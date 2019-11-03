The Cowboys came from behind to obtain a valuable triumph as visitors in their quest to reach the NFL Play-offs....
hillip Rivers was intercepted four times and opened the door for Kansas City to beat the Chargers 24-17....
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the hottest NFL teams around and they extended their winning streak to five games after a comprehensive victory over the Cincinn...
The longtime AFC North rivals meet once again in primetime. Pittsburgh comes into the matchup on a win streak and Cleveland needs to win-out for any chance at t...
The Green Bay Packers bounced back from defeat last week to win 24-16 at Lambeau Field against the Carolina Panthers. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for 156 yards as Jones also sco...
In extra time, the Seahawks take away the undefeated 49ers with a field goal from Jason Myers....
After an impressive win over the New England Patriots, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are looking to build on from that in their divisional match-up thi...
The Green Bay Packers welcome the Carolina Panthers to Lambeau Field at 4:25pm Eastern as they look to bounce back from last weeks 26-11 defeat t...
You to you duel, which went to the Minnesota Vikings thanks to two Kirk Cousins touchdown passes and one more Dalvin Cook touchdown....
A great second half served the Cowboys to easily beat the Giants....
The Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, both teams have aspirations of winning the Superbowl....