Goles y resumen del Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth en Premier League 2022-2023
18:09hace 3 días

¡Resumen!

15:52hace 3 días

Fin del Juego

Finaliza el partido, gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del partido Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth, los esperamos en VAVEL para más transmisiones.
15:52hace 3 días

¡El de la victoria!

El gol de Rashford con el que el Manchester puso el tercero y se hizo de la victoria:
15:48hace 3 días

90'

Se agregan 3 minutos más.
15:45hace 3 días

86'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL!!! Contragolpe del United que deja a Marcus Rashford en buena posición para definir y anotar el tercero que asegura la victoria.
15:43hace 3 días

¡El segundo!

El contragolpe del Manchester United que termina con el remate de Luke Shaw para el segundo:
15:39hace 3 días

80'

Muy poco del Bournemouth para buscar un gol que los acerque en el partido. El United empieza a reforzar su defensa para asegurar la victoria.
15:37hace 3 días

¡Para abrir el marcador!

El remate de Casemiro para abrir el marcador en favor del United:
15:33hace 3 días

75'

El Bournemouth empieza a realizar ajustes tratando de presionar al Manchester United con un gol.
15:26hace 3 días

65'

Presiona el Bournemouth en busca de meterse en el partido.
15:16hace 3 días

55'

El United empieza a tomar menos riesgos ya con la ventaja en el marcador y buscará contragolpear para poner el tercero y finiquitar el juego.
15:08hace 3 días

49'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLL!!! Remate de Luke Shaw para el segundo del United, tiro cruzado desde el centro del área.
15:04hace 3 días

45'

Arranca la segunda mitad.
14:48hace 3 días

Medio Tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con ventaja mínima del Manchester United.
14:41hace 3 días

40'

El United logra sobrepasar la fuerte presión del Bournemouth y sigue peleando por ampliar la ventaja.
14:37hace 3 días

36'

Tarjeta amarilla para Philip Billing del Bounemouth.
14:35hace 3 días

30'

Luego del gol, el Bounemouth se lanza al frente buscando anotar el gol que les devuelva el empate.
14:24hace 3 días

22'

¡¡¡GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Balón perdido en la cancha del Bournemouth que aprovecha Casemiro para rematar y poner el primero del Manchester United.
14:22hace 3 días

20'

Hasta ahora, muy poco de ambos equipos. Solo una oportunidad del Manchester que se fue desviada del arco del Bournemouth.
14:17hace 3 días

15'

El Mancehster United empieza a tomar más protagonismo en el terreno de juego y ya busca el primero con algunas oportunidades sin mucho peligro.
14:05hace 3 días

5'

El partido arrancó muy parejo con ambos equipos buscando generar sus primeras oportunidades de peligro.
14:01hace 3 días

0'

Inicia el partido en Old Trafford.
13:49hace 3 días

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que dé inicio la presentación del juego y los protocolos previos de la Premier League.
13:38hace 3 días

¡Alineación del Manchester!

Estos son los once que arrancan por el Manchester United para el partido de este día:
13:36hace 3 días

¡Alineación del Bournemouth!

Estos son los titulares del Bournemouth para el juego de hoy:
13:29hace 3 días

Arbitraje

La designación arbitral para este partido, es la siguiente:

Árbitro Central: Michael Salisbury

Asistentes: Adrian Holmes y Steven Meredith

4to Árbitro: David Coote

VAR: Craig Pawson y Richard West.

13:26hace 3 días

¡Llego el ManU!

Los jugadores del Manchester United ya se encuentran en su estadio para el partido de este día:
13:23hace 3 días

¡Escenario listo!

Todo listo en Old Trafford para el partido de la jornada 17 de este día:
13:12hace 3 días

¡Último duelo!

La última ocasión en que ambos equipos se vieron las caras fue en la temporada 2019-2020 cuando el Manchester United se impusó en casa por goleada con marcador de 5 a 2 con goles de Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes y doblete de Mason Greenwood, mientras que Junior Stanislas y Joshua King descontarón por el Bournemouth.
13:10hace 3 días

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados de la comparativa entre ambos equipos.
Foto: ESPN
Foto: ESPN
13:01hace 3 días

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Manchester United y Bournemouth dé comienzo en Old Trafford. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
10:00hace 3 días

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Manchester United vs Bournemouth en vivo de la Premier League 2022-2023!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Manchester United vs Bournemouth en vivo correspondiente a la Fecha 17 de la Premier League 2022-2023, además de la más reciente información que surja desde Old Trafford. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
9:55hace 3 días

¿Dónde y cómo ver Manchester United vs Bournemouth online y en vivo de la Premier League 2022-2023?

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Manchester United vs Bournemouth en varios países:

Argentina: 17 horas en ESPN, Star+

Bolivia: 16 horas en ESPN, Star+

Brasil: 17 horas en Claro, Star+, ESPN

Chile: 17 horas en ESPN, Star+

Colombia: 15 horas en ESPN, Star+

Ecuador: 15 horas en ESPN, Star+

EE. UU. (ET): 15 horas en Peacock, SiriusXM

España: 21 horas en Movistar+

México: 14 horas en Paramount+

Paraguay: 17 horas en Star+

Perú: 15 horas en Star+

Uruguay: 17 horas en Star+

Venezuela: 16 horas en Star+

 

 

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

9:50hace 3 días

¡Philip Billing, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del Bournemouth es uno de los grandes referentes de su club a la ofensiva y el máximo anotador del equipo. Billing busca seguir su desarrollo en el fútbol europeo y ser una pieza fundamental para el Bournemouth en la ofensiva. Este es una de las promesas del Bournemouth y su aporte en ofensiva es vital para las aspiraciones del equipo en todas las competiciones. Durante la temporada pasada, el delantero participó en 42 juegos donde consiguió 11 asistencias y 10 goles. El danés tuvo un gran arranque de temporada y, de momento, marcha con 4 goles y 1 asistencia en 15 partidos disputados.
Foto: Bourne
Foto: Bourne
9:45hace 3 días

¿Cómo llega el Bournemouth?

El Bournemouth continúa con su proceso futbolístico en la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League donde se mantiene en la décimo cuarta posición con 16 puntos, luego de 4 victorias, 4 empates y 7 derrotas. The Cherries se ubican 3 puntos de distancia de los puestos de descenso y ese es el objetivo en mente del equipo. No obstante, su camino en la EFL Cup ha sido muy interesante, dejando fuera al Norwich City en penales, luego de empatar a 2 goles, además, estos dejaron fuera al Everton en la tercera ronda por goleada de 4 a 1. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Philip Billing, Marcus Tavarnier, Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke y Lloyd Kelly, estos son los jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo, su aporte será fundamental para las esperanzas del plantel en el resto de la temporada futbolística. Estos no marchan como los favoritos para avanzar a la siguiente ronda, no obstante, podrían dar la sorpresa.
9:40hace 3 días

¡Marcus Rashford, jugador a seguir!

El extremo del Manchester United es una de las figuras más importantes del equipo, este busca continuar con su desarrollo en el equipo y ahora, con la posibilidad mayor de que el equipo peleé por regresar a estar entre la élite británica, este podrá tener muchos más minutos para mostrar su calidad y ayudar a que el equipo pelee por uno de los cupos de las competencias de la UEFA para el próximo año. Durante la temporada pasada disputó 32 juegos, en donde consiguió 5 goles y 2 asistencias. Ahora, su principal objetivo es el de consagrarse como pieza importante de la delantera del equipo y seguir mostrando el gran nivel de la temporada pasada. Este arrancó de buena manera la temporada, de momento marcha con 11 goles y 4 asistencias en 22 partidos disputados.
Foto: ManU
Foto: ManU
9:35hace 3 días

¿Cómo llega el Man U?

El Manchester United se presenta a este duelo con el objetivo de que el equipo siga peleando en lo más alto de la Premier League, el equipo se ubica en la cuarta posición a 11 puntos del líder Arsenal con 32 unidades, luego de 10 victorias, 2 empates y 4 derrotas. El United arrancó la temporada de buena manera pero cayó en una racha complicada, no obstante, ahora marcha con 5 victorias consecutivas en sus últimos juegos haciendo que el equipo empiece a escalar posiciones tratando de meterse en la pelea por el título. Los dirigidos por Erik ten Hag llegan a esta temporada con nuevas incorporaciones, siendo las de Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen y Antony, las más destacadas. Sin duda el United no es uno de los candidatos a ganar el campeonato de la Premier, pero la misión más importante es la regresar a la UEFA Champions League y pelear por estar entre los 5 mejores de su liga. Por ahora el equipo está en la Europa League donde se medirá al Barcelona por un lugar en los Octavos de Final, tratando de hacerse de este título de la UEFA.
9:30hace 3 días

¿Dónde es el juego?

Old Trafford ubicado en la ciudad de Manchester será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que buscan seguir su camino dentro de la Premier League 2022-2023. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 74,300 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 1910. 
Foto: EFL
Foto: EFL
9:25hace 3 días

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido Manchester United vs Bournemouth en vivo, correspondiente a la Fecha 17 de la Premier League 2022-2023. El encuentro tendrá lugar en Old Trafford, en punto de las 14 horas.
