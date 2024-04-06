Summary: Leicester 2-1 Birmingham in EFL Championship 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester thinks about promotion
88' GOOOOOOOAL FOR LEICESTER ⚽
81' Changes in Leicester
⬇️: Akgün and Praet
79' Changes in Birmingham
⬇️: Stansfield and James
60' Change in Birmingham
⬇️: Daka
58' Changes in Birmingham
⬇️: Sunjic, Pritchard and Anderson
57' Yellow card 🟨
Change in Leicester
⬇️: Doyle
45' Second half begins
Analysis of the first half
45+2' We go to rest
45' GOOOOOOOAL FOR BIRMINGHAM ⚽
33' Yellow card 🟨
27' GOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR LEICESTER ⚽
18' Yellow card 🟨
0' The match starts
Substitutes – Birmingham
Line-up – Birmingham
21. J. Ruddy
2. E. Laird – 44. E. Aiwu – 5. D. Sanderson – 3. L. Buchanan
13. Paik Seung-Ho – 6. K. Bielik
11. K. Miyoshi – 19. J. James – 7. J. Bacuna
28. J. Stansfield
Birmingham Median Age
Substitutes – Leicester
Line-up – Leicester
30. M. Hermansen
21. Ricardo – 3. W. Faes – 23. J. Vestergaard – 5. C. Doyle
25. O. Ndidi – 8. H. Winks – 22. K. Dewsbury-Hall
18. A. Fatawu – 20. P. Daka – 10. S. Mavididi
Leicester average age
Players to watch
As for Birmingham, they also have international players in their squad. Seung-ho Paik is a footballer for the South Korean national team, while Krystian Bielik is called up for the Polish national team. Jordan James defends the colors of Wales.
Visitor and home statistics
On the other hand, Birmingham have had difficulties when playing away from home, with only 4 wins in their 22 away games. In addition, they have recorded 4 draws and 14 losses, a total of 16 points out of the 69 possible in this condition. This reflects an effectiveness percentage of 23.1%.
Last five games – Birmingham
March 12 – EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Middlesbrough (Lost)
March 16 – EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Watford (Lost)
March 29 – EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Queens Park Rangers (Lost)
April 1 – EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Preston (Won)
Last five games – Leicester
March 9 - EFL Championship: 2-2 vs Hull City (Drawed)
March 17 - FA Cup: 4-2 vs Chelsea (Lost)
March 29 – EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Bristol City (Lost)
April 1 – EFL Championship: 3-1 vs Norwich (Won)
Last match
Leicester vs Birmingham history
Follow Leicester vs Birmingham Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Leicester vs Birmingham Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 10 a.m. ET
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Bacuna, the standout in the midfield
Vardy, the team's scorer
Birmingham's latest lineup
Leicester's latest lineup
Birmingham needs 3 points
In their last home game against Preston, they won 1-0 with a goal from Stansfield. It was a match that was played primarily in the midfield, resulting in a narrow victory for Birmingham City.
Leicester dreams of promotion
In their last home game against Norwich, they won 3-1 with goals from Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi and Vardy. It was an excellent match for the home team, who were never in danger and secured the 3 points without difficulties.
The match will be played at the King Power
The stadium, also known as Leicester City Stadium, was opened in July 2002. It has a capacity of 32,261 spectators, all seated, making it the fourteenth largest capacity stadium in England. This venue hosted the UEFA Champions League in the 2016-2017 season.
In the second half, Leicester continued to search insistently for the winning goal, keeping Birmingham entrenched in their own half. Despite Leicester's attempts, goalkeeper Ruddy responded outstandingly on a couple of occasions. However, towards the final minutes, a precise cross from Akgün, who came on in the second half, left Mavididi alone in front of the rival goal, and the latter accurately headed in to make it 2-1 in favor of Leicester. Leicester finally deservedly took the victory, being the team that sought victory the most despite the defense and pressure exerted by Birmingham throughout the match.