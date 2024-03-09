ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Follow here Arsenal vs Brentford Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Arsenal vs Brentford live Premier League matchday 28, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with VAVEL USA minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Arsenal vs Brentford live on TV, your options are: UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes, NBC, Sirius XM FC
If you want to directly stream it: Universo app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Brentford
Flekken, Roerslev, Zanka, Ajer, Collins, Reguilon, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Wissa, Toney.
Last lineup Arsenal
David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Ødegaard, Jorginho, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Arsenal vs Brentford will be Rob Jones; James Mainwaring, first row; Nick Hopton, second row; Darren England, fourth assistant.
How are Brentford coming into this match?
On the other hand, The Bees, coached by Thomas Frank, are in the doldrums as they have only been able to get one win in the last five games. The Brentford has played every game trying to get away from the relegation zone and little by little they have been achieving it. Currently, The Bees, march in position 15 of the Premier League with 26 units, far away from the leader Liverpool who has 64 points, but also somewhat away from the relegation zone (6 points away). With a record of 7 wins, 5 draws, and 15 defeats, Brentford do not want to let the 3 points go in this difficult task of beating Arsenal.
In their most recent match, Brentford managed a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.
How are Arsenal coming into this match?
The Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, have had a very good season in the Premier League, so much so that they have not known defeat in the local tournament, unlike in the Champions League, where Arsenal lost by the minimum in their visit to Porto in the first leg of the Round of 16. However, Arteta's men do not want to miss the opportunity to also win the Premier League, something they have been denied for the last two decades. In their most recent match in the Premier League, Arsenal has just defeated Sheffield United by a 6-0 scoreline to make a 7-match unbeaten run in the English league.Currently, they accumulate 61 points, 2 points behind leaders Liverpool, so it is important to win 3 points in this match. With a record of 19 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, Mikel Artieta's men are in search of their 20th victory in this 28th matchday.
Matchday 28 of the Premier League
Saturday has arrived and we continue with all the activity of the Premier League in this third month of the year and in the second half of the season. This weekend we continue with the soccer activity in English football and London will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are fighting for different causes in the overall table; nothing more and nothing less than the Arsenal hosting Brentford. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to stay at the top of the standings while the other wants the three points to stay away from the relegation zone. Despite that the capital are painted as 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, Las Abejas are looking to give a blow on the table to bring joy to their fans in this super complicated game. Will the locals be able to achieve the victory or will the visitors do it?
The match will be played at the Emirates stadium
The match between Arsenal vs Brentford will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in the city of London, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Premier League match: Arsenal vs Brentford Live Updates!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!