AFF to re-launch Asean Club C'ship in 2020

With the AFF having already announced the tournament's return a few weeks back, more details seem to have been released by popular Facebook page Asean Football News.

The page reports that the new tournament will feature 12 clubs from across Southeast Asia, with all AFF member associations except Australia able to send a team to compete. The final prize money for the winners will be about US$400,000, with the total prize money reportedly being around $1,000,000. The earliest draws for the competition will be held on March 4, 2020.

The following are the quotas for participation for each AFF member nation:

Thailand: 2 teams automatically

Vietnam: 2 automatically

Malaysia: 2 automatically

Indonesia: 2 automatically

Singapore: 1 automatically

Myanmar: 1 automatically

Philippines: 2 teams in play-offs

Cambodia: 2 in play-offs

Laos: 2 in play-offs

Brunei: 2 in play-offs

Timor Leste: 2 in play-offs

It appears that 10 clubs will take part in the playoffs, with only 2 eventually going on to compete at the final tournament. This means that we could be faced with a scenario in which 5 out of 12 AFF member states (including Australia) are unrepresented at the ACC 2020.