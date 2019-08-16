Sultan of Selangor Cup 2019: Nazri Nasir to lead Singapore Selection in pursuit of ninth trophy

Local footballing legend Nazri Nasir has been announced as the head coach of the Singapore Selection team that will take on the Selangor Selection in the 2019 Sultan of Selangor Cup on 24th August.

Nazri will lead a team comprising of players from seven different Singapore Premier League clubs, although no Balestier Khalsa players have made the cut for this year's squad.

The notable addition of three foreign players, namely Kaishu Yamazaki and Kyoga Nakamura from Albirex Niigata (S) and Warriors FC star Jonathan Behe, should provide added flair and guile to a squad that offers a good mix of youth and experience.

Some notable inclusions in the squad include Christopher Van Huizen, the Singapore Premier League player of the month for July, who has been lighting up local football with his assists, as well as Jacob Mahler, who made his breakthrough into the national setup last year, and has gone from strength to strength since.

The Singapore Veterans team will be headed by Singapore football legend Samad Allapitchay, and will feature stars such as Noor Ali, Indra Sahdan and Yazid Yasin.

It will be a family affair for Yazid, with his sons Aqil Yazid and Aizil Yazid featuring for the Singapore U15 team, headed by former Home United coach Philippe Aw.

It looks set to be yet another feisty affair as the teams do battle at the Shah Alam Stadium on the 24th of August, with Selangor surely determined to prevent Singapore from equalling their tally of nine trophies in the tournament.