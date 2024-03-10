ADVERTISEMENT
58'
Ansu Fati shoots with his left foot, his shot goes into the hands of goalkeeper Sels.
57'
Brighton continues to be the dominator, Forest manages to obtain few options.
47'
Origi shoots at the goal, misses another chance, his shot goes high, towards the fans.
Half-time
We go to half-time, with Brighton winning 1-0 against Forest, Andrew Omobaimide scoring on goal in the 29th minute.
44'
Lewis Dunk suffers a blow to the face from the ball, it seems that he is fine, the captain will continue.
41'
Ansu Fati earns the yellow card for a foul, cutting off Forest's advance.
31'
Origi misses the tie. It was almost a goal, but there is a corner kick for Forest.
29'
Brighton goal, scored as an own goal, Andrew Omobaimidele, product of a free kick, ends in an own goal.
26'
Brighton owns the game, Forest loses the ball in a few seconds.
20'
Ansu Fati can't finish well on goal, Williams avoids the header. There is a corner kick for the home team.
15'
Nico Domínguez takes the yellow card, Pascal Grob takes a strong shot on goal, Sels saves his team.
11'
Long-distance shot, goalkeeper Matz Sels prevents the goal, and the local team hits the goal.
7'
The rain begins, it may be a factor that the ball does not travel the field well. Brighton comes out playing touch.
3'
Estupiñan commits a foul, the visitor has a direct free kick, ending in a shot that hits the barrier.
0'
The Brighton vs Nottingham Forest match begins.
They go out to the field
The players are already taking the field, minutes before the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League begins.
The referee
The referee will be the Englishman, Michael Salisbury, with an average of 1 red and 3 yellow cards per game.
Lineup Brighton
Verbruggen, Dunk, Cross, Moder, Baleba, Adingra, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Estupiñan, Fati, Veltman.
Nottingham Forest Lineup
Sels, Williams, Gigbs White, Wood, Toffolo, Domínguez, Yates, Origi, Danilo Omobamidele, Murillo.
Nottingham Forest Subs
Turner, Sangaré, Kouyaté, Awoniyi, Hudson Odoi, Felipe, Niakhate, Elanga y Boly.
Brighton Subs
Steele, Lamptey, Igor Julio, Webster, Enciso, Lallana, Welbeck, Barco, Bounanotte.
Minutes from starting
We are a few minutes away from starting this game between Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, from the American Express Community Stadium, corresponding to the Premier League. In a few moments we will share the teams' elevens, with many surprises on both sides.
They are already warming up
Both teams are already doing stretching exercises prior to the start of the game between Brighton and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
They have arrived
The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin at the American Express Community Stadium.
Good afternoon, Albion! 👋 pic.twitter.com/NS8u0qiiwb— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 10, 2024
Costumes
Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
Kuba’s first #PL start since March 2022. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/sFcohaiufY— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 10, 2024
The fans arrived
The fans of both teams have already arrived at the American Express Community Stadium, awaiting their selection and just minutes away from warming up.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
In a few moments we will share with you the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the American Express Community Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: match for the in Premier League Match?
Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Date: Sunday March 10, 2024
USA Time: 9:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Peacock.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: match for the in Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Sunday March 10, 2024 in several countries:
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
10:00 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Chile
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
13:00 hrs
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Peacock.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
8:00 hrs
|
In Paramount +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday March 10, 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
Players to watch
Joao Pedro is an element to watch with 23 games, he has made 8 for Brighton with Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra with 6 goals. Pascal is the top assister with 11. Karou Mitoma has 4 assists.
Chris Wood has 20 games and 8 goals, Taiwo Awoniyi has 16 games and 6 goals, as does Anthony Elanga with 5 goals and 7 assists, being the team's assists leader.
History between both
In the last 5 confrontations Brighton vs Nottingham Forest have been even duels, 2 wins for Brighton, another 2 for Nottingham and 1 draw. The last time they saw each other it was a final score of 2 to 3, favor Brighton.
How are Nottingham Forest doing?
Nottingham Forest has just lost to Liverpool by 1 goal, in the FA Cup they were eliminated by Manchester United. They are 17th in the table with 24 points, 6 wins, 6 draws and 15 goals for, 34 against in 27 games.
How are Brighton doing?
Difficult schedule for the Brighton team, they have just lost 3 consecutive games, in the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League. Next week they will close the second leg of the round of 16 at home against Roma, where they are losing 4 to 0. But in the Premier they are in ninth position, with 39 points, 10 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses.
How is the Premier League?
The competition is complicated, where some fight for the first places, some suffer for the last places, Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United fight not to be relegated, Everton and Nottingham are on the tightrope. The top is led by Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham and Manchester United, as the top 6.
Where is it played?
Falmer Stadium will be the venue for this game, better known as the American Express Community, located in Brighton, England. Its capacity is for 30 thousand spectators, it has been open for 12 years, with a cost of 93 million dollars.
