In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barcelona vs R.C.D Mallorca match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Barcelona vs R.C.D Mallorca?

This is the start time of the Barcelona vs R.C.D Mallorca match on March 8, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

England: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

Statements – Javier Aguirre

In the press conference prior to the duel in Barcelona, Javier Aguirre expressed: "As much as we come from two good results. They are superior, they have improved a lot. It will be a very complicated match, but it is also true that these last two have strengthened us. "We will go to compete and see what we can get out of Montjuic." Furthermore, he reflected on his team's situation in the League: "Since I have been in the Spanish League I have always believed that with 42 points it is impossible for you to be relegated, but I have seen incredible things in football. I prefer not to venture with a prediction."

Statements – Xavi Hernández

In the press conference prior to the match against Mallorca, the coach mentioned the possibility of making rotations: "Tomorrow we will surely make some changes. We are thinking about fatigue and the accumulation of minutes." Furthermore, Xavi highlighted the team's determination in the League: "We are not throwing in the towel, we are going to try until the end." These statements suggest Barcelona's commitment to pursuing its objectives until the last moment.

Last match

On matchday 37 of the 2022/23 season, Barcelona hosted Mallorca at home. The match ended with a score of 3-0, with two goals scored by Ansu Fati and one by Gavi. During the match, Mallorca player Ndiaye was sent off.
Referee team

Central: Javier Iglesias

Assistant #1: Jorge Bueno

Assistant #2: Antonio Cerezo

Fourth referee: José David Martínez

VAR: Valentín Pizarro

AVAR: Raúl Cabañero

Featured player – R.C.D Mallorca

Antonio Raíllo, 32 years old and captain of Mallorca, has become the team's point of reference. He has played 20 games this season, 16 of them in the League and 4 in the Cup. On the field of play, Raíllo exhibits an average of 4.13 recoveries per game, 1.19 cut passes and 9.94 duels per game, his effectiveness stands out with a 61.01% of duels won. Raíllo is a very outstanding player in the team's defense.
Featured player – Barcelona

Midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, 33, has been the standout player for Barcelona. Gündoğan has been a key player in the team, participating in 39 games and contributing with 5 goals and 10 assists. Furthermore, due to injuries to some of his teammates, he has become the reference in the midfield. His influence on the game is notable, since the ball usually passes through his feet for much of the match. With a total of 2139 accurate passes, Gündoğan has demonstrated his ability in the distribution of the game, averaging 54.8 good passes per game. In addition, he has 195 recovered balls, with an average of 5 per game.
History Barcelona vs R.C.D Mallorca

In the history of confrontations between these teams, a total of 70 games have been played, with 16 wins for Mallorca, 13 draws and 41 wins for Barcelona. These matches have taken place in various competitions such as the First Division, the Copa del Rey, the Super Cup and the League Cup.

In the Copa del Rey, they met in the final of the 1997-98 season, which culminated in the title for the culé team. In addition, they met in the semifinals of the 2008-09 edition, where Barcelona managed to advance to the round. In the Super Cup, they met in the 1998 final, where the team from Mallorca took the victory. In the League Cup, they met in the Quarterfinals, with Barcelona managing to qualify.

Mallorca arrives inspired

Mallorca is in the final of the Copa del Rey after beating Real Sociedad in the penalty shootout. They come to this game in 15th position with 27 points, 8 away from the danger of relegation, they won 5 games, drew 12 and lost 10.

In their last match, they hosted Girona and achieved victory with a goal from Copete in the 33rd minute of the match. The team showed good defensive organization and, although they did not have control of the ball, they knew how to take advantage of their moments and take the 3 points.

Barcelona seeks to come back in LaLiga

FC Barcelona is third in LaLiga with 58 points, 8 points behind the leader Real Madrid. They won 17 games, drew 7 and lost 3. Despite their distance from the leader, Barcelona knows that they need the 3 points to stay in the fight for the title.

In their last match, they did not manage to get the 3 points, since they obtained a draw on their visit to Bilbao. The match was not very lively on both sides, in addition, Barcelona lost key players to injuries in the first half. Although Barcelona controlled the match, they were unable to create clear opportunities or represent a greater danger.

Montjuïc prepares for the match

The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, formerly known as the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys. It is the provisional headquarters of FC Barcelona due to the construction of the Camp Nou. It was inaugurated by King Alfonso XIII on May 20, 1929.

During its history, the stadium has been the scene of several sporting events. It hosted several matches of the first edition of the First Division National League Championship (1928-29) with the three Barcelona clubs of the category as hosts. It was also the main venue for the 1955 Mediterranean Games, hosting opening and closing ceremonies, as well as various athletics, equestrian, football and field hockey events.

The Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys has also hosted Spanish Cup and Super Cup finals, as well as international and national athletics competitions, including the 1992 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Hi!

Welcome to the coverage of the Barcelona vs R.C.D Mallorca match live, corresponding to matchday 28 of LaLiga.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

