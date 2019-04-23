Shawn Mendes to return to Singapore in October

Pop singer Shawn Mendes will return to Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 4, 2019.

AEG Presents Asia, the concert promoters, announced the tour on Facebook. Here are the dates, countries, and venues of Shawn Mendes' Asia tour:

10/01/2019 - Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Arena

10/04/2019 - Singapore, Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium

10/05/2019 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Axaita Arena

10/08/2019 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Sentul International Convention Center

10/10/2019 - Manila, Philippines - Mall of Asia Arena

10/13/2019 - Macao, China - Cotai Arena, The Venetian Macao

10/16/2019 - Tokyo, Japan - Yokohama Arena

Tickets for the Singapore show are priced from SGD 28 to 228 and will go on sale from May 2, 2019, at 2 pm via www.sportshubtix.sg, hotline +65 3158 7888, Sports Hub Tix Box Office and all SingPost outlets.

A ShawnAccess Fan Presale for the shows begins on April 25, 2019, starting at 10 am SGT. Head over to www.shawnaccess.com or download the app to get a presale code.

For more information, visit www.shawnmendesthetour.com.