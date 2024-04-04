Goals and Highlights: Ajax 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles in Eredivisie 2023-2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Statistics of the match
Possession: 63% Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 37%
Total Shots: 21 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 10
Shots on goal: 7 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 4
Total Passes: 729 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 421
Fouls: 8 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 6
Minute 90+2' | GOAL
First half statistics
Possession: 72% Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 28%
Total Shots: 14 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 3
Shots on goal: 7 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 2
Total passes: 435 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 167
Fouls: 2 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 5
Field trip
Ajax warm-up
👋#ajagae pic.twitter.com/2dCMnVPr6x — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 4, 2024
Pre-competition movements
Ajax Injury Information
ℹ️ Chuba Akpom is not available due to an injury.#ajagae — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 4, 2024
Arrival of Ajax at the Stadium
The boys are here 🏡#ajagae pic.twitter.com/Lmxs8n8MTy — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 4, 2024
This is what the stadium looks like for the game
📍 https://t.co/e5gaTAEVbH pic.twitter.com/btMejCWSyP — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 4, 2024
Substitutes - Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles starters
Coach: René Hake.
Substitutes - Ajax
Ajax starters
Coach: John Vant Schip.
How to watch Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles match and online?
Referee Team
Key player for Go Ahead Eagles
Key player at Ajax
History Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Go Ahead Eagles with six goals to Ajax's five.
Actuality - Go Ahead Eagles
- Last five matches
Twente 3 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles (Eredivisie)
Go Ahead Eagles 1 - 0 RKC RKC Waalwijk (Eredivisie)
Go Ahead Eagles 0 - 1 PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)
Heracles 2 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles (Eredivisie)
Go Ahead Eagles 3 - 0 Excelsior (Eredivisie)
Actuality - Ajax
- Last five matches
Ajax 0 - 0 Aston Villa (UEFA Conference League)
Ajax 2 - 2 Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie)
Aston Villa 4 - 0 Ajax (UEFA Conference League)
Sparta Rotterdam 2 - 2 Ajax (Eredivisie)
Pec Zwolle 1 - 3 Ajax (Eredivisie)
The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium
