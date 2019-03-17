Home United 0-0 Balestier Khalsa: Home earn first point with goalless draw

Home United and Balestier Khalsa shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Bishan Stadium.

Balestier's Hazzuwan Halim had the best chance to break the deadlock but just couldn't finish.

Home's Adam Swandi also had the opportunity to give his team the lead but was beautifully denied by Balestier's skipper Zaiful Nizam.

After a pretty solid season by Home last year, not many would have expected them to begin this year's Singapore Premier League campaign the way they have.

Home currently sit on 7th after suffering defeats to Brunei DPMM and Tampines Rovers.

The Protectors also sit bottom of their AFC Cup group table after getting thrashed 5-0 to Kaya FC recently.

Saswadimata Dasuki's thoughts

Speaking exclusively to VAVEL after the game, Home United coach Saswadimata Dasuki admitted that the game could have been won by either team. He said:

"I thought it (the performance) was very well, especially in the second half where it was very tough for the boys because at this point of time the morale is a bit low but I could see that the boys were fighting."

"Either side could have won but I think we should have finished off the chances we got earlier."

"We won't give up. We believe that we can still climb up (the table). Hopefully, we'll be stronger with all the injured players returning."

"These two weeks break will be really good for the boys to recharge and be fresher for the next game."

Home United face Warriors FC next in the Singapore Premier League at Jurong East Stadium. Warriors FC will be looking to bounce back after a 5-1 defeat to Hougang United.

Home United are one of the biggest clubs in Singapore and it will only be a matter of time before they return to form.

