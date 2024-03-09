ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Stage 6 of the Tirreno Adriatico 2024?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
España: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Mountain leader (Green): Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo) - Worn by: Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates).
🟪 Points leader (Ciclamino): Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek)
⬜ Youth leader (Bianca): Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).
Cagli
Cagli stands on a plateau narrowed by the Bosso and Burano rivers flowing into the Metauro. The municipality is bordered to the south by Mounts Catria, Petrano and Nerone and further north by Mount Paganuccio, which, with Pietralata, forms the steep limestone cliffs of the Furlo Pass.
Sassoferrato
Sassoferrato, selected as one of the most beautiful borghi in Italy, is full of treasures to discover surrounded by nature. It is located on the eastern side of the Umbro-Marchigiano Appennines, between the Regional Park of Mount Cucco and the Gola della Rossa e di Frasassi. The city is built on two levels, “Castello” and “Borgo”.
Route of stage
🔟🟦 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma)
|18h 34'45"
|2
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'54"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'20"
|4
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'29"
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Australia / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 01'32"
|6
|Isaac del Toro (Mexico / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'34"
|7
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium/ Team Visma)
|+ 02'12"
|8
|Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea - B&B Hotels)
|+ 02'54"
|9
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 02'57"
|10
|Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 03'02"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma)
|03h 28'27"
|2
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'12"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'12"
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Australia / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 01'14"
|5
|Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'14"
|6
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / Team Visma)
|+ 01'14"
|7
|Isaac del Toro (Mexico / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'14"
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Greanadiers)
|+ 02'52"
|9
|Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea - B&B Hotels)
|+ 02'52"
|10
|Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 02'52"