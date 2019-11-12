'The King' recorded 33 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds with Kobe Bryant sitting courtside. ...

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the only players in NBA history who have had 40+ point triple-doubles at or before age 20....

New Orleans defeated Portland by 11 points in Carmelo Anthony's return to the NBA. ...

LeBron James became the first player with a triple-double vs. every NBA team....

Russell will miss two weeks with sprained right thumb Eduardo Villalpando Another day and another player injured for the Golden State Warriors. ...

Sierra Canyon to appear on ESPN networks 15 times Eduardo Villalpando Bronny James and Zaire Wade's Sierra Canyon basketball team will be getting plenty of national airtime....

How to Watch Warriors vs Celtics: Live Stream and Online TV Updates of NBA game Alan Núñez Follow along for information about Warriors vs Celtics live stream online, TV channel, prediction, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Ki...

Bradley suffers hairline fracture in his right leg Eduardo Villalpando Lakers guard Avery Bradley has suffered a hairline fracture in his right leg and will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks....

LeVert undergoes thumb surgery Eduardo Villalpando Caris LeVert will miss four to six weeks, after the Brooklyn Nets guard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb....

Carmelo signs with the Trail Blazers Eduardo Villalpando Portland signs Carmelo Anthony in a non-guaranteed deal....

Ja Morant, not an average rookie Eduardo Villalpando So far, Ja Morant is living up to the hype that made him the second overall pick....

Brooklyn adds Shumpert to their roster Eduardo Villalpando Free agent guard Iman Shumpert has signed with the Brooklyn Nets....

Season high, 42-ball for Trae Young Eduardo Villalpando The Hawks point guard, Trae young, registered a season-high 42 points along with 11 assists....

Gordon expected to miss up to six weeks due to knee injury Eduardo Villalpando The Houston Rockets announced that Eric Gordon is expected to miss up to six weeks due to a knee injury....

Coby White sets rookie record Eduardo Villalpando The rookie from UNC became the youngest player in NBA history to make seven three-pointers....

Lowry and Ibaka out for upcoming Raptors games Eduardo Villalpando Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after suffering injuries....

Paul George makes his long-awaited return to the court Ben Bitter After coming off of off-season surgery, the All-Star Forward will play Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and we will finally get to see one of the leag...