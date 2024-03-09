ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Celtic vs Livingston?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30
Bolivia: 9:30 am
Brazil: 10:30 am
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 am
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
Mexico: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Watch out for this Celtic player
Matthew O'Riley, a 23-year-old midfielder who has 11 goals and 14 assists in 37 games. He has not scored since February 28 where he scored and provided two assists. He has not yet made his debut in the Scottish Cup this season, although he has already provided two assists in this competition.
News - Livingston
Livingston comes after a 1-1 draw at home to St. Johnstone and three consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won was on February 17 when they beat St. Mirren. Currently with 17 points they are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, and are 17 points away from the relegation group. Therefore, relegation is their main objective this season, although it is difficult for them.
News - Celtic
They come from losing their last game 2-0 at home to Hearts in a game where they played more than 75 minutes with a player less. This is their first defeat of 2024. After losing, they have lost the Scottish Premiership leadership and are second with 68 points, only two points behind Rangers, who is the new leader.
Background
A total of 37 times Celtic and Livingston have met, with the Glasgow side winning 29 times. Seven times the duel has ended in a draw and on two occasions the victory has gone to Livingston. The last time they met was on December 23, 2023 where Celtic won 2-0. The last time they met in the Scottish Cup was in 2007 in the round of 16 where Celtic defeated Livingston 1-4.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Celtic Park, which is located in the city of Glasgow. The stadium was inaugurated in August 1892 and has a capacity for 60411 spectators.
Preview of the match
Celtic and Livingston will meet this Sunday, March 10 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.
