Album review: Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' by Kid Cudi

Ever since he blessed his fans with the up-tempo celebratory 'Surfin', Kid Cudi's new release has been on the radars of many a hip/hop enthusiast. 

Instead of pleasing the masses, in recent years Scott Mescudi has detailed his desire to create music closer to his heart, inspired by guitar greats like Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain

Except, only the Cudi fans with rose-tinted glasses could really be on board with his 2015 release - Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven. Despite its alternative flavour, one can only be left tasting bitterness from Mescudi's attempt at grudge singing.

Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' - shortened: PPDS - drew a much wider audience with its lead single Surfin'; the Pharrell Williams produced sound stirred the melting pot of hope that Cudi's long-awaited return to his original sound was nigh.

'Frequency', another lead single, didn't have the same response from casual listeners - but even so, still manages to feel very reminiscent of Mescudi's earlier releases. 

With PPDS being the sixth studio album to come out of Cudi's long line of work, it begs the question whether he could make an accomplished return down the path of hip/hop and rap after years of purposely steering clear.

The story of the 'Man on the Moon' so far

If you ask most people unaware of the 'man on the moon' what they associate the Cleveland-born artist with, they'll tell you about his ever-present hit 'Day n Nite' - remixed by Crookers to gain even more radio play. 

Dig a little deeper into the discography though and you'll find plenty of hits amongst emotionally-ridden classics. Ultimately creating music that vividly portrays an artist's own struggles can also create a large and incredibly loyal fanbase - in Mescudi's case this came to life. 

On his first commercial release - Man on the Moon: The End of Day (2009) - Mescudi is able to find the right moments to be introspective, whilst also creating a sound unique to his music. 

One perfect example of this is the timeless fan-favourite 'Soundtrack 2 My Life' in which Cudi explores his own depression, paranoia and drug-abuse; towards the end he simply comes to the conclusion that suicide would be a "happy ending".

Unsteady guitar riffs mixed over hip/hop flavoured beats are showcased here - the best recipe for a Cudi record.

Something that Mescudi likes to do is split his albums into different moods. Tracklisting shows the separate acts; you can find darker days in Cudi's life with 'Solo Dolo' and 'My World'. More uplifting moments coated in drug-use - see 'Sky Might Fall' or 'Cudi Zone' - happen to be towards the tail-end of MOTM.  

The strangest thing about the chart success of Day n Nite has to be people's idea that it's a carefree, jovial track. By no means was Cudi attempting to depict a perfect life; he contrasts two sides of his loneliness in the 'day' and 'night', only enjoying life whilst 'freeing himself' at night as a "lonely stoner". On the other hand, the day provides a "silly game" in which searching for "peace" proves to finish Mescudi last in the game of life. 

Cudi has gone on record as saying this music video for the remix was not released with his permission, and you can see why. 