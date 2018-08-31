Once again, the Red Stars came up short against the Courage in the NWSL Playoffs, setting up a rematch of last year's championship game....

The former South African national team head coach has decided not to renew her contract with the Dash....

The former USWNT head coach will now be in search of a new position while the Pride will begin looking for a new head coach....

Despite their fierce regular-season rivalry, the Thorns and Reign will be meeting for the first time in the playoffs on Saturday....

Last season's NWSL Championship game has not been forgotten by either side and it sets up an intriguing story for this weekend....

Mexican National Team: A Team With Hope But In Limbo Ivan Sanchez-Carrasco Two months after the World Cup Mexico still doesn't have a coach and the team seems to be stuck in the same place. Still, there's hope to be had for whoever takes over for El Tri....

Result: Portland Thorns FC 2-1 Seattle Reign FC Felix Hernandez Follow the Portland Thorns FC vs Seattle Reign FC steam, score and result of the 2018 NWSL Playoff at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Kickoff for the Portl...

Utah Royals FC end season with a win against the Chicago Red Stars Kudzi Musarurwa With the playoff spots all decided, the Royals had nothing to play for except pride....

Seattle Reign v Portland Thorns preview: Potential playoff matchup preview in Friday night matchup Michael Cardamone Cascadia rivals last match of the regular season could also be their first game in the playoffs....

NWSL International Player roundup: UEFA 2018 Women's World Cup Qualifiers Felix Hernandez Germany, Sweden, Norway and Scotland have qualified for the 2019 Women' World Cup. Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Denmark will compete in the UEFA p...

USWNT tops Chile 4-0, but it's not without cost Aaron Bellamy Carli Lloyd scored a brace in a substitute role in the 4-0 win, but McCall Zerboni and Casey Short suffered injuries....

NWSL International player roundup: Women's World Cup Qualifiers and Friendlies Felix Hernandez Jodie Taylor, Rachel Daly and England qualify for the 2019 World Cup, Costa Rica and Raquel Rodriguez advance to CONCACAF Championships. Plus, France and Canada host interna...

Chicago Red Stars vs Sky Blue FC preview: Postponed match played Casey Caprio The third meeting of Chicago and Sky Blue was supposed to take place in July, but after being postponed they will play on Tuesday night....

Washington Spirit end 2018 with a 1-1 draw against Sky Blue FC Aaron Bellamy The Spirit finished with a record of 2W-5D-17L, but the winless Sky Blue squad still has two more games to play....

United States v Chile match preview: Last test for the USWNT before World Cup Qualifying Jessica Guan The United States Women's National Team will host Chile this Tuesday at 10:00 PM EST at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California....

Washington Spirit v Sky Blue FC preview: Just win Michael Cardamone The Washington Spirit host Sky Blue FC this Saturday at 7:00 PM EST....