for the first time in seven years.

Leadership

The one thing you must credit the Stags for more than anything is their stability, from top down. With local clubs often struggling to hang on to coaches and backroom teams for more than a couple of years at most, Tampines have nailed their colours to the mast early on by handing head coach Gavin Lee a two-year contract extension, which will take him into his third season at the club. A new deal has also been given to William Phang, who will assume the role of Club General Manager in 2020, taking over from Leonard Koh. Having their futures sorted this early will undoubtedly be a huge plus for the Tampines coaching staff, and preparation for the upcoming campaign can now begin in earnest.

Having reportedly lost midfield talisman Shahdan and flying winger Ryutaro Megumi to Home United and Felda United respectively, it became increasingly important for the Tampines top brass to stamp their authority on the matter and ensure as much continuity as possible around the club from last season. With central defender Madhu Mohana and goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari as well as assistant coach Fahrudin Mustafic already announcing they will remain at Tampines next season, it looks as though the core of 2019's team and coaching staff will be decked out in yellow and black come 2020.

Recruitment

Having already lost Shahdan and Megumi, the Stags have moved quickly in securing replacements. Tampines sent ripples through the local football community by announcing the signing of Albirex Niigata (S)'s midfield dynamo Kyoga Nakamura, before snapping up Singapore international Huzaifah Aziz from Balestier Khalsa.

With four caps to his name, 25-year-old Huzaifah missed out on a place in Singapore's 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup squad, but made his national team bow in late 2018. Having registered two goals and two assists from central midfield last season for a Balestier side which finished bottom of the table, Huzaifah was a bright spark in what was otherwise a dull campaign for the Tigers. It is hoped that he will be able to fill the void left by the departing Shahdan in the heart of Tampines' midfield, something which is no mean feat by any means.

Sitting just behind him in the holding midfielder role is former Japan U17 international Kyoga Nakamura. A relaxed and chatty character, the 23-year-old Chiba native will look to replicate his brilliant 2019 form in the new season. Having skippered Albirex to a 4th placed finish last time out, he was described as one of the club's best players by General Manager Koh Mui Tee, who also deemed his conduct "exemplary". Having been nominated for the Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Year awards at the annual FAS Nite, Nakamura is already looking like an astute signing for the Stags as they look to make strides in the transfer market.

It remains unclear if Tampines will be able to hang on to star men Jordan Webb and Zehrudin Mehmedovic, but should they manage it, there will be few teams in the league capable of matching the foreign firepower they now possess. Megumi's departure means they still have room for one more import signing, and it is here that the Stags really have the chance to pull clear of their local title rivals.

Aims

The 2021 AFC Champions League. It's hard to imagine there being any debate on this in the Tampines boardroom, with participation in Asia's premier club tournament bound to bring riches beyond the club's wildest dreams. With the Asian Football Confederation announcing that the ACL will be expanded from 32 to 40 teams for the 2021 edition, Southeast Asian representation is set to increase tremendously. Barring a monumental collapse by local clubs in 2020's AFC Cup, the SPL is in line for an automatic group stage slot at the following year's ACL.

While winning the SPL title would undoubtedly go down well with the Tampines faithful and board, the financial compensation in Singapore's domestic league is simply not in the same ballpark as ACL revenue. The SPL champions receive $150,000 in prize money from the FAS. For comparison, simply playing in the Champions League's group stage is likely to net a club around $487,000 regardless of results. An additional $68,000 is dished out for each group stage win, and $13,500 for a draw.

In addition to the financial aspect, playing Champions League football is likely to give young Singapore players the chance to impress Asian giants, with a view to moving to bigger clubs. Since Thailand's domestic clubs started competing regularly in the ACL, Thai internationals Theerathon Bunmathan and Chanathip Songkrasin secured moves to Japan's J1 League, while goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan is plying his trade in Belgium. This could prove to be a huge platform for young local players, and if seized, could lead to a Thai-style model of players playing in the domestic league regularly looking for moves to the top clubs in Asia.

It's already shaping up to be an exciting season for the Stags, as the club set their sights on a 6th SPL title, and on becoming the first Singapore team to play Champions League football since Warriors FC in 2010. It's a big job ahead for Gavin Lee and co, but the OTH regulars could be in for a treat.