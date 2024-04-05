Goals and Highlights: Mazatlan 0-4 Pumas in Liga MX 2024
SUMMARY

90+4´

At the end of the match, Mazatlan is defeated by Pumas in a match corresponding to the 14th round of the Liga MX.
90+3´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR PUMAS, THIS IS ALREADY A GOAL Leo Suárez's shot from just past the halfway line and the ball goes into the net! An authentic goal from the best left foot in Liga MX.
90´

The referee adds 4 minutes to the game, Pumas close to beating Mazatlan. 
87´

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR PUMAS! The law of the ex is fulfilled, but this time in reverse. Chino Huerta makes his presence felt and, after tunneling into the area, hits the ball with a powerful shot, placing it in the only place where it could go through.
85´

Changes for Mazatlan:

Out: Colman and Del Prete

In: Rubio and Escobosa

82´

El Chino attempts a bicycle kick into the corner, but Gonzalez again flies to prevent the third goal with an impressive save, which was also a great goal.
77´

Rivas shot hard for the third goal for the Universitarios, but a great reflex save by Hugo prevented the ball from ending up in the net, thwarting the chance for a goal.
73´

The Cañoneros are playing for a draw, while Pumas will be looking to seal the game with lethal counterattacks.
71´

Huerta connects with a powerful shot that Hugo deflects with a great intervention, taking the ball to a corner kick. The Universitarios have been attacking with everything since conceding the second goal.
67´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR PUMAS! GOAL BY FUNES MORI! THE MEXICAN NATIONALIZED KILLER EXTENDS THE UNIVERSITARIOS' LEAD.
66´

WHAT YOU MISSED, TOTO! Piero Quispe set up the Argentinian for the goal and the latter sent it over the crossbar.
63´

Los Cañoneros siguen presionando y ahora más que nunca intentan igualar el marcador. Si Pumas no logra cambiar su enfoque y proponer algo diferente, podrían enfrentar las consecuencias de no mantener su ventaja.
60´

Change for Pumas:
In: Piero Quispe
Out: Rodri López
56´

Del Prete's goal almost materialized. The Argentine seems to have bad luck every time he faces the Pumas, whether as a teammate or opponent, as he fails to score despite multiple opportunities. Another clear opportunity wasted by the Cañoneros.
52´

Throughout the match, the trend has been the same. Mazatlan has had a lot of possession, but has had few approaches to the box and even fewer clear scoring opportunities.
47´

Changes in the Pumas' starting lineup:

In: Funes Mori and Aldrete
Out: Monroy and Memote

45´

The Pumas took the lead with an early goal and that's how we went to halftime. It has been a complicated match, hard fought and disputed from start to finish. Let's hope to see more goals in the second half.
42´

Árciga manages to get to the byline and makes a dangerous diagonal pass that, but for Silva's intervention, would have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity.
9:48 PM4 days ago

40´

The match is quite hotly contested, as evidenced by the sixth yellow card shown so far.
37´

Mazatlan has regained control of the game and is beginning to create more danger with their attacks. Meanwhile, Pumas stays in their own half, waiting for an opportunity to launch a counterattack.
34´

THE EQUALIZER IS CLOSE! Almada shoots in the box but his attempt goes just wide.
9:39 PM4 days ago

31´

Pumas' midfield and defense have been well organized to deal with opposing attacks. Mazatlan tries to play out from the back and does so well, but when they get close to the opponent's area, they find it difficult to advance.
28´

WHAT'S UP WITH YOU TOTO! A shot from a free kick by Toto Salvio ends up in the stands.
26´

Facundo Almada receives a yellow card after tackling Chino Huerta from behind to prevent him from escaping.
24´

Pablo Monroy receives a yellow card for a foul he could have easily avoided. Three of the four Pumas defenders have been cautioned in less than 5 minutes.
23´

Unbelievable, Pablo Bennevendo receives a yellow card for delaying the throw-in. It is obvious that he cannot continue to be a starter with this kind of actions.
9:30 PM4 days ago

20´

Curiously, the Argentine player had no choice but to stop the opponent's advance with a foul, and he has already been cautioned with a card.
19´

Luis Amarilla makes a header while facing the goal, but Julio González, with excellent positioning, is in the right place to prevent the ball from entering the goal. Once again, Pumas is saved.
16´

The defender makes a very strong tackle on the university player, and Huerta writhes on the turf in pain. It seems that it was only a blow and he will be able to continue playing.
12´

Bennevendo struggles to make good crosses and his defensive performance is inconsistent. As a substitute he is not bad, but having him from the start limits both offense and defense on the right side.
10´

Unusually for Pumas, Huerta and Salvio have changed their roles before becoming less predictable.
9:14 PM4 days ago

Luis Amarilla broke down the right side of the field and sent a cross that went all over the area without finding contact.
THE SECOND ALMOST WENT IN! Memo Martínez shoots from long distance and the ball goes just wide of the far post. Pumas continues to get into the box.
AUTOGOAL! Madueña sends the ball into the back of the net and the Pumas start the match winning. Surprising goal! 
THE MATCH KICKS OFF! The ball is rolling from El Encanto Stadium, Pumas visits Mazatlan in the 14th round of the Liga MX.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Mazatlán FC and Pumas, matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. 
LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that Pumas will send to the pitch at the "El Encanto" Stadium to face the "cañoneros" in the 13th round of Liga MX. 
LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that Mazatlán FC sends to the field of Estadio "El Encanto" to face Pumas de la Universidad Nacional in the 13th round of Liga MX. 
STILL NO PROMOTION

It is a shame to see clubs such as Cancún FC, Atlante, Celaya and Irapuato, who have invested considerably to reach Liga MX, currently find themselves without the opportunity to be promoted. Despite the changes proposed at the Mexican Soccer Federation months ago, which sought to reform the Mexican soccer landscape, the promotion and relegation door seems to remain closed until 2025.
Meanwhile, in a context where MLS, Liga MX's main competition, is expanding its reach and preparing to have 30 clubs in its league by next year, the situation could pose additional challenges for Mexican soccer.
FAREWELL LIGUILLA

Like Puebla, two other teams are practically doomed to elimination from Liga MX, which could be confirmed in the next round of matches. However, for now they are still alive, although their chances are remote and almost impossible to realize.
FC Juárez has two consecutive victories that have placed them in 16th place with nine points. In other words, the maximum they are aiming for is 21 points in total. To achieve this, they must beat San Luis, Tijuana, Mazatlán and León in a row, in addition to depending on a series of favorable results to secure their place in the Play-In.
FOR THE PLAY IN

The Necaxa Rayos missed the opportunity to move into the top six after losing to León in matchday 13. They currently have 21 points, which gives them the possibility of being in a privileged position. However, in order to keep their dream alive, Necaxa will have to close the season successfully by facing tough teams such as Tijuana, Santos, Tigres and Monterrey. The final stretch of the tournament will be crucial in determining their destiny.
DIRECT TICKETS NOT YET DEFINED

The outlook for the tournament swung in the direction of the American side on the last day of play. Las Águilas achieved an important victory, while Monterrey suffered a defeat, leaving both teams tied with 28 points at the top of the standings, although América has a better goal difference. Los Azulcremas are in the hunt for a second championship, but Rayados is determined to snatch that possibility. The competition for the title promises to be intense until the end.
17 TEAMS STILL ALIVE

Before the start of Matchday 14, a total of 17 teams are still in the competition. Six of these teams are emerging as favorites for the title and have practically assured their participation in the final phase, regardless of their modality. In addition, nine institutions are seeking to secure a place among the top 10 in the standings. On the other hand, there are a couple of teams that are facing elimination and are practically doomed to failure, although mathematically they still have a remote chance of qualifying. Meanwhile, Puebla has had a semester to forget and is the only team eliminated from the tournament.
RELEASING FACTS

The analyst on Televisa's program was direct in her opinions on the current state of Mexican soccer. She highlighted the firmness with which MLS upholds its identity, praising this decision.
"MLS has an advantage over the Mexican League in one thing: it maintains its identity. It is a league that from its inception decided to play without promotion or relegation, on its own calendar, with the clear goal of being an attractive destination for talents, even in the twilight of their careers. And it is growing steadily. In contrast, the Mexican League has abandoned its essence. There is no longer promotion or relegation, something that was not in its nature. Now there are few players who can emerge from lower divisions or promotion leagues."
THE NEXT DUELS

The Mazatlan team will face opponents who, like them, are going through a complicated moment, which offers them the opportunity to aspire to some victories that will bring them closer to Play-In positions. However, the closing of the regular phase in Hidalgo, facing Pachuca, will be a difficult challenge for Mazatlan to overcome.
Upcoming Liga MX games:
- Querétaro vs. Mazatlán, April 12.
- Mazatlán vs. FC Juárez, April 19
- Pachuca vs. Mazatlan, 27 April
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for Liga MX is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of Mexico with the best games in the world.
Tune in here Mazatlan vs Pumas Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan vs Pumas match.
What time is Mazatlan vs Pumas match?

This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Pumas of 4th April in several countries:

Watch out for this Mazatlan FC player:

Throughout these 90 minutes, the player to watch will be Gustavo Del Prete, center forward for the Mazatlan FC gunners. Gustavo del Prete could not adapt with Pumas, the team with which he came to Mexican soccer, however, the Argentinean killer found a better version of himself in the team of the Pearl of the Pacific, finding the goal again and being the decisive man for Mazatlan FC to have a good offensive team, also, his great definition inside the area makes him a danger every time he touches the ball.

Watch out for this Pumas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Guillermo Martinez. The current Pumas attacker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Pumas lineup:

J. González; P. Bennevendo, Nathan Silva, L. Magallán, P. Monroy; U. Rivas, J. Caicedo; R. López, Salvio, C. Huerta; G. Martínez.
Mazatlán FC's last lineup:

H. González; J.Díaz, V. Alvarado, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colman, A. Montaño, S. Flores, E. Bárcenas; L.Amarilla, G. del Prete.
Background:

Pumas and Mazatlan FC have faced each other on a total of 7 occasions (2 university wins, 5 draws) where the scales have tipped in favor of the university team. In terms of goals, Pumas has the advantage with 9 goals scored over Mazatlan's 5. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023 where both teams drew 0-0.
About the Stadium:

El Encanto Stadium or also known as Kraken Stadium is one of the most modern venues in Mexican soccer, inaugurated in 2020 in a duel between Mazatlan and Puebla, corresponding to the first day of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament. It is located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico and is home to Mazatlán FC, a team that plays its Liga MX home games there. It has the capacity to hold a total of 20,000 spectators in its seats.
On a thin line

It is true that for several tournaments, Pumas' performances have not been the most regular, but it is also true that the university team has been recovering ground and positioning itself in the top positions of the championship. Now, Pumas is in the Liga MX play-off positions, so it is essential to get three points in this match, after having drawn 0-0 with Cruz Azul last matchday. At the moment, Pumas has 4 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses, giving a total of 17 units achieved that place them in the eleventh place in the general table, in the statistics they have 19 goals for and 20 against.
Must continue to add up

The Mazatlán team returns to the El Encanto Stadium to face one more game of the Clausura 2024, however, this is the opportunity for the team from the Pearl of the Pacific to get three points, since in their last game played in the Liga MX, The team from the Pearl of the Pacific received Xolos de Tijuana at home and the "cañoneros" were able to take advantage of the bad moment the border team is going through, as with a convincing 2-0 victory with goals by Luis Amarilla and Venezuelan Eduardo Bello, Mazatlán FC scored three important points to keep their hopes of being present in the final phase of the competition alive. Mazatlán is currently in fourteenth place in the overall standings with a total of 12 points from 3 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats.
Halfway through the season

Liga MX continues to advance by leaps and bounds as the 2023/24 season comes to a close. In the blink of an eye, we have gone from Day 1 of the championship to being more than halfway through the season, with the end of the regular tournament already on the horizon, little by little, the teams are beginning to take their positions in what will be another exciting end to the tournament where the teams will be looking for a qualifying ticket to the Mexican football playoffs or to enter the play-offs, but leaving the elimination zone, which currently covers more territory, from 18th to 11th place, is reason to say goodbye to the Clausura 2024. With rounds still to play, the big question is: Who will be the new Mexican soccer champion at the end of the season?
Kick-off time

The Mazatlan vs Pumas match will be played at Estadio El Encanto, in Mazatlan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Mazatlan vs Pumas!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
