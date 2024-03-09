ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Bologna vs Inter Milan on TV in real time?

Bologna - Inter Milan

Matchday 28 of Serie A TIM 2023/24

Date and Time: Saturday (9), at 12 pm ET;

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara;

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+.

The match between Bologna and Inter Milan kicks off at 12 pm ET at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna. The match will be broadcast live on Star+ (streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable line-ups - Inter:

Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram e Lautaro Martínez.
Probable line-ups - Bologna:

Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Orsolini, Ferguson, Fabbian, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee.
Bet tips

Bet 1: Result: Inter draw nullifies

Inter Milan are on an unbelievable run of twelve wins in a row in all competitions. However, if you count matches without a loss, it gets even more overwhelming, as they are defending an unbeaten run of 14 in a row.

Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals

Inter Milan's season has been so impressive that even the standards of Italian soccer have been broken. Looking at the number of goals in the net in recent games, there have been at least two goals in four of the five most recent clashes.

Bet 3: More than 0.5 goals in the first half

Although this match is likely to be very tight, Inter Milan still have one big card up their sleeve, and that is to dominate the action early on, scoring early in the first half, which they have done in four of their last five matches.

Inter:

As Serie A's sole and absolute leaders, Inter Milan are only counting the rounds to find out when they can celebrate the scudetto. The Nerazzurri's winning streak is much longer (nine) than Bologna's and leads them to 72 points at this point in the season.

Inter Milan have been unbeaten for 21 matches in Serie A 2023/24. In their last game, they beat Genoa 2-1 at home, with goals from Asllani and Alexis Sánchez.

With a Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid to come, Simone Inzaghi may even prefer to go with an alternative line-up ahead of next week's decisive match. In any case, he knows he won't have Cuadrado, Sensi and now Çalhanoglu for Saturday's clash in Bologna.

Bologna:

Bologna's season has perhaps gone beyond what their fans expected. Currently in fourth place in Serie A, the team is in active contention to be in the next edition of the Uefa Champions League, with six consecutive victories, most recently over Atalanta.

Bologna are unbeaten in seven Serie A 2023/24 matches. In the most recent round, they beat Atalanta 2-1 away from home, with their goals coming from Zirkzee and Fergunson.

Thiago Motta's side will only have one confirmed absentee for Saturday's match, and that's Soumaoro. As a result, the Rossoblù coach will be able to count on practically the whole team at his disposal.

Last Matches

Bologna

Bologna have been a surprise package this season, sitting in 4th place with 51 points, keeping them inside the G4. On the back of an incredible run of six wins in a row, they beat Atalanta 2-1 away from home last time out, after beating Hellas Verona 2-0. Before that, they beat Lazio 2-1, Fiorentina 2-0, Lecce 4-0 and Sassuolo 4-2.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan lead the league with 72 points, 15 ahead of the second-placed team. Hosting Genoa on the last matchday, they won 2-0 after beating Atalanta 4-0. Before that, they beat Lecce 4-0 and beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

TIME AND PLACE!

At the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna vs Inter Milan takes place on Saturday afternoon (9) at 2pm (Brasília time), in the 28th round of Serie A TIM 2023/24. So check out the best betting tips for this big clash between the leaders and the 4th-placed team, which will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+.

Owners of the best attack in European soccer, Inter Milan have scored 69 goals in the league and are on a run of scoring a considerable number of goals in their games. Even against a strong Bologna side, they promise to achieve something similar, making it a good bet that the Nerazzurri will score more than one goal.

Both teams have scored a high number of goals recently, and it shouldn't be any different in this head-to-head. In addition, both Bologna and Inter Milan have responded offensively, which makes it a good bet that the game will be more than two goals.

Welcome to the Bologna - Inter Milan live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Serie A match between two teams: Bologna on one side. On the other is Inter Milan. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
