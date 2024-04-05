Goals and Highlights: Mazatlan 0-4 Pumas in Liga MX 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90+4´
90+3´
90´
87´
85´
Out: Colman and Del Prete
In: Rubio and Escobosa
82´
77´
73´
71´
67´
66´
63´
60´
In: Piero Quispe
Out: Rodri López
56´
52´
47´
In: Funes Mori and Aldrete
Out: Monroy and Memote
45´
42´
40´
37´
34´
31´
28´
26´
24´
23´
20´
19´
16´
12´
10´
7´
4´
2´
1´
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
LINE-UP LIST
Nuestro XI auriazul 🐾😮💨#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos #FutbolEnTusManos @Telcel pic.twitter.com/RJPNoTMlBM— PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 6, 2024
LINE-UP LIST
Ellos son los 11 elegidos por el Míster Rescalvo para iniciar esta tarde.— Mazatlán F.C. ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) April 6, 2024
STILL NO PROMOTION
Meanwhile, in a context where MLS, Liga MX's main competition, is expanding its reach and preparing to have 30 clubs in its league by next year, the situation could pose additional challenges for Mexican soccer.
FAREWELL LIGUILLA
FC Juárez has two consecutive victories that have placed them in 16th place with nine points. In other words, the maximum they are aiming for is 21 points in total. To achieve this, they must beat San Luis, Tijuana, Mazatlán and León in a row, in addition to depending on a series of favorable results to secure their place in the Play-In.
FOR THE PLAY IN
DIRECT TICKETS NOT YET DEFINED
17 TEAMS STILL ALIVE
RELEASING FACTS
"MLS has an advantage over the Mexican League in one thing: it maintains its identity. It is a league that from its inception decided to play without promotion or relegation, on its own calendar, with the clear goal of being an attractive destination for talents, even in the twilight of their careers. And it is growing steadily. In contrast, the Mexican League has abandoned its essence. There is no longer promotion or relegation, something that was not in its nature. Now there are few players who can emerge from lower divisions or promotion leagues."
THE NEXT DUELS
Upcoming Liga MX games:
- Querétaro vs. Mazatlán, April 12.
- Mazatlán vs. FC Juárez, April 19
- Pachuca vs. Mazatlan, 27 April
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here Mazatlan vs Pumas Live Score
What time is Mazatlan vs Pumas match?
|
Where To Watch Mazatlan vs Pumas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
April 4, 2024
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
April 4, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 4, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
April 4, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
April 4, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
April 4, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 4, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
April 4, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
April 4, 2024
|
19:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
April 4, 2024
|
20:00
Watch out for this Mazatlan FC player: