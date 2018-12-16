Ahora es el turno de los Critics’ Choice Awards

La temporada de premios ya ha comenzado, y a diferencia de los Globos de Oro, los Critics’ Choice Awards, trae algunas novedades en lo que respecta nominados. Al igual que en el post de los Globos de Oro, los nominados en las secciones de cine y series serán divididas.
Cine
Hay varias novedades en esta sección. De partida llama la atención que la aclamada Bohemian Rhapsody, no esté dentro de las nominadas a mejor película, en esta categoría compiten 10 cintas, varias de ellas coinciden con las nominadas a “mejor película drama” de los Globos de Oro. Además, se observa que la cinta El primer hombre -The first man-, que no tuvo muchas nominaciones a los otros galardones, en esta oportunidad compite en 10 categorías. Sin embargo, el filme que posee más postulaciones es La Favorita, con un total de 14 menciones.
A continuación, los nominados
Mejor película
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Mejor actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Mejor actriz
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Mejor actriz de reparto
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Mejor actor/actriz juvenil
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s
Mejor reparto
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Vice
Widows
Mejor director
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Mejor guión original
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
Mejor guión adaptado
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Mejor fotografía
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man
Mejor diseño de producción
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor edición
Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin – Vice
Tom Cross – First Man
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Joe Walker – Widows
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter – Black Panther
Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice
Mejores efectos visuales
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Mejor película animada
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mejor película de acción
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Widows
Mejor comedia
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
Mejor actor en Comedia
Christian Bale – Vice
Jason Bateman – Game Night
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You
Mejor actriz en Comedia
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams – Game Night
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Mejor película de ciencia ficción/terror
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place
Suspiria
Mejor película extranjera
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Mejor canción
All the Stars – Black Panther
Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’
I’ll Fight – RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow – A Star Is Born
Trip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor banda sonora
Kris Bowers – Green Book
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Como se puede observar, las nominaciones a estos premios son bastante distintas a los Globos de Oro. De partida porque la película Roma, dirigida por Cuarón, compite en dos categorías: mejor película y mejor película extranjera (en esta última se encuentra nominada en los Globos de Oro), al igual que Black Panther que se encuentra compitiendo a mejor película y mejor cinta de acción, claro que en esta última todo parece indicar que la ganadora será Avengers Infinity War por la gran cantidad de escenas que mostró durante su duración.
Curiosamente, Avengers no se encuentra nominada a la categoría mejor reparto, algo extraño si se considera a todos los actores y personajes que reunió este filme que muchos consideran como uno de los mejores crossovesr en la historia del cine.
Finalmente, y al igual que en los Globos de Oro, Bradley Cooper compite en estos premios a mejor actor y director, en esta última categoría también se encuentra nominado Damien Chazelle por su trabajo en El primer hombre. Este cineasta ganó el Critics' Choice Awards en 2016 - y posteriormente el Oscar- por su película La La Land.
Series
En estos galardones, las estadísticas favorecen a la cadena HBO y el servicio de streaming Netflix, ambos cuentan con 20 nominaciones. Mientras que Fox (que domina las nominaciones en los Globos de Oro) posee 17 nombramientos para estos premios y Amazon sigue en tercer puesto con 12 postulaciones.
A continuación, la lista con las categorías y nominados en la sección de series.
Mejor serie dramática
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)
Mejor serie comedia
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)
Mejor serie limitada
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Mejor película hecha para televisión
Icebox (HBO)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Mejor actor en serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Mejor serie animada
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)
En esta sección existe un triple empate con las series The Americans, Escape at Dannemora y American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, las tres producciones poseen 5 nominaciones en general, aquí ya se puede observar que Fox marca una fuerte presencia ya que con The Americans y American Crime Story ya suma 10 nominaciones.
Similitudes con los Globos de Oro hay varias, nuevamente se ve a Antonio Banderas compitiendo a mejor actor por su interpretación de Pablo Picasso. Sin embargo, Penélope Cruz no contó con nominación a mejor actriz de reparto por su trabajo en Amercian Crime Story.
La serie Narcos México, de Netflix contó con solo una nominación para Diego Luna como mejor actor de drama, mientras que Westworld, nuevamente ausente, también está con una sola nominación para la actriz Thandie Newton.