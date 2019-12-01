Patriots vs Texans EN VIVO transmisión online en NFL (22-28)
Foto VAVEL

4Q 0:50
La falta fue declinada por parte de los Texans. Tendrá la última posesión del partido, posiblemente harán formación victoria para terminar el partido
4Q 0:50
Muy cerca Brandon Boldende hacer la jugada épica, logro tocar el balón pero no recuperarlo. Los jueces están en reunión.
4Q 0:50
¡Touchdown de los Patriots! Con 50 segundos en el reloj, los Pats se jugarán todo en la última patada corta del partido.
4Q 2:00
Sin su último tiempo fuera, los Patriots tendrán que atacar muy bien en tercera y larga si quieren seguir con esperanza
4Q 2:50
Los Patriots piden su segundo tiempo fuero, para evitar que los Texans consuman más el reloj
4Q 3:42
Los Patriots hacen la patada corta, pero no logran recuperar el balón. Los Texans iniciarán con buena posición de campo.
4Q 3:32
¡Touchdown para New England! Brady alarga la jugada y conecta con White para llegar a la diagonales
4Q 3:58
La decisión en el campo se mantiente, los Texans pierden un tiempo fuera y los Patrtios iniciarán la serie ofensiva en zona roja.
4Q 4:17
Los Patriots tras el tiempo fuera, consiguen el first down tras una recepción de White. Bill O'Brien retará la jugada.
4Q 4:50
Tom Brady acompleta el pase para James White, pero no logra el first down. Los Patriots se jugarán la vida en cuarta oportunidad y seis yardas por avanzar.
4Q 5:09
Tom Brady alarga la jugada, pero no encuentra a ninguno de sus receptores libre, por lo que tuvo que deshacerse del balón.
3Q 6:16
En segunda y siete por avanzar, por la via terrestre White logra el first down, sin embargo el reloj sigue su marcha y la vida de los Patriots se acorta.
3Q 8:26
Jacob Martin captura a Tom Brady y lo hace retroceder 9 yardas.
3Q 9:07
Pase de Brady a Edelman se acercan a medio campo los Patriots. Tendrán que meter velocidad para sacar dos seres ofensivas
4Q 9:58
¡Jugada sorpresa! Deshaun Watson con Hopkins sorprende a la defensiva de los Patriots y consiguen un touchdown más. 
4Q 11:16
¡DeAndré Hopkins! El receptor de los Texans hace una jugada grande y acerca a zona roja a su equipo.
4Q 12:12
Los Texans consiguen pasar de medio campo ya están en territorio de los Pats.
3Q 0:00
Se termina el tercer cuarto, los Texans iniciarán con la posesión del ovoide en la última parte del partido
3Q 0:11
¡Touchdown de New England! James White solo en el lado izquierdo del emparrillado, llega a la zona prometida y consigue el primer TD de los Patriots.
3Q 0:25
Pase incompleto por parte de Tom Brady, los Patriots ya están en zona roja.
3Q 2:05
Presion sobre Tom Brady que lo obligan a lanzar hacia la nada. Hay una infracción por holding, van 10 yardas para atrás. Será primera y 30 yardas por avanzar.
3Q 3:07
Los Patriots se acercan a medio campo tras una recepción de Ben Watson.
3Q 4:50
Reader logra detener a James Whit y hace a los Patriots retroceder una yarda
3Q 5:41
¡Ahora sí! Touchdown de Kenny Stills, en tercera oportunidad, Watson se la juego largo y llega a zona prometida.
3Q 5:49
Tras la revisión, se determina que no hay touchdown de los Texans, será tercera oportunidad y 10 yardas por avanzar.
3Q 5:49
¡TOUCHDOWN HOUSTON TEXANS! Pase largo a Will Fuller V que llega a las diagonales, la jugada será revisada.
3Q 6:27
Pase completo a Kenny Stills, Houston ya está en la yarda 35 de campo enemigo.
3Q 6:35
Los Patriots no pudieron mover más las cadenas y tuvieron que entregar el balón. Los Texans intentarán ampliar su ventaja.
3Q 8:00
Los Patriots hacen una jugada grande que los manda a mitad de campo. La ofensiva de New Englando comienza a funcionar.
3Q 9:55
Mohamed Sanu Sr. logra mover las cadenas y los Patriots salen del fondo del emparrillado.
3Q 10:47
Tres y fuera para los Texans que no lograron mover las cadenas y despejan.
3Q 12:25
Watson es capturado por Dont'a Hightower en su primera jugada. Los Texan van nueve yardas para atrás.
3Q 13:27
Robin vuelve aparecer en la defensa y captura a Tom Brady, los Patriots no cosechan punto en su primera serie ofensiva del tercer cuarto
3Q 14:12
Bradley Roby hace la intercepción, pero es sancionado por un holding, New England mantendrá la serie ofensiva.
3Q 15:00
Inicia el tercer cuarto, los Patriots tendrán la primera posesión  desde la yarda 25
2Q 0:12
Se termina el segundo cuarto, tras una rodilla al suelo por parte de Watson. Los Patriots tendrán mucho que arreglar en el medio tiempo.
2Q 0:26
Pase desviado de Tom Brady, los Patriots deciden despejar una vez más, antes de terminar el segundo cuarto.
2Q 0:41
Pase incompleto a Phillip Dorsett II, los Patriots comienzan a lanzar jugadas largas en los últimos segundos del segundo cuarto.
2Q 0:53
Tom Brady hace un pase largo en la primera tras la revisión a lugar donde no hay ningún receptor, hubo error en la comunicación.
2Q 0:59
Pase completo de Tom Brady a Jakobi Meyers, la jugada será revisada. 
2Q 1:20
Houston no logró mover las cadenas en ninguna de sus tres oportunidades, tendrán que despejar. Patriots pide tiempo fuera.
2Q 3:13
Jacob Martin captura a Tom Brady en tercera oportunidad en mitad de campo. Los Patriots tendrán que despejar.
2Q 4:45
Pase completo de Tom Brady en segunda oportunidad y 17 yardas por avanzar.
2Q 5:37
Julian Edelman hace un bloqueo por la espalda, son castigado con diez yardas 
2Q 6:25
Jugada de engaño por parte de los Texans. Watson lanza pase a Darren Fells y consigue el segundo touchdown del encuentro.
2Q 7:50
DeAndré Hopkns hace la recepción y los Texans llegan a zona roja, muy cerca de conseguir el segundo touchdown del partido.
2Q 9:02
A pesar de la fuerte presión que tenía Watson, se logra safar del tackleo de John Simon y evita la captura.
2Q 9:30
Los Texans logran mover el balón una vez más y ya se encuentra muy cerca de mitad de campo.
2Q 11:17
Deshaun Watson hace un jugada personal en segunda oportunidad, se queda a una yarda del first down
2Q 12:36
First down para Texans, Darren Fells hace la intercepción y consigue mover las cadenas.
2Q 13:23
Tras tres jugadas, New England tendrá que despejar, Tom Brady no logró encontrar a ningun receptor.
2Q 15:00
Tom Brady hace la jugada personal, aprovechando el espacio que se abrió a su derecha. First down para los Patriots.
1Q 0:38
Se termina el primer cuarto del partido, Tom Brady buscaba una vez más a Julian Edelman pero hace un mal pase que es imposible de alcanzar.
1Q 0:45
Pase completo a Duke Johnson y consigue el primer touchdown del partido
1Q 2:10
Justin Reid hace la intercepción a Tom Brady tras ganarle la posición N'Keal Harry. Por actitud antideportiva de Reid en el festejo iniciarán la ofensiva 15 yardas atras.
1Q 3:32
Watson es capturado en tercera oportunidad, Houston Texans tendrá que despejar de nuevo.
1Q 4:18
Tras un castigo en contra de los Texans, Hopkins logra recortar el castigo en segunda oportunidad. 
1Q 5:49
DeAndre Hopkins hace la primera recepción del partido para conseguir el first down en tercera oportunidad y corto para los Texans.
1Q 7:04
El gol de campo es bueno, New England obtiene los primeros puntos del partidos.
1Q 7:11
Tres jugadas y los Patriots se tendrán que conformar con un gol de campo, tras las buenas coberturas en zona roja que hicieron los Texans
1Q 8:36
Sony Michel explota con gran recorrido y manda a los Patriots a zona roja. Primera y gol para New England.
1Q 11:01
Tom Brady encuentra una vez más a Julian Edelman en segunda oportunidad para lograr mover las cadenas. Los Patriots ya están en la yarda 42 de campo enemigo.
1Q 13:39
Julian Edelman hace la recepción para conseguir el first down cerca de medio campo.
1Q 14:05
El corredor Sony Michel logra acarrear cinco yardas en la primera jugada de los Patriots.
1Q 14:12
Tres jugadas y a despejar, Deshaun Watson es sacado de la bolsa de protección tras la presión tres jugadores.
1Q 14:19
Deshaun Watson pide tiempo fuera en la primera serie ofensiva del partido, se le estaba terminando el tiempo.
1Q 15:00
¡Inicia el partido! Texans recibe el balón no hay regreso, Deshaun Watson al campo.
Tom Brady buscará ampliar su legado al conseguir una victoria más en horario estelar, al momento tiene 50 victorias.
Está casi todo listo para el partido, los Texans salen a calentar al emparrillado. DeAndre Hopkins tendrá que salir inspirado si quiere guiar a su equipo a la victoria
Asimismo, New England Patriots tendrá 7 jugadores inactivos para su compromiso en SNF, done destaca el CB Jason McCarty 
Houston Texans tendrá siete de sus jugadores inactivos. A continuación te dejamos la lista de los ausentes.
No te despegues de acá
En unos momentos les compartiremos todos los detalles New England Patriots vs Houston Texans, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el StubHub Center. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
Antecedentes
Houston Texans y New England Patriots se han enfrentado un total de 11 veces, y el panorama no es muy favorable para los locales, ya que en solo una ocasión le han ganado a los Patriots.
Dónde y cómo ver New England Patriots vs Houston Texans online y en vivo
El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal ESPN.

El New England Patrios vs Houston Texans puede ser sintonizado desde los streams en vivo de NFL Game Pass. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

Ojo con este jugador de los Texans
El quaterback Deshaun Watson subió considerablemente su nivel esta temporada, no es para menos que este nivel se vea reflejado en su récord positivos. Lo que haga el lanzador mañana será fundamental.

Ojo con este jugador de New England
El novato Chase Winovich ha destacado en la defensiva de los Patriots, en su primera temporada se ha convertido en uno de los jugadores a seguir. Su gran capacidad de presionar a la linea y a los quaterbacks lo hace un gran defensivo.

La gran ofensiva texana
Houston Texans se ha caracterizado esta temporada de tener una ofensiva sólida, sin embargo se enfrentarán ante la mejor defensa de la liga, por lo que tratar de descifrarla será el factor determinantes del partido.
Equipos especiales New England
El departamento que ha mantenido a flote la gran victoria de los New England ante el bajo nivel que ha tenido la ofensiva. Los equipos especiales están que no creen en nadie y ha logrado ser el factor más importante del equipo.
Texans busca dar sorpresa
Deshaun Watson ha logrado tener una gran temporada, junto con unos Texans que han dominado la AFC Sur. Una derrota les puede costar cara al tener a los Colts siguiendo muy de cerca su buen récord.
Patriots no debe aflojar
New England tendrá que mantener el pie firme durante este cierre de temporada si quiere hacerse del mejor sembrado en cara a los playoffs. Este partido de alta tensión podría significar que los Ravens, queden en mejor lugar de la conferencia.
¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido New England Patriots vs Houston Texans en vivo, correspondiente a la semana 6 de la NFL. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el NRG Stadium en punto de las 19:20 horas.
