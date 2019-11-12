LeBron James became the first player with a triple-double vs. every NBA team....
New Orleans defeated Portland by 11 points in Carmelo Anthony's return to the NBA. ...
Carmelo Anthony officially signed his one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Portland....
LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the only players in NBA history who have had 40+ point triple-doubles at or before age 20....
'The King' recorded 33 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds with Kobe Bryant sitting courtside. ...
Another day and another player injured for the Golden State Warriors. ...
Bronny James and Zaire Wade's Sierra Canyon basketball team will be getting plenty of national airtime....
Follow along for information about Warriors vs Celtics live stream online, TV channel, prediction, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Ki...
Lakers guard Avery Bradley has suffered a hairline fracture in his right leg and will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks....
Caris LeVert will miss four to six weeks, after the Brooklyn Nets guard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb....
Portland signs Carmelo Anthony in a non-guaranteed deal....
So far, Ja Morant is living up to the hype that made him the second overall pick....
Free agent guard Iman Shumpert has signed with the Brooklyn Nets....
The Hawks point guard, Trae young, registered a season-high 42 points along with 11 assists....
The Houston Rockets announced that Eric Gordon is expected to miss up to six weeks due to a knee injury....
The rookie from UNC became the youngest player in NBA history to make seven three-pointers....
Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after suffering injuries....
After coming off of off-season surgery, the All-Star Forward will play Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and we will finally get to see one of the leag...
Tony Parker became the 10th player in franchise to have his number retired....