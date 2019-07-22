Juventus 2-3 Spurs: Harry Kane's last-minute stunner gives Spurs first pre-season victory

The last game of the International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore saw Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur clash at the National Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur's first pre-season game was an entertaining one as 50,443 fans witnessed a total of five goals yesterday.

Maurizio Sarri's first game in charge ended with a loss but there were several positives to take away.

The scoring was opened by 27-year-old Argentinian international Erik Lamela in the 31st minute who made no mistake from close range.

Juventus then equalized with a goal from Gonzalo Higuain who rifled his shot past Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post.

The stadium then erupted after star player Cristiano Ronaldo drilled one into the far corner from close range to put his team ahead.

Brazilian international Lucas Moura then put his team level by squeezing one past Wojciech Szczęsny.

Just as it looked like the game would be going to penalties, Harry Kane scored an absolute screamer of a goal that won his team the game and forced fans that were on their way out of the stadium to halt just to watch a replay of the goal.

Mauricio Pochettino on Kane

Spurs' manager Mauricio Pochettino was certainly happy with Harry Kane's goal and had plenty to say about him.

"I think it was a great goal."

"It's unbelievable from Harry. I think it is good for him to start the pre-season scoring. It wasn't the priority to win the game, but to compete in our best way and in the end to win is always better than not winning.

"We are happy with the performance but the most important thing is that we are happy that all the players finished in a good condition to train tomorrow and build step by step our fitness.

"This type of situation happens because of the quality of the player to see the position of the 'keeper. Sometimes you try and it's possible to touch the net, and sometimes you try and the goal is out.

"It's his talent that at that moment the ball arrived and he decided to shoot. It was a little bit lucky that the goal touched the net."