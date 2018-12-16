Ahora es el turno de los Critics’ Choice Awards

La temporada de premios ya ha comenzado, y a diferencia de los Globos de Oro, los Critics’ Choice Awards, trae algunas novedades en lo que respecta nominados. Al igual que en el post de los Globos de Oro, los nominados en las secciones de cine y series serán divididas.

Cine

Hay varias novedades en esta sección. De partida llama la atención que la aclamada Bohemian Rhapsody, no esté dentro de las nominadas a mejor película, en esta categoría compiten 10 cintas, varias de ellas coinciden con las nominadas a “mejor película drama” de los Globos de Oro. Además, se observa que la cinta El primer hombre -The first man-, que no tuvo muchas nominaciones a los otros galardones, en esta oportunidad compite en 10 categorías. Sin embargo, el filme que posee más postulaciones es La Favorita, con un total de 14 menciones.

A continuación, los nominados

Mejor película

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Mejor actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Mejor actriz

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Mejor actor/actriz juvenil

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

Mejor reparto

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

Mejor director

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Damien Chazelle director de The First Man. Fotografía de Hollywood Reporter

Mejor guión original

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Mejor guión adaptado

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Josh Singer – First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Mejor fotografía

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison – Black Panther

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Linus Sandgren – First Man

Mejor diseño de producción

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor edición

Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin – Vice

Tom Cross – First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite

Joe Walker – Widows

Afiche película Vice. Fotografía de Teaser Trailer

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter – Black Panther

Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell – The Favourite

Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Mejor película animada

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mejor película de acción

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

Mejor comedia

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

Mejor actor en Comedia

Christian Bale – Vice

Jason Bateman – Game Night

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

Afiche promocional Deadpool 2. Fotografía de Heavy Square

Mejor actriz en Comedia

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams – Game Night

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor película de ciencia ficción/terror

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

Mejor película extranjera

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Mejor canción

All the Stars – Black Panther

Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’

I’ll Fight – RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow – A Star Is Born

Trip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor banda sonora

Kris Bowers – Green Book

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Como se puede observar, las nominaciones a estos premios son bastante distintas a los Globos de Oro. De partida porque la película Roma, dirigida por Cuarón, compite en dos categorías: mejor película y mejor película extranjera (en esta última se encuentra nominada en los Globos de Oro), al igual que Black Panther que se encuentra compitiendo a mejor película y mejor cinta de acción, claro que en esta última todo parece indicar que la ganadora será Avengers Infinity War por la gran cantidad de escenas que mostró durante su duración.

Curiosamente, Avengers no se encuentra nominada a la categoría mejor reparto, algo extraño si se considera a todos los actores y personajes que reunió este filme que muchos consideran como uno de los mejores crossovesr en la historia del cine.

Finalmente, y al igual que en los Globos de Oro, Bradley Cooper compite en estos premios a mejor actor y director, en esta última categoría también se encuentra nominado Damien Chazelle por su trabajo en El primer hombre. Este cineasta ganó el Critics' Choice Awards en 2016 - y posteriormente el Oscar- por su película La La Land.

Series

En estos galardones, las estadísticas favorecen a la cadena HBO y el servicio de streaming Netflix, ambos cuentan con 20 nominaciones. Mientras que Fox (que domina las nominaciones en los Globos de Oro) posee 17 nombramientos para estos premios y Amazon sigue en tercer puesto con 12 postulaciones.

A continuación, la lista con las categorías y nominados en la sección de series.

Mejor serie dramática

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

Afiche The Americans. Fotografía de JumPic

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

Mejor serie comedia

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

Mejor serie limitada

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Mejor película hecha para televisión

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Afiche The Tale. Fotografía de Cheap Prices

Mejor actor en serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Mejor serie animada

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FXX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)

En esta sección existe un triple empate con las series The Americans, Escape at Dannemora y American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, las tres producciones poseen 5 nominaciones en general, aquí ya se puede observar que Fox marca una fuerte presencia ya que con The Americans y American Crime Story ya suma 10 nominaciones.

Similitudes con los Globos de Oro hay varias, nuevamente se ve a Antonio Banderas compitiendo a mejor actor por su interpretación de Pablo Picasso. Sin embargo, Penélope Cruz no contó con nominación a mejor actriz de reparto por su trabajo en Amercian Crime Story.

La serie Narcos México, de Netflix contó con solo una nominación para Diego Luna como mejor actor de drama, mientras que Westworld, nuevamente ausente, también está con una sola nominación para la actriz Thandie Newton.