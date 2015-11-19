South Park "Sponsored Content" Review
Yep. This is an episode about Jimmy. Enjoy. It's pretty good. image source "en.yibada.com"

Before watching the new South Park, checking the title is a must. It says Jimmy is going to challenge P.C. Principle. Yeah, there is no way this is going to end well. And the show starts with P.C. Principle on a rampage because someone used the word retarded in the school paper. Some of you already know where this is going, but let's continue. P.C. Principle screams that he is going to break the legs of whoever wrote this because the word retarded has no place in this school. By now you've guessed who is in charge of the school paper. If not, it's Jimmy Valmer. South Park's resident handi-capable student and stand-up comedian.