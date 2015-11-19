South Park "Sponsored Content" Review

Before watching the new South Park, checking the title is a must. It says Jimmy is going to challenge P.C. Principle. Yeah, there is no way this is going to end well. And the show starts with P.C. Principle on a rampage because someone used the word retarded in the school paper. Some of you already know where this is going, but let's continue. P.C. Principle screams that he is going to break the legs of whoever wrote this because the word retarded has no place in this school. By now you've guessed who is in charge of the school paper. If not, it's Jimmy Valmer. South Park's resident handi-capable student and stand-up comedian.

P.C. Principle says that he has to edit the paper before he puts it out. Jimmy says no. P.C. Principle says that he is not going to let Jimmy distribute his paper in school unless he is allowed to edit it first. So Jimmy just says ok. The next day Jimmy is giving out the papers like a paper boy. One of the stops is P.C. Principle's frat house. What does the front page article say? Glad you asked. It says "P.C. Principle's 'Retarded' Policy". Jimmy tells P.C. Principle suck his **** and then he rides away. P.C. Principle has a conversation with his frat p.c. bros and they tell Jimmy is sympathizing with his oppressors and that he needs to find a way to connect. So P.C. Principle calls in Nathan. Nathan is another handicap kid in South Park and he just plays up the handicap role to perfection. P.C. Principle just lets this happen because he's so uncomfortable. But Nathan is playing P.C. Principle and tells Jimmy later on that all the changes to South Park are not just coincidence and that everyone is about to learn the truth and that....there is a war coming.

The end of the season is coming. The clip of P.C. Principle pushing his daughter Leslie on a swing (the girl he is always yelling at in the gym), a surprise comeback of Principle Victoria coming back, (former) Officer Barbrady coming back, and the mysterious omen from Nathan is just the beginning of the end of this season. It was obvious that the town would eventually have to go back to normal (or normal for South Park) at some point and most likely at the end of the season. This was a decently fun and funny episode with a few really funny moments. If you are a fan of the show and especially this season, it is a must watch. This looks like this could be the mother of all season finales. And an extremely silly one. This is NOT an add.