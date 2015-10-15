South Park: "You're not Yelping" Review

South Park's war on hipsters continues in this episode. No clue why this season has been all about making fun of them, but it has been a fun ride thus far. And what better way to start this war then starting with a view of Whole Foods. Stan;s dad Randy and Kyle's dad Gerald make there way to try one of the new restaurants that have opened up around the Whole Foods. Unfortunately the restaurant is full and there will be a long wait. Gerald whispers that he is a food critic and that prompts the host to get them a seat immediately. And by food critic, he really just reviews food on Yelp. Hmmm, who else would be calling their self a food critic? Enter Eric Cartman.

At a Mexican restaurant giving the nice people there a hard time. But, oh no, it doesn't stop at the Mexican restaurant. David (pronounced Dah-Veed) is in school with Cartman and the rest and Cartman continues to make fun of him and pick on him by threatening to give him a one star if he stands up for himself. At Whistling Willie's, Willie had officially had enough. He no longer cared about getting bad reviews on Yelp and kicked every Yelper out and the rest of the restaurants followed suit and no longer allowed Yelpers in their establishments. Of course they took this rejection in stride and were mature right? WRONG! Have you never seen this show? So of course Cartman accidentally rallies the town and they destroy Whistling Willie's and behead him. Well, they took the mask off of his head.

So what now? Well, after David (pronounced Dah-Veed) concedes defeat on behalf on all of the restaurants in South Park. So is that it? The jerk Yelpers win? Eh, kinda. They all get frsh badges that identify themselves as important Yelpers and "real" food critic. They also get special food. What kind of special food? Well...

Was tis episode great? Not really. Was it funny? Absolutely. The best part was getting twards the end and getting that amazing song. There is a line between giving an honest review and flat out pooping on someone's restaurant because you're a jerk. Well, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have showed you how some of you look.



Rating: 7 out of 10