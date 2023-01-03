Goles y resumen del Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth en Premier League 2022-2023

PUBLICIDAD
¡Resumen!
Fin del Juego
¡El de la victoria!
Rashford goal (3-0) #mufc pic.twitter.com/c1jd8bjVVA— United Goals ⚽️ (@UnitedGoals__) January 3, 2023
90'
86'
¡El segundo!
MANCHESTER UNITED 2-0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH— All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) January 3, 2023
⚽ 49' Luke Shaw (#MUFC)pic.twitter.com/ZxoliIMcbZ
80'
¡Para abrir el marcador!
That Casemiro goal. We’re finally scoring from set-pieces #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/WrIn8s3hw2— Linus (@linusMufc) January 3, 2023
75'
65'
55'
49'
45'
Medio Tiempo
40'
36'
30'
22'
20'
15'
5'
0'
A punto de comenzar
¡Alineación del Manchester!
📋 Presenting our first line up of 2023! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNBOU— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2023
¡Alineación del Bournemouth!
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 3, 2023
🔺 Two changes at Old Trafford
🔺 Mepham in from the off
🔺 Christie also starts
Your team for #MUNBOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/spQ0E484Jd
Arbitraje
Árbitro Central: Michael Salisbury
Asistentes: Adrian Holmes y Steven Meredith
4to Árbitro: David Coote
VAR: Craig Pawson y Richard West.
¡Llego el ManU!
Checking in for the first time in 2023 👋#MUFC || #MUNBOU— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2023
¡Escenario listo!
Under the lights at Old Trafford 💡 pic.twitter.com/E7ygYrFKJ3— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 3, 2023
¡Último duelo!
Cara a cara
¡Comenzamos!
¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir el Manchester United vs Bournemouth en vivo de la Premier League 2022-2023!
¿Dónde y cómo ver Manchester United vs Bournemouth online y en vivo de la Premier League 2022-2023?
Argentina: 17 horas en ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 16 horas en ESPN, Star+
Brasil: 17 horas en Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 17 horas en ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 15 horas en ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 15 horas en ESPN, Star+
EE. UU. (ET): 15 horas en Peacock, SiriusXM
España: 21 horas en Movistar+
México: 14 horas en Paramount+
Paraguay: 17 horas en Star+
Perú: 15 horas en Star+
Uruguay: 17 horas en Star+
Venezuela: 16 horas en Star+
Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.