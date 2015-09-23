Nexus 5X And 6P Leaks

The First Leaks

It was about 4 months ago from the time of writing this that it was revealed to the public that both LG and Huawei would be producing the next devices in Google's Nexus lineup of smartphones.

It was speculated that LG's device would have a 5.2-inch display and would share the same Snapdragon 808 as their flagship G4 phone. Huawei's phone was to be the big brother with a 5.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 810; nothing unwieldy like the original Nexus 6, but still pretty sizable.

New Developments

It wasn't really until very recently when the next big news about the new devices were revealed to us. In fact, just about a week ago we got leaks of what the devices would look like. Below you can see the Huawei branding on the bottom of the phone.

Also note the off-looking circle on the back that somewhat resembles the classic Motorola "dimple". To the untrained eye, that may just look like a place to rest your finger, and, well, it is. But - more to the point - it is actually a fingerprint sensor.

(Above) Here you can see the 5X and all it's magnificence. You can see that LG has taken a much different approach to the design of this phone than they did when making the original 5. Also, yet another ring just under the camera is found and is only what we can presume to be a fingerprint sensor.

With these leaks came the unveiling of these products names, the 5X made by LG, and the 6P made by Huawei. Also now known to us is the OS that will be on these phones: Android Marshmallow. This wasn't really a massive surprise to us though as it was already expected that Google would release the new OS on their phone like they did last year.

You might be asking yourself, "but when would Google be showing the public their newest creations?" Well, all is expected to be revealed later this month on September 29th.

Even newer leaks were found just today as well. What was found were pictures of the retail packaging for these phones (below).

We can see here the "X" and "P" aliases of these devices in very large font for you to see with a nice natural looking beach/coastal background.

To truly find out more about these phones, however, you'll have to wait just shy of one week's time from now to get the full experience of what Google has in store for you at their marshmallow-flavored event in San Francisco.

Lesley Warren is a writer for the VAVEL USA Technology section.