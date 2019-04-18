Tampines Rovers 4-2 Nagaworld: Late drama in six-goal thriller

Tampines Rovers beat Nagaworld 4-2 in a thrilling 2019 AFC Cup goal fest.

The scoring was opened by 30-year-old Singaporean international Irwan Shah but a Dani Kouch strike in the 14th minute canceled it out.

Tampines Rovers came back in front after a great strike by Yasir Hanapi in the 87th minute but Nagaworld equalised again through Eosh Omogba.

Khairul Amri and Jordan Webb secured the three points by scoring a goal each in stoppage time.

Tampines Rovers remain on top of their table with a three-point lead over Hanoi FC.

Kadir Yahaya's thoughts

Tampines Rovers head coach Kadir Yahaya sat down and shared his thoughts on the game with the media after the game.

Kadir said: "We really tried to attack from the start and we could see the opponents trying to defend as much as they could, to try and break the deadlock. I think we deserved to win tonight."

"It's good for the fans on both sides but, from a coach's point of view, I was quite angry with the goals we conceded."

"After we scored a goal, we lost concentration and this is our main problem that we have to address."

"We need to be more clinical in front of goal. If we progress, we're going to expect much better teams and much better defence."

Tampines Rovers play Balestier Khalsa next in the Singapore Premier League on the 21st of April at Bishan Stadium and their next game in the 2019 AFC Cup is against Yangon FC in their fifth matchday on the 1st of May at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Should Tampines continue their current superb run of form, it shouldn't be a problem for them to finish on top of their group.

