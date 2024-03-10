ADVERTISEMENT

Update
11:19 AM 4 minutes ago

58'

Ansu Fati shoots with his left foot, his shot goes into the hands of goalkeeper Sels.

11:18 AM 6 minutes ago

57'

Brighton continues to be the dominator, Forest manages to obtain few options.

11:08 AM 15 minutes ago

47'

Origi shoots at the goal, misses another chance, his shot goes high, towards the fans.

10:50 AM 34 minutes ago

Half-time

We go to half-time, with Brighton winning 1-0 against Forest, Andrew Omobaimide scoring on goal in the 29th minute.

10:46 AM 38 minutes ago

44'

Lewis Dunk suffers a blow to the face from the ball, it seems that he is fine, the captain will continue.

10:43 AM 41 minutes ago

41'

Ansu Fati earns the yellow card for a foul, cutting off Forest's advance.

10:34 AM an hour ago

31'

Origi misses the tie. It was almost a goal, but there is a corner kick for Forest.

10:31 AM an hour ago

29'

Brighton goal, scored as an own goal, Andrew Omobaimidele, product of a free kick, ends in an own goal.

10:28 AM an hour ago

26'

Brighton owns the game, Forest loses the ball in a few seconds.

10:22 AM an hour ago

20'

Ansu Fati can't finish well on goal, Williams avoids the header. There is a corner kick for the home team.

10:18 AM an hour ago

15'

Nico Domínguez takes the yellow card, Pascal Grob takes a strong shot on goal, Sels saves his team.

10:13 AM an hour ago

11'

Long-distance shot, goalkeeper Matz Sels prevents the goal, and the local team hits the goal.

10:09 AM an hour ago

7'

The rain begins, it may be a factor that the ball does not travel the field well. Brighton comes out playing touch.

10:06 AM an hour ago

3'

Estupiñan commits a foul, the visitor has a direct free kick, ending in a shot that hits the barrier.

10:02 AM an hour ago

0'

The Brighton vs Nottingham Forest match begins.

9:56 AM an hour ago

They go out to the field

The players are already taking the field, minutes before the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League begins.

9:56 AM an hour ago

The referee

The referee will be the Englishman, Michael Salisbury, with an average of 1 red and 3 yellow cards per game.

9:51 AM 2 hours ago

Lineup Brighton

Verbruggen, Dunk, Cross, Moder, Baleba, Adingra, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Estupiñan, Fati, Veltman.

9:46 AM 2 hours ago

Nottingham Forest Lineup

Sels, Williams, Gigbs White, Wood, Toffolo, Domínguez, Yates, Origi, Danilo Omobamidele, Murillo.

9:41 AM 2 hours ago

Nottingham Forest Subs

Turner, Sangaré, Kouyaté, Awoniyi, Hudson Odoi, Felipe, Niakhate, Elanga y Boly.

9:36 AM 2 hours ago

Brighton Subs

Steele, Lamptey, Igor Julio, Webster, Enciso, Lallana, Welbeck, Barco, Bounanotte.

9:31 AM 2 hours ago

Minutes from starting

We are a few minutes away from starting this game between Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, from the American Express Community Stadium, corresponding to the Premier League. In a few moments we will share the teams' elevens, with many surprises on both sides.

9:26 AM 2 hours ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises prior to the start of the game between Brighton and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

9:21 AM 2 hours ago

They have arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin at the American Express Community Stadium.

9:16 AM 2 hours ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

9:11 AM 2 hours ago

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the American Express Community Stadium, awaiting their selection and just minutes away from warming up.

9:06 AM 2 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.

9:01 AM 2 hours ago

8:46 AM 3 hours ago

Players to watch

Joao Pedro is an element to watch with 23 games, he has made 8 for Brighton with Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra with 6 goals. Pascal is the top assister with 11. Karou Mitoma has 4 assists.
Chris Wood has 20 games and 8 goals, Taiwo Awoniyi has 16 games and 6 goals, as does Anthony Elanga with 5 goals and 7 assists, being the team's assists leader.

8:41 AM 3 hours ago

History between both

In the last 5 confrontations Brighton vs Nottingham Forest have been even duels, 2 wins for Brighton, another 2 for Nottingham and 1 draw. The last time they saw each other it was a final score of 2 to 3, favor Brighton.

8:36 AM 3 hours ago

How are Nottingham Forest doing?

Nottingham Forest has just lost to Liverpool by 1 goal, in the FA Cup they were eliminated by Manchester United. They are 17th in the table with 24 points, 6 wins, 6 draws and 15 goals for, 34 against in 27 games.

8:31 AM 3 hours ago

How are Brighton doing?

Difficult schedule for the Brighton team, they have just lost 3 consecutive games, in the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League. Next week they will close the second leg of the round of 16 at home against Roma, where they are losing 4 to 0. But in the Premier they are in ninth position, with 39 points, 10 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses.

8:26 AM 3 hours ago

How is the Premier League?

The competition is complicated, where some fight for the first places, some suffer for the last places, Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United fight not to be relegated, Everton and Nottingham are on the tightrope. The top is led by Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham and Manchester United, as the top 6.

8:21 AM 3 hours ago

Where is it played?

Falmer Stadium will be the venue for this game, better known as the American Express Community, located in Brighton, England. Its capacity is for 30 thousand spectators, it has been open for 12 years, with a cost of 93 million dollars.

8:16 AM 3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Premier League Match Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

