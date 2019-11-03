The Greek and Austrian fight for the biggest title of their careers as a scintillating week of tennis from London wraps up....
The Greek turned in a sensational performance to progress to the championship match at the year-end showpiece while picking up his second victory over the Swiss in 2019....
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dominic Thiem and raised the Nitto ATP Finals trophy....
The Austrian will rise to a career-high number four in the latest rankings after advancing to the biggest final of his career....
The defending champion claimed victory in a must-win match while eliminating world number one Rafael Nadal in the process....
The eighth seed became the first Italian man to win a match at the year-end showpiece to close out a remarkable 2019 campaign....
The Serbian was soundly beaten by the Swiss, losing to Federer for the first time since 2015 and ended his chances of finishing year-end number o...
The 2018 champion holds the fate of the group in his hands, needing a win over the Russian to progress to the last four while also knocking out world number one...
The Spaniard will finish 2019 on top of the ATP rankings after results in London went his way, tying Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for second-most times finishing at the top of the year-e...
The Swiss was effortless in brushing aside the Serbian, avenging his loss to Djokovic from the Wimbledon final....
The Greek was dominant in a 79-minute beatdown of the 2018 champion to qualify for the semifinals....
The world number one trailed 5-1 in the third set before rallying to defeat the Russian for the third time in as many meetings in a replay of the...
The Russian fell to his Greek rival for the first time in six career meetings while losing his second straight match after an incredible run through the summer months....
The German produced a masterclass to dominate the world number one in every facet of the game to get his London campaign off to a fine start....
Roger Federer comfortably saw off Matteo Berrettini in straight sets at the 2019 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals, keeping his chances of qualification for the final four alive....
The Swiss and Austrian will kick off their group stage campaign against one another, reprising their matchup from earlier this year in Indian Wells....
The Austrian won the last three games in each set to post a hat trick of victories over the Swiss in 2019 and put himself in strong position to r...
Defending champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic stunned second seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova to take home yet another WTA Final...
Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova eased past eighth seeds Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs 6-1, 6-2 to reach the final of the WTA Finals Shenzhen....