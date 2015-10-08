The League: Season 7 Episode 5 “The Bully”

The League is back and Taco returns with yet another interesting substance for his EBDB Company. Apparently the Taco Cares charity has inherited the Little Eskimo Brothers program designed to help bullies.

Ellie, who has started learning about sex at school, is being bullied by a kid named Cooper Harris, who is a part of Taco’s Little Eskimo Brothers program. Ellie lets her parents know about Cooper’s bullying and tells them that he calls her a “chode-juggler”, which Kevin uses the term to talk trash on Pete, his Week 2 fantasy football matchup.

However, when the term “chode-juggler” becomes outdated, Kevin seeks for more bullying terms from Cooper through his own daughter.

All the while, Ellie asks her parents for help on her sex ed. class project, but they are hesitant to aid her. Though, when catching a glimpse of Ellie’s sex education textbook, Jenny and Kevin discover a textbook example of a naked man that looks a lot like Kevin.

Out of embarrassment, Kevin rips out the page and tosses it in the trash, but Taco finds it and reveals it to the group. He also informs the group about his own sex drawings.

Going back to the topic of bullying, the crew agrees that Andre was the one who was bullied the most out of the group. At first, Andre refuses to believe that, but he then realizes that he has been the group’s punching bag since their days at school.

Upon his realization, Andre demands more respect from the gang and tells them to not say anything at all if it’s going to be something negative about him. Since the group never has anything positive to say about him, they keep their mouths shut, which irritates Andre even more to know that his friends don’t have anything decent to say about him.

Meanwhile, Kevin visits Taco at his Little Eskimo Brothers organization and demands to see Cooper to attain more hysterical bullying terms so that he could use to his advantage. At the same time, Ellie visits Taco as well, seeking help on her sex ed. project and about bullying.

Taco shows Ellie a room of his sex drawings, which sickens the young girl. Ultimately, Ellie spots her father playing catch with Cooper and furiously confronts him for spending time with her bully.

Out of spite, Ellie turns in a disturbing booklet as her sex ed. project, which forces her teacher to call for a parent's conference. During the meeting, Ellie’s teacher shows Jenny and Kevin the booklet, which includes a graphic picture of a man and woman having sex, a picture of two men, who turn out to be Kevin and Pete, having sex, and a picture of Kevin juggling chodes, thus concluding the episode.

“The Bully” did not focus much on fantasy football but still consisted of a few good laughs, including Taco’s Little Eskimo Brothers program and Ellie’s sex ed. project. For those wondering why Ruxin wasn’t mentioned, it was because he received very little screen time in this episode and didn’t have much significance.

The League continues next Wednesday with an all new episode on FXX at 10 pm ET.

Episode 7.5 Overall Grade: 7.9/10