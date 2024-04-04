Highlights and goals Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
90+7' End of the match
THREE GOALS, THREE POINTS ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/QnIrI8KdrR— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
90+4'
90' Added time
90' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
88' First yellow card
85' Crossbar
84'
81'
80'
76' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
74' Liverpool near
72' Liverpool changes
72' - Two changes:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
▶️ Gakpo, Jones
◀️ Szoboszlai, Gomez
[1-1] #LIVSHU
70'
66' Draw for the lead
64'
60' Liverpool changes
60' - We make a double change:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
▶️ Elliott, Robertson
◀️ Salah, Gravenberch
[1-1] #LIVSHU
58' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
54'
53'
50'
48'
45' Second half
PT Summary
The only goal at the moment
April 4, 2024
45' Half time
45+2'
45' Added time
43'
42' The danger does not cease
39'
36'
33'
30'
27'
24' Local control
21' He wants the double
20'
17' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
15'
13' Another warning from Salah
11'
09'
06'
05' The first one from the local
03'
01' Near to the first
00' Roll the ball
Don't let go
The worst visitor
Match officials
Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes
The first round
Today's matches
Different moments
Sheffield United Lineup
#LIVSHU Team news 📋🟡— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 4, 2024
Two changes for the Bladesmen as McAtee and Trusty start. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/hobN7NzTX0
Liverpool lineup
The Reds 🫡🔴 #LIVSHU— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
Injured
For the leadership
Welcome
How to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United LIVE Stream in USA?
USA Time: 12:30 p.m ET
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Follow Liverpool vs Sheffield United live with VAVEL
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United live? These are the tn TV and online Transmission options
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 3:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.
Brazil: 3:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Costa Rica: 12:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 8:30 p.m.
Mexico: 12:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.
Key player of Sheffield United
Key player of Liverpool
The balance of Klopp's team.
Latest Sheffield United lineup
DT. Chris Wilder.
Latest Liverpool lineup
DT. Jürgen Klopp.
Center referee
The descent near
They have a record of three wins, six draws and 20 losses in 29 games played, they are the worst defense in the Premier with 77 goals against. Five games without winning, the last one was on February 10 against Luton Town by a score of three to one.
For the Premier League
Three wins, a draw and a loss in the last five games (in all competitions), for the Premier six games without losing. The league title is being played against Arsenal and Manchester City with a few points difference, everything indicates that it will be a finale full of drama in each match.
This Premier League title contest 😮💨— Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2024
🔴 @Arsenal saw through a convincing with against Luton
🔵 @ManCity enjoyed a great victory against Aston Villa
Will @LFC follow suit tomorrow against Sheffield Utd? pic.twitter.com/wgH59QKGV1
The date is about to end
The stadium
Capacity for 53,394 spectators, it also has four stands: Spion Kop, Main Stand ("Main Stand"), Kenny Dalglish Stand ("Kenny Dalglish Stand") and Anfield Road ("Anfield Road").