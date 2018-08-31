Last season's NWSL Championship game has not been forgotten by either side and it sets up an intriguing story for this weekend....
Last season's NWSL Championship game has not been forgotten by either side and it sets up an intriguing story for this weekend....
Despite their fierce regular-season rivalry, the Thorns and Reign will be meeting for the first time in the playoffs on Saturday....
The former USWNT head coach will now be in search of a new position while the Pride will begin looking for a new head coach....
The former South African national team head coach has decided not to renew her contract with the Dash....
Once again, the Red Stars came up short against the Courage in the NWSL Playoffs, setting up a rematch of last year's championship game....
Two months after the World Cup Mexico still doesn't have a coach and the team seems to be stuck in the same place. Still, there's hope to be had for whoever takes over for El Tri....
Follow the Portland Thorns FC vs Seattle Reign FC steam, score and result of the 2018 NWSL Playoff at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Kickoff for the Portl...
With the playoff spots all decided, the Royals had nothing to play for except pride....
Cascadia rivals last match of the regular season could also be their first game in the playoffs....
Germany, Sweden, Norway and Scotland have qualified for the 2019 Women' World Cup. Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Denmark will compete in the UEFA p...
Carli Lloyd scored a brace in a substitute role in the 4-0 win, but McCall Zerboni and Casey Short suffered injuries....
Jodie Taylor, Rachel Daly and England qualify for the 2019 World Cup, Costa Rica and Raquel Rodriguez advance to CONCACAF Championships. Plus, France and Canada host interna...
The third meeting of Chicago and Sky Blue was supposed to take place in July, but after being postponed they will play on Tuesday night....
The Spirit finished with a record of 2W-5D-17L, but the winless Sky Blue squad still has two more games to play....
The United States Women's National Team will host Chile this Tuesday at 10:00 PM EST at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California....
The Washington Spirit host Sky Blue FC this Saturday at 7:00 PM EST....
The United States Women's National Team will host Chile this Friday at 11:00 PM EST at StubHub Center in Carson, California....
Chicago Red Stars forward Samantha Kerr has been named Player of the Week and August Player of the Month....