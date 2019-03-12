Nazri Nasir appointed to lead Lions in AIRMARINE Cup 2019

Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir has been tasked to lead the Singapore national team for the upcoming AIRMARINE Cup 2019.

The four-nation ‘A’ international friendly tournament will see hosts Malaysia taking part along with Singapore, Oman, and Afghanistan.

Oman and Afghanistan will kick-start the tournament by playing each other at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur followed by Malaysia and Singapore at 8.45pm on the same day.

The finals and the third-placing match will be played on Saturday 23 March.

Although this will Nazri's first time taking charge of the Lions, he claims to be familiar with the players having worked with them on different occasions. He said: “It is a dream and an honour to be able to lead the Lions for the AIRMARINE Cup 2019. I am familiar with our players, having worked with them in different capacities including in Lions XII."

"While our Under-22 players will be playing in the 2020 Asian Football Confederation Under-23 qualifiers, we have called up players whom I believe will be vital in our success in the tournament."

"We’re playing our first game against Malaysia and we will play our hearts out for our country.”

Missing players

There are a couple of players missing, namely, Irfan Fandi, Ikhsan Fandi, Adam Swandi, and Hassan Sunny.

Both Irfan and Ikhsan Fandi are with the Singapore U-22 team for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 qualifiers.

Hassan Sunny appears to be injured after being left out of his club's last two matchday squads.

Adam Swandi, who won the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) Young Player of the Year award has also been left out of the squad.

Here's the 22-man squad that will be representing Singapore in the AIRMARINE Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Izwan Mahbud, Syazwan Buhari, Zaiful Nizam

Defenders: Amirul Adli, Emmeric Ong, Faritz Hameed, Irwan Shah, Nazrul Nazari, Safuwan Baharudin, Shakir Hamzah

Midfielders: Hariss Harun, Huzaifah Aziz, Izzdin Shafiq, M Anumanthan, Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi, Zulfahmi Arifin

Forwards: Faris Ramli, Gabriel Quak, Iqbal Hussain, Khairul Amri, Khairul Nizam

