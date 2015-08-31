Top Five Hip-Hop Albums Of 2015 (So Far)

There won't be anything harder to judge than who deserves the title of "2015 Hip-Hop Album of the Year" when this year comes to a close. Each artist has brought his A game from the veterans like Dr. Dre to newcomers like Joey Bada$$. Each album has their own style and rhythmic taste making the list that more difficult to assess. As we come to the end of August in 2015 here are some of the top hip-hop/rap albums to date:

5) B4.DA.$$ - Joey Bada$$

It feels crazy to think that the one guy who can bring back the early 90s rap in his lyrics and rhymes is somebody who was born in 1995. By the time Joey was old enough to even comprehend the rap music the tides had shifted into the early 2000s hip-hop. But that didn't stop Joey Bada$$ from delivering a gold star in his debut album. There are many people who still remember the glory days of hip-hop in the early 90s with De La Soul and Redman. When you sit down and listen to B4.DA.$$ you can feel that '93-'94 type of rap vibe. Paper Trail$ deliverers listeners into a lyrical and pulsating time machine giving the 20 year-old much creditability between both the younger rap generation and the older. Joey Bada$$ has given hip-hop fans the ability to listen to some of the best years in music with his flow and his lyrics and easy-flowing, head-bobbing beats.