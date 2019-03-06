VAVEL arrives in Singapore

Hello

你好

வணக்கம்

Selamat datang ke VAVEL Singapura.

I’m Sohail Shamsudeen, the Editor-In-Chief of VAVEL Singapore.

A few months ago I had an idea. An idea to start the Singapore edition of VAVEL.

I reached out to VAVEL's CEO & Founder, Javier Robles, and shared with him my ideas and visions.

After several months of planning and execution, ideas turned into reality. We're finally ready to launch the Singapore edition of VAVEL!

Our aim is to cover and show the world what the sports scene in Singapore looks like.

We plan to cover music and entertainment news sometime in the future but as of now, sports is our primary focus.

Message from the VAVEL managing staff

This is what VAVEL CEO said about the launch of VAVEL Singapore:

"For VAVEL to extend to Asia is a key factor in our growth and strategy. We are proud of Sohail Shamsudeen's proposal to run our brand in Singapore and we'll work hard to succeed in our challenges as a team"

We have a really passionate and driven team of writers and I can't wait to start working with them properly now that the site is up and running!

None of this would have been made possible if it wasn't for Javier Robles and Javier Jabega so I'd like to thank both of them once again for making this happen.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram!