Goals and Highlights: Stoke City 2-2 West Bromwich Albion in EFL Championship 2023-2024

End of transmission
Match statistics
Possession: 58% Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 42%
Total shots: 18 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 9
Shots on goal: 7 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 2
Total passes: 510 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 374
Fouls: 8 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 8
The match ends
Minute 89'
Minute 87'
Minute 84'
Minute 81'
Minute 78' | GOAL
Minute 75'
Minute 73'
Minute 70'
Minute 68' | GOAL
Minute 65'
Minute 63'
Minute 60'
Minute 57' | GOAL
Minute 54'
Minute 51'
Minuto 48'
Second half begins
First Half Statistics
Possession: 63% Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 37%
Total Shots: 11 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 5
Shots on goal: 3 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 1
Total Passes: 275 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 158
Fouls: 3 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 5
First half ends
Minute 44'
Minute 42'
Minute 40'
Minute 37'
Minute 33'
Minute 30'
Minute 27'
Minute 24' | GOAL
Minute 22'
Minute 20'
Minute 17'
Minute 13'
Minute 10'
Minute 7'
Minute 3'
The match kicks off!
Field trip
Pre-competitive movements
Llegada de West Bromwich Albion al Estadio
Checking in. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0xe3qHuOIx — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 6, 2024
The visitor's locker room
Team news in 🔟. pic.twitter.com/s1sklDtgrD — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 6, 2024
This is what the stadium looks like
A Staffordshire stage this afternoon. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/BtT10OiMNd — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 6, 2024
Stoke City News
The all important team news with Peter Cavanagh ahead of kick-off 🎤@PinkCarLeasing pic.twitter.com/CXopcyRnS0 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 6, 2024
Substitutes - West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion starters
Coach: Carlos Corberan.
Substitutes - Stoke City
Stoke City starters
D.T.: Steven Schumacher.
Get ready!
What time is Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion?
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Referee Team
Key player for West Bromwich Albion
Key player at Stoke City
History Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with six goals to Stoke City's four.
Actuality - West Bromwich Albion
- Last five matches
Q P R 2 - 2 West Bromwich Albion (EFL Championship)
Huddersfield Town 1 - 4 West Bromwich Albion (EFL Championship)
West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Bristol City (EFL Championship)
Millwall 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion (EFL Championship)
West Bromwich Albion 2 - 2 Watford FC (EFL Championship)
Actuality - Stoke City
- Last five matches
Leeds United 1 - 0 Stoke City (EFL Championship)
Preston North End 1 - 2 Stoke City (EFL Championship)
Stoke City 0 - 3 Norwich City (EFL Championship)
Hull City 0 - 2 Stoke City (EFL Championship)
Stoke City 1 - 1 Huddersfield Town (EFL Championship)
The match will be played at the Britannia Stadium
