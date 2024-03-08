ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Barcelona vs R.C.D Mallorca?
Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.
Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
Chile: 5:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
England: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
Referee team
Assistant #1: Jorge Bueno
Assistant #2: Antonio Cerezo
Fourth referee: José David Martínez
VAR: Valentín Pizarro
AVAR: Raúl Cabañero
History Barcelona vs R.C.D Mallorca
In the Copa del Rey, they met in the final of the 1997-98 season, which culminated in the title for the culé team. In addition, they met in the semifinals of the 2008-09 edition, where Barcelona managed to advance to the round. In the Super Cup, they met in the 1998 final, where the team from Mallorca took the victory. In the League Cup, they met in the Quarterfinals, with Barcelona managing to qualify.
Mallorca arrives inspired
In their last match, they hosted Girona and achieved victory with a goal from Copete in the 33rd minute of the match. The team showed good defensive organization and, although they did not have control of the ball, they knew how to take advantage of their moments and take the 3 points.
Barcelona seeks to come back in LaLiga
In their last match, they did not manage to get the 3 points, since they obtained a draw on their visit to Bilbao. The match was not very lively on both sides, in addition, Barcelona lost key players to injuries in the first half. Although Barcelona controlled the match, they were unable to create clear opportunities or represent a greater danger.
Montjuïc prepares for the match
During its history, the stadium has been the scene of several sporting events. It hosted several matches of the first edition of the First Division National League Championship (1928-29) with the three Barcelona clubs of the category as hosts. It was also the main venue for the 1955 Mediterranean Games, hosting opening and closing ceremonies, as well as various athletics, equestrian, football and field hockey events.
The Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys has also hosted Spanish Cup and Super Cup finals, as well as international and national athletics competitions, including the 1992 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.
