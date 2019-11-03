The defending champion claimed victory in a must-win match while eliminating world number one Rafael Nadal in the process....

The Austrian will rise to a career-high number four in the latest rankings after advancing to the biggest final of his career....

The Greek turned in a sensational performance to progress to the championship match at the year-end showpiece while picking up his second victory over the Swiss in 2019....

The Greek and Austrian fight for the biggest title of their careers as a scintillating week of tennis from London wraps up....

Nitto ATP Finals: Matteo Berrettini hails "phenomenal season" after season-ending victory over Dominic Thiem John Lupo The eighth seed became the first Italian man to win a match at the year-end showpiece to close out a remarkable 2019 campaign....

Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic was playing "too neutral" in loss to Roger Federer John Lupo The Serbian was soundly beaten by the Swiss, losing to Federer for the first time since 2015 and ended his chances of finishing year-end number o...

Nitto ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev "looking forward" to crucial match against Daniil Medvedev in quest to maintain his title defense John Lupo The 2018 champion holds the fate of the group in his hands, needing a win over the Russian to progress to the last four while also knocking out world number one...

Rafael Nadal clinches year-end number one ranking for fifth time John Lupo The Spaniard will finish 2019 on top of the ATP rankings after results in London went his way, tying Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for second-most times finishing at the top of the year-e...

Nitto ATP Finals: Roger Federer puts in ruthless display to eliminate Novak Djokovic John Lupo The Swiss was effortless in brushing aside the Serbian, avenging his loss to Djokovic from the Wimbledon final....

Nitto ATP Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas qualifies for semifinals with comprehensive victory over Alexander Zverev John Lupo The Greek was dominant in a 79-minute beatdown of the 2018 champion to qualify for the semifinals....

Nitto ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal saves a match point, stages memorable comeback to stun Daniil Medvedev John Lupo The world number one trailed 5-1 in the third set before rallying to defeat the Russian for the third time in as many meetings in a replay of the...

Nitto ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev "was missing something mentally" in loss to Stefanos Tstisipas John Lupo The Russian fell to his Greek rival for the first time in six career meetings while losing his second straight match after an incredible run through the summer months....

Nitto ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev routs Rafael Nadal to begin title defense John Lupo The German produced a masterclass to dominate the world number one in every facet of the game to get his London campaign off to a fine start....

Match re-cap: Federer defeats Berrettini in straight sets Alexander Robertson Roger Federer comfortably saw off Matteo Berrettini in straight sets at the 2019 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals, keeping his chances of qualification for the final four alive....

ATP Finals round robin preview: Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem John Lupo The Swiss and Austrian will kick off their group stage campaign against one another, reprising their matchup from earlier this year in Indian Wells....

ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem edges Roger Federer in two tight sets John Lupo The Austrian won the last three games in each set to post a hat trick of victories over the Swiss in 2019 and put himself in strong position to r...

WTA Finals: Babos and Mladenovic successfully defend their title Don Han Defending champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic stunned second seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova to take home yet another WTA Final...