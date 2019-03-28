Singapore set to host Manchester United, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan for ICC 2019

The International Champions Cup will return to Singapore in a few months' time with four giant European clubs participating; Manchester United, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

The new format of the ICC will see four teams playing a game each in a single weekend on the 20th and 21st of July. Manchester United will take on Inter Milan in the first match and Juventus will take on Tottenham Hotspur the following day.

Speaking about the event, Charlie Stillitano, Executive Chairman of Relevent Sports Group said, “We are very pleased to bring the International Champions Cup to Singapore again. The event is the only platform for fans in the region to get up close to their favourite teams. Manchester United, Inter, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are clubs with strong support in the region, and we believe the fans will be happy to see them in action."

Legends from each participating team were present to help launch the event. Dight Yorke for Man United, Fabrizio Ravanelli for Juventus, Teddy Sheringham for Spurs and Francesco Toldo for Inter.

Photo: International Champions Cup Singapore

Both of the Italian sides have been in Singapore before, with Juventus playing the first ever football match in the National Stadium and Inter Milan winning the International Champions Cup in 2017 after playing and winning against Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Star players

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Harry Kane, and Paulo Dybala are some of the names that might be heavily used in the promotion to potentially draw a big crowd to the National Stadium.

ICC will definitely be looking forward to beating the attendance record at the National Stadium which currently sits at 52,107 set by fans that attended the 2015 Barclays Asia Trophy to see Everton play Arsenal.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram and leave a like on our Facebook page!