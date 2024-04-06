Goals and Highlights: Stoke City 2-2 West Bromwich Albion in EFL Championship 2023-2024
12:07 PM4 days ago

We finish the coverage of the 2-2 draw between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion within the framework of date 41 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024
12:07 PM4 days ago

Match statistics

Goals: 2 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 2

Possession: 58% Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 42%

Total shots: 18 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 9

Shots on goal: 7 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 2

Total passes: 510 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 374

Fouls: 8 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 8

12:06 PM4 days ago

The match ends

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion tied 2-2, the goals were from Million Manhoef in the 68th minute and Andre Vidigal in the 78th minute for Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion's goals were from Michael Johnston in the 24th minute and Jed Wallace in the minute 57'.
11:56 AM4 days ago

Minute 89'

Seven additional minutes will be played in the second half.
11:49 AM4 days ago

Minute 87'

Stoke City continues to have possession of the ball and is getting closer to the rival goal, having long sequences of passes in rival territory.
11:45 AM4 days ago

Minute 84'

The changes worked perfectly for Stoke City and they managed to tie the match, now they are in rival territory in search of the epic to win the game.
11:44 AM4 days ago

Minute 81'

West Bromwich Albion substitution, Jed Wallace comes off the field and Matt Phillips enters, this to manage the result after the opponent's equalizer.
11:42 AM4 days ago

Minute 78' | GOAL

GOAL for Stoke City, scored by Andre Vidigal after a left-footed shot inside the box, after missing a penalty and being able to take the rebound.
11:38 AM4 days ago

Minute 75'

Approach disallowed to West Bromwich Albion after Grady Diangana was found to be offside, this following a long pass from Brandon Thomas Asante.
11:35 AM4 days ago

Minute 73'

Stoke City's approach after the shot from center forward Tyrese Campbell, who came on in the second half, goes wide of the goal.
11:32 AM4 days ago

Minute 70'

After the substitutions, Stoke City felt more comfortable in the match and had some chances to score from medium and long distance shots.
11:32 AM4 days ago

Minute 68' | GOAL

GOAL for Stoke City, scored by Million Manhoef after a left footed shot inside the box, this after an assist from Ki Jana Hoever.
11:28 AM4 days ago

Minute 65'

Approach disallowed for Stoke City after Bae Jun Ho was found to be offside, following a pass from midfield by Josh Laurent.
11:25 AM4 days ago

Minute 63'

Stoke City substitution, Enda Stevens comes off the field and Wouter Burger enters, this to try to tie the match.
11:22 AM4 days ago

Minute 60'

Corner kick for West Bromwich Albion after the winger's clearance from the left; Sead Haksabamovic after avoiding a cross from the left flank.
11:20 AM4 days ago

Minute 57' | GOAL

GOAL for West Bromwich Albion, Jed Wallace scored after a left footed shot from inside the box, this after an assist from Darnell Furlong.
11:18 AM4 days ago

Minute 54'

West Bromwich Albion approach after the finish from front-line midfielder Alex Mowatt goes wide of the left side of the goal.
11:15 AM4 days ago

Minute 51'

After going behind, Stoke City continues to have possession of the ball, but still can't get clear chances to tie the game.
11:13 AM4 days ago

Minuto 48'

Approach disallowed to Stoke City after Enda Stevens was found to be offside.
11:12 AM4 days ago

Second half begins

At the moment, West Bromwich Albion wins 0 - 1 over Stoke City.
10:53 AM4 days ago

First Half Statistics

Goals: 0 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 1

Possession: 63% Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 37%

Total Shots: 11 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 5

Shots on goal: 3 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 1

Total Passes: 275 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 158

Fouls: 3 Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion 5

10:49 AM4 days ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
10:48 AM4 days ago

Minute 44'

Three additional minutes will be played in the first half.
10:46 AM4 days ago

Minute 42'

Corner kick for West Bromwich Albion following a clearance by right-back Ki Jana Hoever after an attempted cross from the visitors' right flank.
10:43 AM4 days ago

Minute 40'

Approach disallowed to West Bromwich Albion after Jed Wallace was found to be offside, this on the right flank and after the pass from own half from 
10:40 AM4 days ago

Minute 37'

Free kick for Stoke City in the opponent's half after a foul by Mikey Johnston on midfielder Million Manhoef, after preventing a run down the right flank.
10:38 AM4 days ago

Minute 33'

Stoke City approach after center forward Ryan Mmaee's right-footed shot inside the box, but it goes wide of the right side of the goal.
10:35 AM4 days ago

Minute 30'

At the moment the match is evened up a bit from the possession, both teams are looking to have the ball, but the game is played in the middle of the pitch due to the good approach of both teams.
10:34 AM4 days ago

Minute 27'

Yellow card for West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana after a foul in the opponent's half on Josh Laurent.
10:33 AM4 days ago

Minute 24' | GOAL

GOAL for West Bromwich Albion, scored by Michael Johnston after a right footed shot inside the box, this after an assist from Grady Diangana.
10:32 AM4 days ago

Minute 22'

Free kick for West Bromwich Albion in their own half after a foul by Bae Jun Ho, after preventing a counterattack attempt by the visitors.
10:23 AM4 days ago

Minute 20'

Stoke City is feeling more and more comfortable in the match, they are starting to have important possessions in the opponent's field and have shots from medium and long distance, but they are still unable to enter the opponent's area with passes.
10:19 AM4 days ago

Minute 17'

Corner kick for Stoke City after West Bromwich Albion central defender Cedric Kipre's clearance.
10:17 AM4 days ago

Minute 13'

Stoke City have a dangerous chance after Million Manhoef's left-footed shot from outside the box goes narrowly wide of the right-hand side of the goal.
10:12 AM4 days ago

Minute 10'

Stoke City are slowly beginning to gain confidence in the game and already have long passing sequences in their own half, but they have yet to gain possession in their opponents' half.
10:09 AM4 days ago

Minute 7'

West Bromwich Albion approach after Jed Wallace's right-footed shot from outside the box is deflected wide of the target.
10:08 AM4 days ago

Minute 3'

West Bromwich Albion started the match by imposing conditions and played for the moment in their opponents' half with possession.
10:03 AM4 days ago

The match kicks off!

The ball is rolling at the Britannia Stadium.
9:51 AM4 days ago

Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at the Britannia Stadium.
9:43 AM4 days ago

Both teams warm up on the pitch at Britannia Stadium.
9:42 AM4 days ago

9:41 AM4 days ago

9:40 AM4 days ago

9:38 AM4 days ago

9:30 AM4 days ago

Substitutes - West Bromwich Albion

Weimann, Swift, Reach, Phillips, M'Vila, Griffiths, Fellows, Chalobah, Ajayi.
9:25 AM4 days ago

West Bromwich Albion starters

Roster: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Diangana, Wallace, Johnston; Brandon.
Coach: Carlos Corberan.
9:20 AM4 days ago

Substitutes - Stoke City

Wilmot, Leris, Ennis, Vidigal, Cundle, Campbell, Burger, Bonham, Baker.
9:15 AM4 days ago

Stoke City starters

Roster: Iversen; Hoever, McNally, Rose, Stevens; Manhoef, Thompson, Laurent, Bae; Haksabanovic, Mmaee.
D.T.: Steven Schumacher.
9:10 AM4 days ago

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion of the 41st matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
9:05 AM4 days ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion live, as well as the latest information from Britannia Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion with VAVEL.
9:00 AM4 days ago

How to watch Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion match and online?

The Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion match will not be broadcast.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
8:55 AM4 days ago

What time is Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion?

This is the kick-off time for the Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion match on April 6, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -

Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -

Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -

Chile: 10:00 hrs. -

Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -

Spain: 16:00 hrs. -

Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -

Peru: 9:00 hrs. -

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -

8:50 AM4 days ago

Referee Team

Referee: Andrew Kitchen.
8:45 AM4 days ago

Key player for West Bromwich Albion

One of the players to keep in mind in West Bromwich Albion is Thomas Asante, the 25 year old center forward born in England, has played 34 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has two assists and 10 goals, these against; Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Q P R, Coventry City, Sunderland, Stoke City, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers twice and Watford FC.
8:40 AM4 days ago

Key player at Stoke City

One of the most outstanding players in Stoke City is Andre Vidigal, the 25 year old Portuguese born center forward, has played 26 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has two assists and five goals, this against; Rotherham United twice, Watford FC, Hull City and Birmingham City.
8:35 AM4 days ago

History Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

In total, the two sides have met five times since 2020, West Bromwich Albion dominate the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Stoke City have won one match.

In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with six goals to Stoke City's four.

8:30 AM4 days ago

Actuality - West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 40 games, is in the number five position in the standings with 68 points, this after winning 19 games, drawing 11 and losing 10, leaving a goal difference of +23, this after scoring 62 goals and conceding 39.
  • Last five matches

Q P R 2 - 2 West Bromwich Albion (EFL Championship)

Huddersfield Town 1 - 4 West Bromwich Albion (EFL Championship)

West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Bristol City (EFL Championship)

Millwall 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion (EFL Championship)

West Bromwich Albion 2 - 2 Watford FC (EFL Championship)

8:25 AM4 days ago

Actuality - Stoke City

Stoke City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing 40 matches they are in the 18th position in the standings with 45 points, this score was achieved after winning 12 matches, drawing nine and losing 19, they have also scored 38 goals and conceded 54, for a goal difference of -16.
  • Last five matches

Leeds United 1 - 0 Stoke City (EFL Championship)

Preston North End 1 - 2 Stoke City (EFL Championship)

Stoke City 0 - 3 Norwich City (EFL Championship)

Hull City 0 - 2 Stoke City (EFL Championship)

Stoke City 1 - 1 Huddersfield Town (EFL Championship)

8:20 AM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Britannia Stadium

The match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion will take place at the Britannia Stadium in the city of Stoke on Trent (England), the stadium is where Stoke City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 22,700 spectators.
8:15 AM4 days ago

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion match in real time, valid for the 41st matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.

My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.

