Juventus vs Spurs: European heavyweights test their mettle in pre-season encounter

Juventus have made waves in the transfer market this summer, with the free signings of stars Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, and the return of club legend Gianluigi Buffon, accompanying the signing of Matthijs De Ligt, the most coveted young defender in world football.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur have gone about their business quietly, adding Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke to a squad that finished second in last season’s Champions League finals. What can we expect from this exciting encounter in the Lion City?

Ronaldo still the star for Juventus

Juventus have a star-studded squad and have added to it well with several marquee acquisitions. However, forward Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly remains the star of the team, and fans will certainly be on the lookout for the Portuguese and his repertoire of skills and tricks.

Last season, 34-year-old Ronaldo banged in 21 Serie A goals as he fired Juventus to the title, and this season, he will be looking to add yet another Champions League title to his trophy cabinet.

Around Ronaldo are a more than capable supporting cast of players such as Douglas Costa, Paolo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, and Matthijs De Ligt. The return of club legend Gianluigi Buffon after a season away in Paris will provide a further boost to the squad, as Buffon looks to win his first Champions League medal. Expect a hungry and youthful Juventus side to pull out all the stops in this match.

How will Tottenham respond to Champions League final defeat

Tottenham were well beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in last seasons Champions League final and will look to bounce back from that defeat, and carry their good form into the 2019/20 season.

Stars such as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have all been included in the squad for this pre-season encounter, allowing fans a glance of some of the most talented attacking players world football has to offer.

Having lost right-back Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid, the youthful Kyle Walker-Peters could be given a chance to make the right-back spot his own. However, he will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably one of the world’s greatest players, and it will be a real test to see if Walker-Peters can hold his own out there.

Expect a high octane clash between two European heavyweights, fueled by lineups filled with star players and young talent, and the looming expectation of a successful season ahead.