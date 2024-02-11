PUBLICIDAD

15:16hace una hora

No te despegues de acá para seguir Medellin VS Santa Fe en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del partido Medellin VS Santa Fe en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Estadio Atanasio Girardot. No te pierdas ni un detalle del partido Medellin VS Santa Fe en directo con los comentarios de VAVEL.
15:11hace una hora

¿Cómo ver el partido Medellin VS Santa Fe en vivo?

Si quieres ver el partido Medellin VS Santa Fe en directo por TV, tu opción es: Win Sports+.
Si quieres verlo por streaming, tu opción es: Win sports online.
Si quieres seguirlo por internet, VAVEL Colombia es tu mejor opción.
15:06hace una hora

¿A qué hora es Medellin VS Santa Fe?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Medellin VS Santa Fe del 10 de Febrero de 2024 en varios países:

Argentina: 22:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Brasil: 22:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 21:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 20:20 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 20:20 hrs. - Win sports online
España: 01:10 hrs. del día siguiente - Win sports online
México: 19:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 21:20 hrs. - Win sports online
Perú: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 22:10 hrs. - Win sports online

15:01hace una hora

Equipo arbitral

Central: DIEGO RUIZ – META
Asistente Nro.1: JAVIER PATIÑO – META
Asistente Nro.2: DIEGO FLECHAS – BOYACÁ
Cuarto Árbitro: ALEJANDRO MONCADA – ANTIOQUIA
VAR:  JORGE GUZMÁN – NORTE
AVAR: DIEGO ULLOA – VALLE
14:56hace una hora

Historial de partidos de Medellin VS Santa Fe

Medellin y Santa Fe se han enfrentado en cuatro ocasiones en el Estadio Atanasio Girardot desde 2019. Medellin tiene un historial positivo como local, con 2 victorias y 2 empates. Hasta la fecha, Santa Fe no ha logrado ganarle a Medellin en el Atanasio Girardot desde el 3 de octubre del 2017
14:51hace una hora

Actualidad del Independiente Santa Fe

En los últimos 4 encuentros, Independiente Santa Fe de visitante tiene un promedio negativo.

La Equidad vs Independiente Santa Fe (1-0) Gana Equidad
Deportivo Pasto vs Independiente Santa Fe (0-1) - Gana Santa Fe
Atlético Huila vs Independiente Santa Fe (2-2) - Empate
Deportes Tolima vs Independiente Santa Fe (2-0) - Gana Tolima


Perdiendo 2 Empatando 1 y Ganando 1 como visitante 

14:46hace una hora

Actualidad del Indepediente Medellin

Actualidad del Independiente Medellin 

En los últimos 4 encuentros, Independiente Medellin  de local tiene un promedio bueno.

Independiente Medellin  vs Cali  (1-0) Gana Medellin
Independiente Medellin  vs Pereira (1-0) - Gana Medellín
Independiente Medellin  vs Junior (2-2) - Empate
Independiente Medellin  vs America (2-1) - Gana Medellin


Ganando 3 de los ultimos 4 partidos que ha jugado en condicion de local 

14:41hace 2 horas

Estadio Atanasio Girardot

El encuentro entre  Medellin VS Santa Fe se llevará a cabo en el Estadio Atanasio Girardot de la ciudad de Medellin (Colombia), dicho estadio es donde el Club  Medellin juega sus partidos como local, fue construido en el año 1953 y tiene una capacidad para 42.000 espectadores aproximadamente.

 

Foto: Estadio mundialista
Foto: Estadio mundialista


 

14:41hace 2 horas

¡Bienvenidos a todos!

¡Hola a todos! a todos los lectores de VAVEL. Estamos transmitiendo en vivo el partido entre Medellin VS Santa Fe. Soy Nicolás Amaya y les proporcionaré noticias previas, análisis y muchos datos interesantes sobre el partido de liga de Medellin . Todo en vivo, aquí por VAVEL
