Tigers cruise to 3-0 win as hapless Eagles implode

With Balestier Khalsa and Geylang International finishing 6th and 8th respectively last campaign, this game was widely regarded as a battle for pride, as both sides aimed for a top half finish to build on their 2018 season finishes.

However, Balestier have been in sparkling form this season. A 4-1 win over Young Lions on opening day was followed by a narrow 0-1 defeat to pre-season title favourites Hougang United, before the Tigers earned a credible goalless draw against Home United. Under new coach Khidhir Khamis, Balestier, and in particular foreign players Sime Zuzul, Kristijan Krajcek and Sanjin Vrebac, have been electrifying, attacking with pace and energy and defending resolutely. Having scored eight goals this season already and conceded just twice, the numbers speak for themselves, as the Tigers look to win their first piece of silverware since their RHB Singapore Cup triumph in 2014.

Geylang meanwhile, have been out of sorts of late. A stunning 1-0 win over unbeaten champions Albirex Niigata on opening day was brought into context by the Japanese outfit's subsequent results, which included two consecutive goalless draws. The Eagles had lost their last two games coming into this one (0-1 vs Tampines Rovers and 0-3 vs Brunei DPMM), and were looking to avoid a third defeat on the bounce. Boasting the likes of former Holland U19 international Barry Maguire, it was an underwhelming start for Geylang, who were looking to get their season back on track.

Balestier seize initiative after the break

After a rather uneventful first half, the game sprung into life in the second 45. Balestier were knocking on the door, and 19 year old Daniel Goh was left frustrated on the hour mark as his effort beat Zainol Gulam but cannoned off the crossbar. However, his despair wouldn't last long, as he whipped in a cross barely a minute later which was put through his own net by Darren Teh, with Zainol left helpless. From then on, you got the feeling that the floodgates were about to open.

And open they did. Despite the Ultras Eagles doing their best to cheer their heroes on from the Bishan Stadium stands, the men in green and white seemed to capitulate. Just under six minutes later, Krajcek's brilliant 50-yard pass was taken down expertly by Hazzuwan Halim, who made no mistake, lifting the ball over the onrushing Zainol and into the net for 2-0. The 2017 Young Player of the Year wheeled away in celebration, as the Tigers looked set for all three points. He is one for the future, and will definitely be a part of the Singapore National Team setup moving forward.

Geylang's misery didn't end there. Six minutes from time, the excellent Krajcek turned scorer, bamboozling his marker and dazzling the fans inside the Bishan Stadium as he twisted and turned before rifling one into Zainol Gulam's near post. A brilliant performance from the Croat capped off with an excellent individual goal, and Balestier were home and dry.

Where did it all go wrong for Geylang?

Head coach Noor Ali will be scratching his head trying to figure out how exactly things got to how they are now. Going into the break goalless, Geylang had actually looked the better team, knocking it about well and creating more chances than their Toa Payoh-based rivals. The collapse after Teh's own goal would be rather alarming for the former Singapore winger, as he looks to improve his side's mental toughness ahead of games against the Warriors, Young Lions and Hougang, a favourable run of fixtures from which Geylang should look to claim at least 6 points.

Also worrying for Noor Ali would be the lack of goals up top. Geylang have now failed to score in a third straight league game for the first time since August 2013, and it would've been four if not for Yuki Ichikawa's header from a corner against Albirex on the opening matchweek. Boasting the likes of Christopher van Huizen and Shawal Anuar up top, Ali will hope its only a matter of time before the goals start to flow.

With Geylang looking stuck in a mire while Balestier have made their best start to a season since 2012, this season looks set to yield vastly different fortunes for the two sides, and with the Tigers up to 2nd in the league for now, they could be dreaming of a first ever Singapore Premier League title.