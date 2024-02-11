PUBLICIDAD
No te despegues de acá para seguir Medellin VS Santa Fe en vivo
¿Cómo ver el partido Medellin VS Santa Fe en vivo?
Si quieres verlo por streaming, tu opción es: Win sports online.
Si quieres seguirlo por internet, VAVEL Colombia es tu mejor opción.
¿A qué hora es Medellin VS Santa Fe?
Argentina: 22:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Brasil: 22:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 21:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 20:20 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 20:20 hrs. - Win sports online
España: 01:10 hrs. del día siguiente - Win sports online
México: 19:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 21:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Perú: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 22:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Equipo arbitral
Asistente Nro.1: JAVIER PATIÑO – META
Asistente Nro.2: DIEGO FLECHAS – BOYACÁ
Cuarto Árbitro: ALEJANDRO MONCADA – ANTIOQUIA
VAR: JORGE GUZMÁN – NORTE
AVAR: DIEGO ULLOA – VALLE
Historial de partidos de Medellin VS Santa Fe
Actualidad del Independiente Santa Fe
La Equidad vs Independiente Santa Fe (1-0) Gana Equidad
Deportivo Pasto vs Independiente Santa Fe (0-1) - Gana Santa Fe
Atlético Huila vs Independiente Santa Fe (2-2) - Empate
Deportes Tolima vs Independiente Santa Fe (2-0) - Gana Tolima
Perdiendo 2 Empatando 1 y Ganando 1 como visitante
Actualidad del Indepediente Medellin
En los últimos 4 encuentros, Independiente Medellin de local tiene un promedio bueno.
Independiente Medellin vs Cali (1-0) Gana Medellin
Independiente Medellin vs Pereira (1-0) - Gana Medellín
Independiente Medellin vs Junior (2-2) - Empate
Independiente Medellin vs America (2-1) - Gana Medellin
Ganando 3 de los ultimos 4 partidos que ha jugado en condicion de local
Estadio Atanasio Girardot