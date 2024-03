Altafulla is located in an unbeatable geographical location. Ten minutes from Tarragona and one hour from Barcelona, it enjoys a coastal facade that combines rocky and beach, and also preserves a rurality marked by typical Mediterranean crops, the last stretch of the river Gaià and a wide network of roads and trails that allows hiking and mountain biking.

The town offers visitors a rich and varied historical heritage. From one of the best preserved Roman villas, that of the Munts, to an enclosed village that allows you to wander through streets that still retain the medieval charm. Highlights include the castle and the church of Sant Martí. Altafulla has a very powerful cultural program throughout the year, which highlights the Craftsmen's Fair, Witches' Night, the International Music Festival and the Altacústic, as well as a festive heritage that shines during the major festivals.

Gastronomy is also a strong point of Altafulla, with a gastronomic offer for all tastes and pockets, with the best of the cuisine of our country.