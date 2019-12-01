Vikings vs Seahawks EN VIVO transmisión online en NFL (17-10)
Foto: VAVEL

PUBLICIDAD

60 LIVE live icon gif
2Q - 0:00 / FG Vikings
 

Intento de gol de campo de Dan Bailey de 47 yardas que es bueno.

Termina la primera mitad. 

 

2Q - 0:12
Pase pantalla con Dalvin Cook. Llegan los Vikings a medio campo.
2Q - 0:58
Touchback. Minnesota tiene el ovoide desde la yarda 25.
2Q - 0:58 / FG Seahawks
No puede anotar touchdown Seattle. Intento de gol de campo de Jason Myers de 29 yardas que es bueno.
2Q - 2:00
Rashaad Penny corre 8 yardas para entrar a la zona roja.

Pausa de los dos minutos.

Harris interceptó a Wilson y logró el touchdown para los Minnesota Vikings.
2Q - 3:35
Russell Willson encuentra a Hollister en pase de 15 yardas para estar a las puertas de zona roja.
2Q - 4:50
Pase de 20 yardas de Russell Wilson a Metcalf. Seattle cerca del medio campo.
2Q - 5:03
El ataque de Seattle iniciará en la yarda 27.
2Q - 5:09 / TD Vikings
Serie de rebotes en la línea ofensiva y Anthony Harris intercepta a Harris para devolverlo al touchdown. Punto extra es bueno.
2Q - 6:38
Una vez más, Vikings punt. Seattle recibe el ovoide en la yarda 7. 
2Q - 9:51
Detienen ahora en tres jugadas a Seahawks. Vikings volverán a tener posesión desde la 19.
2Q - 11:33
La defensa de Seattle detiene antes de medio campo a Minnesota. Seahawks tendrán la posesión desde la yarda 21.
Chris Carson corrió 1 yarda para empatar el partido.
1Q - 0:00
Termina el primer cuarto. De momento, Minnesota y Seattle empatan a 7 puntos.
1Q - 0:11
Touchback. Minnesota iniciará en la yarda 25.
1Q - 0:11 / TD Seahawks
Corre Chris Carson 1 yarda para el touchdown. Punto extra es bueno.
1Q - 1:22
Pase de 19 yardas de Russell Wilson a Metcalf. 1&goal en la 1 para Seattle.
1Q - 2:09
Corre un par de yardas Russell Wilson para llegar a zona roja.
1Q - 5:20
Pase de Russell Wilson a Josh Gordon para el 1&10 y estar en territorio rival.
Dalvin Cook pone al frente en el marcador a los Vikings.
1Q - 8:12
Touchback. Seattle inicia en la yarda 25.
1Q - 8:12 / TD Vikings
Corre dos yardas Dalvin Cook para el touchdown. Punto extra es bueno.
1Q - 8:51
Steffon Diggs corre hasta la yarda 2. 1&goal para Minnesota.
1Q - 10:56
C.J. Ham atrapa pase pantalla para escaparse 36 yardas y llegar a territorio rival.
1Q - 11:46
Seahawks punt. Vikings iniciarán desde la yarda 16.
1Q - 14:55
Seattle tendrá la primera posesión desde la yarda 26.
1Q - 15:00
Inicia el Monday Night Football en Seattle.
Los Seahawks listos para buscar el segundo lugar de la NFC y liderato de su división.
Jadeveon Clowney, uno de los líderes de la defensa de Seattle, listo para el Monday Night Football.
Saltan los Vikings al campo, en primer plano el QB Kirk Cousins.
Jugadores inactivos de Minnesota Vikings:

Jugadores inactivos de Seattle Seahawks. 

Steffon Diggs, WR de Vikings se saluda con Randy Moss, histórico WR de Minnesota. 

Con un look canadiense, Tyler Lockett y David Moore llegaron al estadio. 

Las porristas de los Seattle Seahawks ya se encuentran en CenturyLink Field para poner ambiente al partido. 

No te despegues de acá
En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el CenturyLink Field. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
Dónde y cómo ver Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks online y en vivo
El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal ESPN.

El Vikings vs Seahawks puede ser sintonizado desde los streams en vivo de ESPN Play & NFL Game Pass.

Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

Jugador a seguir de Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins, QB de Minnesota Vikings. Este está siendo el año de consolidación para Cousins con los Vikingos. Registra 2756 yardas por aire, 21 pases de anotación y tres intercepciones en este 2019. Ahora, Kirk buscará seguir rompiendo con sus fantasmas y tener un gran partido en prime time.
Foto: Minnesota Vikings
Foto: Minnesota Vikings
Jugador a seguir de Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson, QB de Seattle Seahawks. Mucho del éxito que esta teniendo la temporada de Seattle se debe al gran año que esta teniendo Wilson firmando números de MVP. Hasta el momento lleva: 2937 yardas, 24 touchdowns y solo 3 intercepciones. Pero ante Minnesota debe tener cuidado, porque es una defensa de respeto en la Conferencia Nacional.
Foto: Field Gulls
Foto: Field Gulls
Minnesota, viene de descansar y ganar
Dos largas semanas de preparación tuvieron los Vikings para este Monday Night Football. Antes de esto, Minnesota venció (27-23) a los Denver Broncos en casa en un gran juego que tuvieron los Vikingos en los últimos dos cuartos. Supieron venir de atrás de una desventaja de 20 puntos y se llevaron la victoria.
Foto: AP Pro 32
Foto: AP Pro 32
Seattle ganó con lo justo en Philadelphia
No fue el partido más brillante que han jugado en el año los Seahawks, pero hicieron el trabajo necesario para sacar una nueva victoria. De visita, Seattle venció a Philadelphia (17-10). La defensa fue la clave al interceptar en dos ocasiones a Carson Wentz, el ataque produjo con touchdowns de Wilson y Penny.
Foto: El Heraldo de México
Foto: El Heraldo de México
Vikings, sin miedo al Monday Night Football
De nueva cuenta han regresado a los primeros planos los Vikings de la mano de su ataque terrestre y que Kirk Cousins no ha cometido errores. Este buen nivel se pone a prueba en un partido en horario estelar, que en el pasado lo sufre Minnesota. Sobre todo Kirk Cousins, que es muy errático, la prueba será muy interesante este lunes en Seattle.
Foto: Pioneer Press
Foto: Pioneer Press
Seahawks, con un nivel increíble
Bajo el liderazgo de Russell Wilson en el campo y Pete Carroll desde la banda, Seattle está teniendo una gran temporada con récord hasta ahora de (9-2). Su mejor futbol americano lo están mostrando y poco a poco están demostrando que el nivel de la defensa puede estar a la par del ataque.
Foto: Cadena Noticias
Foto: Cadena Noticias
¿Qué esperar hoy?
En lo que puede ser un duelo anticipado de postemporada, los Seahawks reciben a los Vikings en CenturyLink Field. Seattle buscará la victoria para tomar el liderato de su división, en cambio, Minnesota irá por el triunfo para no aflojar el paso ante los Green Bay Packers.
Foto: Sports Interaction
Foto: Sports Interaction
Hora de inicio de partido: 19:20 pm
El partido de los Vikingos de Minnesota contra los Seahawks de Seattle se jugará en el CenturyLink Field, en Seattle, Estados Unidos. El inicio del partido está programado para las 7:20 pm.
¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks en vivo, correspondiente a la Semana 13 de la NFL 2019. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el CenturyLink Field en punto de las 19:20 horas. 
VAVEL Logo