Goals and Highlights: Ajax 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles in Eredivisie 2023-2024
5:00 PM5 days ago

End of broadcast

We end the coverage of the 1-1 draw between Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles on matchday 28 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport.
5:00 PM5 days ago

Statistics of the match

Goals: 1 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 1

Possession: 63% Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 37%

Total Shots: 21 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 10

Shots on goal: 7 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 4

Total Passes: 729 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 421

Fouls: 8 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 6

5:00 PM5 days ago

Match ends

Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles drew 1-1, the goals were scored by Anton Gaaei in the 24th minute for Ajax, the goal for Go Ahead Eagles was scored by Bas Kuipers in the 90+2nd minute.
4:50 PM5 days ago

Minute 90+2' | GOAL

Goal for Go Ahead Eagles, scored by Bas Kuipers after a right-footed shot inside the box, this after catching the ball after a series of rebounds.
4:47 PM5 days ago

Minute 89'

Four additional minutes will be played in the second half.
4:43 PM5 days ago

Minute 86'

Substitution in Go Ahead Eagles looking to tie the match, Thibo Baeten leaves the field and attacker Jakob Breum enters.
4:40 PM5 days ago

Minute 83'

After the substitutions, Ajax began to advance their lines and now had possession of the ball from their own half, but only managed to reach the midfield.
4:35 PM5 days ago

Minute 80'

Ajax substitution, Kristian Hlynsson is replaced by Carlos Forbs.
4:32 PM5 days ago

Minute 77'

Corner kick for Go Ahead Eagles after Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj's clearance.
4:30 PM5 days ago

Minute 73'

Go ahead Eagles continues to be installed in the opponent's field, has long passing sequences, but fails to reach the rival goal with danger.
4:28 PM5 days ago

Minute 70'

Ajax approach after Sivert Mannsverk's shot is deflected over the goal.
4:27 PM5 days ago

Minute 67'

Substitution at Go Ahead Eagles, Evert Linthorst leaves the field and Soren Tengstedt enters.
4:26 PM5 days ago

Minute 63'

Ajax has lost control of the match, and now they are protecting themselves in their own field against the impetus of Go Ahead Eagles, who are looking to tie the match.
4:17 PM5 days ago

Minute 60'

Ajax substitution, attacking midfielder Mika Godts comes off the field and central midfielder Kian Fitz Jim enters the field.
4:13 PM5 days ago

Minute 57'

Yellow card for Ajax's Jorreal Hato after a foul at the edge of the Ajax box on Mats Deijl.
4:11 PM5 days ago

Minute 54'

Go Ahead Eagles' approach after Bas Kuipers' shot went wide of the right side of the goal, following a shot from half distance.
4:10 PM5 days ago

Minute 51'

Free kick for Go Ahead Eagles in the opponent's half after a foul by Benjamin Tahirovic on Willum Willumsson.
4:06 PM5 days ago

Minute 48'

At the beginning of the second half, Go Ahead Eagles have the initiative and are in the rival's field in search of the game's tie.
4:05 PM5 days ago

Second half begins

For the moment, Ajax leads 1 - 0 over Go Ahead Eagles.
3:52 PM5 days ago

First half statistics

Goals: 1 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 0

Possession: 72% Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 28%

Total Shots: 14 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 3

Shots on goal: 7 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 2

Total passes: 435 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 167

Fouls: 2 Ajax - Go Ahead Eagles 5

3:48 PM5 days ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
3:46 PM5 days ago

Minute 45'

One minute of extra time will be played in the first half.
3:45 PM5 days ago

Minute 43'

Free kick in the opponent's half for Ajax after a foul by Thibo Baeten on Devyne Rensch, following a counter-attack attempt by Ajax on a short possession by Go Ahead Eagles.
3:40 PM5 days ago

Minute 40'

Ajax now stops its ten outfield players in the opponent's half, continues to control the ball and is looking for the second goal of the match.
3:38 PM5 days ago

Minute 37'

Approach disallowed for Go Ahead Eagles after Bas Kuipers was found to be offside following a counterattack attempt.
3:34 PM5 days ago

Minute 33'

Ajax continues to have approaches to the opponent's goal, this time they had a close call thanks to Kenneth Taylor's shot that went narrowly wide of the left side of the goal.
3:29 PM5 days ago

Minute 30'

Despite taking the lead, Ajax continued to have possession of the ball and continued to have important approaches to the opponent's goal.
3:28 PM5 days ago

Minute 27'

Corner kick for Ajax following a clearance by Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange after a shot by Steven Bergwijn.
3:26 PM5 days ago

Minute 24' | GOAL

GOAL by Ajax, scored by Anton Gaaei after a right footed shot from inside the box, this after an assist from the right flank by Mika Godt.
3:19 PM5 days ago

Minute 20'

Ajax had a dangerous chance after front-line midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic's shot from just outside the area went narrowly wide of the goal.
3:17 PM5 days ago

Minute 17'

Ajax approach after a shot from attacking midfielder Mika Godts, but the shot is calmly blocked by the opposing goalkeeper.
3:11 PM5 days ago

Minute 13'

The entire Ajax team manages to touch the ball in search of a goal, but the center forward of the home team; Steven Bergwijn does not touch the ball after being between the Go Ahead Eagles center backs and having very short movements.
3:09 PM5 days ago

Minute 10'

At the moment Ajax reloads its attack on the left flank and tries to reach the opponent's goal from there, this is attempted with the wing players that they are using today; defender Kenneth Taylor and attacking midfielder Mika Godts.
3:07 PM5 days ago

Minute 7'

Go Ahead Eagles advanced their lines and put pressure on Ajax in the opponent's field, however, they still have not been able to get the ball and have not approached the rival goal.
3:03 PM5 days ago

Minute 3'

At the moment Ajax takes control of the game, has the ball from their own half and tries to reach the opponent's goal with short passes.
2:58 PM5 days ago

The match kicks off!

The ball is rolling at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
2:57 PM5 days ago

Field trip

Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
2:40 PM5 days ago

Ajax warm-up

2:39 PM5 days ago

Pre-competition movements

Both teams warm up on the pitch of the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium.
2:37 PM5 days ago

Ajax Injury Information

2:35 PM5 days ago

Arrival of Ajax at the Stadium

2:34 PM5 days ago

This is what the stadium looks like for the game

2:33 PM5 days ago

Substitutes - Go Ahead Eagles

Tengstedt, Stokkers, Saathof, Mulder, Jansen, James, Everink, Edvardsen, Breum, Amofa, Blomme.
2:28 PM5 days ago

Go Ahead Eagles starters

Roster: Lange; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, Kuipers; Linthorst, Llansana; Adekanye, Willumsson, Edvardsen; Baeten.
Coach: René Hake.
2:23 PM5 days ago

Substitutes - Ajax

Sutalo, Van Den Boomen, Vos, Rulli, Riijkoff, Pasveer, Gooijer, Forbs, Fitz Jim.
2:18 PM5 days ago

Ajax starters

Roster: Ramaj; Rensch, Kaplan, Hato; Gaael, Tahirovic, Mannsverk, Taylor; Hlynsson, Godts; Bergwijn.
Coach: John Vant Schip.
2:13 PM5 days ago

Get ready!

We are now ready to bring you the live broadcast of the match between Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles on matchday 28 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024.
2:08 PM5 days ago

Tune in here Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Updates

In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles live, as well as the latest information from Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles with VAVEL.
2:03 PM5 days ago

How to watch Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles match and online?

The Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles match will not be broadcast .
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
1:58 PM5 days ago

What time is Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles?

This is the kick-off time for the Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles match on April 4, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
1:53 PM5 days ago

Referee Team

Referee: Marc Nagtegaal.
1:48 PM5 days ago

Key player for Go Ahead Eagles

One of the players to watch out for in Go Ahead Eagles is Wi Willumsson, the 25 year old Icelandic born center forward has played 25 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in total matches he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Volendam, Heracles, Vitesse twice, RKC Walwijk, Sparta Rotherdam and Excelsior.
1:43 PM5 days ago

Key player at Ajax

One of the most outstanding players in Ajax is Brian Brobbey, the 22 year old Dutch born center forward, has played 25 games in the current edition of the Eredivisie, in the total number of matches he already has seven assists and 16 goals, these against; Excelsior, Twente, PSV Eindhoven, Heerenveen, RKC Wallwijk, Sparta Rotherham, PEC Zwolle twice, Go Ahead Eagles, RKC Waalwijk twice, Heracles twice, N E C Nijmegen, Ultrech, Fortuna Sittard.
1:38 PM5 days ago

History Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles

In total, the two sides have met five times since 2022, Go Ahead Eagles dominate the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Ajax have won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Go Ahead Eagles with six goals to Ajax's five.
1:33 PM5 days ago

Actuality - Go Ahead Eagles

Go Ahead Eagles has been developing a good role in the current edition of the Eredivisie, because after playing a total of 27 games, is in the number seven position in the standings with 40 points, this was achieved after winning 11 games, drawing seven and losing nine, leaving a goal difference of +6, this after scoring 41 goals and conceding 35.
  • Last five matches

Twente 3 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles (Eredivisie)
Go Ahead Eagles 1 - 0 RKC RKC Waalwijk (Eredivisie)
Go Ahead Eagles 0 - 1 PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)
Heracles 2 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles (Eredivisie)
Go Ahead Eagles 3 - 0 Excelsior (Eredivisie)

1:28 PM5 days ago

Actuality - Ajax

Ajax has been having a good performance in the Eredivisie 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 27 matches they are in the number five position in the standings with 44 points, this score was achieved after winning 12 matches, drawing eight and losing seven, they have also scored 60 goals and conceded 48, for a goal difference of +12.
  • Last five matches

Ajax 0 - 0 Aston Villa (UEFA Conference League)
Ajax 2 - 2 Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie)
Aston Villa 4 - 0 Ajax (UEFA Conference League)
Sparta Rotterdam 2 - 2 Ajax (Eredivisie)
Pec Zwolle 1 - 3 Ajax (Eredivisie)

1:23 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium

The match between Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles will take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium in the city of Amsterdam (Netherlands), the stadium is where the Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax plays its home matches, it was built in 1993 and has a capacity for approximately 55,900 spectators.
Image: peakpx.com
Image: peakpx.com
1:18 PM5 days ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles match in real time, valid for the 28th matchday of the Eredivisie 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and real-time news, here on VAVEL.
