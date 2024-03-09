ADVERTISEMENT

Stage 6 of the Tirreno Adriatico 2024

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 6 of the Tirreno Adriatico 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Sassoferrato and Cagli.
How to watch Tirreno Adriatico 2024 Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

Stage 6 of Tirreno Adriatico 2024 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: MAX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is Stage 6 of the Tirreno Adriatico 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 6 of the Tirreno Adriatico on March 7th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
España: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟦 Overall leader (Azzurra): Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo).

🟩 Mountain leader (Green): Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo) - Worn by: Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates).

🟪 Points leader (Ciclamino): Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) 

 Youth leader (Bianca): Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).

Cagli

Cagli stands on a plateau narrowed by the Bosso and Burano rivers flowing into the Metauro. The municipality is bordered to the south by Mounts Catria, Petrano and Nerone and further north by Mount Paganuccio, which, with Pietralata, forms the steep limestone cliffs of the Furlo Pass.

Sassoferrato

Sassoferrato, selected as one of the most beautiful borghi in Italy, is full of treasures to discover surrounded by nature. It is located on the eastern side of the Umbro-Marchigiano Appennines, between the Regional Park of Mount Cucco and the Gola della Rossa e di Frasassi. The city is built on two levels, “Castello” and “Borgo”.

Route of stage

The queen stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 arrives. The sixth day will largely define the general classification. The riders will start from Sassoferrato and will cross the climb to La Forchetta, the Pian di Trebbio (intermediate sprint), and Moria, to culminate with the ascent of Monte Petrano in Cagli, where the finish line is located.
🔟🟦 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma) 18h 34'45"
2 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'54"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'20"
4 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'29"
5 Ben O'Connor (Australia / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 01'32"
6 Isaac del Toro (Mexico / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'34"
7 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium/ Team Visma) + 02'12"
8 Kevin Vauquelin (France  / Arkea - B&B Hotels) + 02'54"
9 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 02'57"
10 Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 03'02"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:
Top 10 - Stage 5
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma) 03h 28'27"
2 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'12"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'12"
4 Ben O'Connor (Australia / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 01'14"
5 Thymen Arensmann (Netherlands / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'14"
6 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / Team Visma) + 01'14"
7 Isaac del Toro (Mexico / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'14"
8 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Greanadiers) + 02'52"
9 Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea - B&B Hotels) + 02'52"
10 Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama FDJ) + 02'52"
Jonas Vingegaard, the owner of stage 5

Jonas Vingegaard showed again all his class and took the victory in stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico, with an attack of more than 20 kilometers. He also became the new leader of the classification.
Stage 6 of the Tirreno Adriatico 2024

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
