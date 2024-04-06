Summary: Leicester 2-1 Birmingham in EFL Championship 2024
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:06 PM4 days ago

Leicester thinks about promotion

Leicester took the field with the intention of dominating the game, maintaining possession, touching the ball and building plays in Birmingham's field with the aim of opening the scoring. This strategy paid off when Dewsbury-Hall, inside the area, capitalized on an excellent assist from Daka to score the first goal of the match. However, Birmingham responded immediately by intensifying their pressure on Leicester's departure and increasing their attacking danger. This pressure took effect and led to the tie, when Stansfield took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Hermansen, who while trying to clear the ball hit the striker, resulting in Birmingham's goal that tied the score before the break.
In the second half, Leicester continued to search insistently for the winning goal, keeping Birmingham entrenched in their own half. Despite Leicester's attempts, goalkeeper Ruddy responded outstandingly on a couple of occasions. However, towards the final minutes, a precise cross from Akgün, who came on in the second half, left Mavididi alone in front of the rival goal, and the latter accurately headed in to make it 2-1 in favor of Leicester. Leicester finally deservedly took the victory, being the team that sought victory the most despite the defense and pressure exerted by Birmingham throughout the match.
11:58 AM4 days ago

90+6' The match ends

The match in Leicester ends with a victory for the local team that is approaching promotion.
11:56 AM4 days ago

90+5' Change in Birmingham

⬆️: Coady

⬇️: Mavididi

11:55 AM4 days ago

90+3'

Mavididi's foul in attack.
11:54 AM4 days ago

90+3'

Anderson's pass that was looking for Hogan, arrived before Hermansen.
11:51 AM4 days ago

90' We're going until 95

5 minutes are added to the meeting.
11:50 AM4 days ago

88' GOOOOOOOAL FOR LEICESTER ⚽

Akgün's cross came perfectly to Mavididi, he headed it alone and broke the tie.
11:47 AM4 days ago

85'

Pass from Faes to Vardy, Ruddy stopped well and prevented the connection with the striker.
11:46 AM4 days ago

84'

Mavididi finished in the area, Ruddy blocked it and Vardy couldn't get to the rebound, Birmingham was saved.
11:43 AM4 days ago

81' Changes in Leicester

⬆️: Fatawu and Ndidi

⬇️: Akgün and Praet

11:41 AM4 days ago

79' Changes in Birmingham

⬆️: Hogan and Dembélé

⬇️: Stansfield and James

11:39 AM4 days ago

78'

Birmingham is very closed in on its own field, and it is difficult for Leicester to enter.
11:37 AM4 days ago

75'

Leicester still has possession but continues to fail to complete the final pass.
11:34 AM4 days ago

72'

Mavididi grabbed a rebound in the area, scored awkwardly and it was easy for Ruddy.
11:32 AM4 days ago

70'

Played from Birmingham's right, he got into the middle and fired a left-footed shot that passed close to Hermansen's goal.
11:30 AM4 days ago

68'

The intensity on Leicester's part has stopped a bit, the attack no longer generates much danger.
11:27 AM4 days ago

65'

Anderson tried inside the area, the ball remained in the hands of Hermansen.
11:24 AM4 days ago

62'

Cross to Vardy's head, he hit the ball badly and was not even close to the goal.
11:21 AM4 days ago

60' Change in Birmingham

⬆️: Vardy

⬇️: Daka

11:19 AM4 days ago

58' Changes in Birmingham

⬆️: Bacuna, Miyoshi and Bielik

⬇️: Sunjic, Pritchard and Anderson

11:18 AM4 days ago

57' Yellow card 🟨

Foul on Fatawu from Bielik
11:18 AM4 days ago

56'

Vestergaard's header was awkward in the corner kick, Ruddy was left with the ball.
11:17 AM4 days ago

55'

Another corner kick for Leicester who attack and attack but fail to break the deadlock.
11:16 AM4 days ago

54'

Ndidi's cross, Justin couldn't head it, then Vestergaard couldn't get a bicycle kick either, Ruddy took the ball.
11:15 AM4 days ago

53'

Miyoshi sent the ball into the left corner for Leicester.
11:12 AM4 days ago

51'

Goalkeeper kick for Ruddy.
11:12 AM4 days ago

50'

Fatawu's shot and hook, he finished with his left foot and again Ruddy responded very well.
11:11 AM4 days ago

49'

Mavididi's center, Ndidi reached the header and Ruddy responded well.
11:10 AM4 days ago

48'

Faes got the corner kick for Leicester.
11:07 AM4 days ago

Change in Leicester

⬆️: Justin

⬇️: Doyle

11:06 AM4 days ago

45' Second half begins

Roll the ball for 45 more minutes.
10:55 AM4 days ago

Analysis of the first half

In the first half, Leicester, with the need to secure the three points and asserting their status as home team, started the match with evident control of the ball and the most outstanding opportunities. Despite the high pressure exerted by the Birmingham team at the start, Leicester managed to get out dangerously. The first goal would come through Dewsbury-Hall, after an excellent pivot by Daka. However, Birmingham showed a good response, since also urgent to score points, they increased their pressure and looked for the rival goal more. This pressure took effect when Stansfield took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Hermansen, after a rebound that hit the striker, thus achieving the tie just before the break.
10:51 AM4 days ago

45+2' We go to rest

The first half ends.
10:50 AM4 days ago

45+2'

Sanderson's foul on Daka in the pressure on the forward.
10:49 AM4 days ago

45' GOOOOOOOAL FOR BIRMINGHAM ⚽

Serious mistake by Hermansen, when he was going to serve the ball he did not notice Stansfield's pressure, the ball hit the striker and tied the game.
10:45 AM4 days ago

42'

Daka's left-footed shot from mid-range went into Ruddy's middle.
10:43 AM4 days ago

40'

Miyoshi's foul on Mavididi in the middle of the court.
10:42 AM4 days ago

39'

A series of rebounds and rebounds in the Leicester area, the ball reached Bielik who attempted the shot, but it was deflected close to the goalkeeper's left post.
10:41 AM4 days ago

38'

Birmingham continues looking to reach the area, Leicester's defense is well planted.
10:38 AM4 days ago

35'

Bacuna took the free kick, it hit the barrier.
10:37 AM4 days ago

33' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by Faes on Stansfield very close to the Leicester area.
10:34 AM4 days ago

30'

Birmingham is still looking for how to react to the goal and tie, they cannot risk losing points at this point in the competition.
10:32 AM4 days ago

27' GOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR LEICESTER ⚽

Daka pivoted in the area, touched back with Dewsbury-Hall who hit left footed and left Ruddy standing. He arrived first for Leicester.
10:29 AM4 days ago

26'

Foul in attack by Daka who sought to win the duel against the last player.
10:28 AM4 days ago

25'

Foul by James on Daka.
10:26 AM4 days ago

22'

Dewsbury-Hall tried a left footed shot from mid-range, the ball went over the top.
10:25 AM4 days ago

21'

Daka received the ball in the area, turned and the opposing defender blocked the shot well.
10:21 AM4 days ago

18' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by James on Mavididi.
10:19 AM4 days ago

16'

Birmingham has possession of the ball in Leicester's field but cannot reach the final line.
10:16 AM4 days ago

13'

Miyoshi's left-footed shot in the area, the ball was easy for Hermansen.
10:14 AM4 days ago

11'

Corner kick for Leicester that resulted in a counterattack that Birmingham could not finish.
10:13 AM4 days ago

9'

Good response from Ruddy to a deflected shot from his own centre-back.
10:11 AM4 days ago

8'

Ndidi fell in the area but the referee did not blow his whistle.
10:10 AM4 days ago

7'

Great pass to Dewsbury-Hall who couldn't connect, Ruddy came out very well and kept the ball.
10:08 AM4 days ago

5'

Dewsbury-Hall touched back with Winks when taking the free kick, finished on the edge of the area and it went over.
10:07 AM4 days ago

4'

Foul by Paik on Fatawu almost on the edge of the area, dangerous free kick for Leceister.
10:06 AM4 days ago

3'

It's Leicester in the middle of the field but Birmingham has quite high lines.
10:02 AM4 days ago

0' The match starts

The ball rolls in Leicester.
9:48 AM4 days ago

Substitutes – Birmingham

Neil Etheridge, Tyler Roberts, Scott Hogan, Cody Drameh, Keshi Anderson, Siriki Dembélé, Gary Gardner, Alex Pritchard and Ivan Sunjic
9:48 AM4 days ago

Line-up – Birmingham

4-2-3-1

21. J. Ruddy

2. E. Laird – 44. E. Aiwu – 5. D. Sanderson – 3. L. Buchanan

13. Paik Seung-Ho – 6. K. Bielik

11. K. Miyoshi – 19. J. James – 7. J. Bacuna

28. J. Stansfield
 

9:45 AM4 days ago

Birmingham Median Age

The average age in Birmingham is 25.6 years. The oldest player is English goalkeeper John Ruddy, 37, who joined the club in 2022. On the other hand, the youngest player is English winger Romelle Donovan, 17, who is a product of the club's youth system. club.
9:45 AM4 days ago

Substitutes – Leicester

James Justin, Conor Coady, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Yunus Akgün, Wanya Marçal and Jakub Stolarczyk
9:41 AM4 days ago

Line-up – Leicester

4-3-3

30. M. Hermansen

21. Ricardo – 3. W. Faes – 23. J. Vestergaard – 5. C. Doyle

25. O. Ndidi – 8. H. Winks – 22. K. Dewsbury-Hall

18. A. Fatawu – 20. P. Daka – 10. S. Mavididi
 

9:30 AM4 days ago

Leicester average age

The average age on the team is 26.2 years. The oldest player is Jamie Vardy, the 31-year-old English striker and captain, who has been at the club since 2012. On the other hand, the youngest players are Callum Doyle, the English defender, and Isaahaku Fatawu, the Ghanaian winger, both 20 years old.
9:25 AM4 days ago

Players to watch

At Leicester, several players represent prominent national teams. Among them, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are internationals for Nigeria. Danny Ward defends the colors of Wales. For their part, Jannik Vestergaard and Mads Hermansen are called up by Denmark. Harry Souttar represents Australia, while Wout Faes is part of the Belgium team.

As for Birmingham, they also have international players in their squad. Seung-ho Paik is a footballer for the South Korean national team, while Krystian Bielik is called up for the Polish national team. Jordan James defends the colors of Wales.

9:20 AM4 days ago

Visitor and home statistics

This season, Leicester have won 15 of their 20 games played at their stadium. In addition, they have achieved a draw and suffered 4 defeats. This has allowed them to add 46 points out of a possible 60 at home, which translates into an impressive effectiveness percentage of 76.6%.

On the other hand, Birmingham have had difficulties when playing away from home, with only 4 wins in their 22 away games. In addition, they have recorded 4 draws and 14 losses, a total of 16 points out of the 69 possible in this condition. This reflects an effectiveness percentage of 23.1%.

9:15 AM4 days ago

Last five games – Birmingham

March 9 – EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Millwall (Lost)

March 12 – EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Middlesbrough (Lost)

March 16 – EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Watford (Lost)

March 29 – EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Queens Park Rangers (Lost)

April 1 – EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Preston (Won)

9:10 AM4 days ago

Last five games – Leicester

March 5 – EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Sunderland (Won)

March 9 - EFL Championship: 2-2 vs Hull City (Drawed)

March 17 - FA Cup: 4-2 vs Chelsea (Lost)

March 29 – EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Bristol City (Lost)

April 1 – EFL Championship: 3-1 vs Norwich (Won)

9:05 AM4 days ago

Last match

The last match in Leicester, corresponding to the fourth round of the FA Cup, concluded with a score of 3-0 in favor of the home team. The goals were scored by Vardy, Akgün and Dennis Praet. After this victory, Leicester advanced to the next round, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing 4-2 to Chelsea.
9:00 AM4 days ago

Leicester vs Birmingham history

These teams have met on a total of 137 occasions, with 60 wins for Leicester, 26 draws and 51 wins for Birmingham. These meetings have taken place in both the Premier League and the Championship and the FA Cup. The last time they met in the Premier League was in the 2003-2004 season. In the FA Cup, they have faced each other in different rounds, including the first, third and fourth rounds, as well as the round of 16. However, Birmingham have never managed to beat Leicester in this competition, with 8 wins for Leicester and 3 draws. This season, they met in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
8:55 AM4 days ago

Follow Leicester vs Birmingham Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Leicester vs Birmingham live, as well as the latest information emerging from the King Power. Do not miss a detail of the match Leicester vs Birmingham live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
8:50 AM4 days ago

How to watch Leicester vs Birmingham Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday, April 6

USA Time: 10 a.m. ET

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:45 AM4 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Leicester vs Birmingham match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Leicester vs Birmingham of 6 April 2024 in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Saturday, 06 Apr 24 10:00 ET N/A
Argelia Saturday, 06 Apr 24 15:00 N/A
Australia Sunday, 7 Apr 24 1:00 AEDT N/A
Bangladesh Saturday, 06 Apr 24 20:00 IST N/A
Bolivia Saturday, 06 Apr 24 10:00 N/A
Brazil Saturday, 06 Apr 24 11:00 AM N/A
Canada Saturday, 06 Apr 24 10:00 ET N/A
Chile Saturday, 06 Apr 24 11:00 N/A
Colombia Saturday, 06 Apr 24 9:00 N/A
Ecuador Saturday, 06 Apr 24 9:00 N/A
India Saturday, 06 Apr 24 19:00 IST N/A
Japan Saturday, 06 Apr 24 23:00 AM N/A
Mexico Saturday, 06 Apr 24 8:00 N/A
Morocco Saturday, 06 Apr 24 14:00 N/A
New Zealand Sunday, 7 Apr 24 3:00 N/A
Nigeria Saturday, 06 Apr 24 15:00 N/A
Spain Saturday, 06 Apr 24 15:00 N/A
United Arab Emirates Saturday, 06 Apr 24 18:00 N/A
United Kingdom Saturday, 06 Apr 24 14:00 GMT N/A
Peru Saturday, 06 Apr 24 9:00 N/A
8:40 AM4 days ago

Bacuna, the standout in the midfield

The standout player in Birmingham City is the 26-year-old midfielder from Curacao, Juninho Bacuna. In the 42 games he has played, he has left his mark by participating in a total of 15 goals, being responsible for 9 goals and providing 6 assists. With an average of 48 touches per game, he demonstrates his influence in the construction of the team's game. Furthermore, he stands out for his performance both in possession of the ball, with a 71% effectiveness rate in passes, and in recovery, with an average of 4.5 balls recovered per game. Bacuna is recognized for his versatility and ability to make a difference both in play creation and recovery in the middle of the field, especially in the right zone.
8:35 AM4 days ago

Vardy, the team's scorer

The standout player in Leicester City is the 37-year-old English striker, Jamie Vardy. In the 30 games he has played he participated in 17 goals, scoring 16 and providing one assist. With an average of 0.5 goals per game, Vardy is among the top scorers in the EFL Championship, demonstrating his importance to the team. In addition, he has a 76% passing accuracy and averages 15.3 touches per game.
8:30 AM4 days ago

Birmingham's latest lineup

In their last match, the team opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ruddy between the three sticks. The defensive line consisted of Laird, Aiwu, Sanderson and Buchanan. In the midfield, Paik Seung-Ho and Bielik occupied the double pivot role. Miyoshi, James and Bacuno played in the midfield, while Stansfield was the only forward on the team.
8:25 AM4 days ago

Leicester's latest lineup

In their last match, the team opted for a 4-3-3 formation, fielding Hermansen in goal. The defensive line was made up of Ricardo, Faes, Vestergaard and Doyle. In the midfield, there were Ndidi, Winks and Dewsbury-Hall, while in the attacking zone there were Fatawu, Daka and Mavididi as the forwards.
8:20 AM4 days ago

Birmingham needs 3 points

Birmingham is in 20th position in the table with 11 games won, 9 drawn and 20 lost, for a total of 42 points. This gives them a 2-point advantage over the team in 22nd position, which is in the relegation zone, so it is crucial for the team to move away from that danger zone. Birmingham have been competing in the Championship since the 2012-13 season.

In their last home game against Preston, they won 1-0 with a goal from Stansfield. It was a match that was played primarily in the midfield, resulting in a narrow victory for Birmingham City.

8:15 AM4 days ago

Leicester dreams of promotion

Leicester has won 27 games, tied 4 and lost 8, placing itself in third position with 85 points, just 2 less than the championship leader, with 5 dates to play. After 9 years in the Premier, the team was relegated last season.

In their last home game against Norwich, they won 3-1 with goals from Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi and Vardy. It was an excellent match for the home team, who were never in danger and secured the 3 points without difficulties.

8:10 AM4 days ago

The match will be played at the King Power

The Leicester vs Birmingham match will be played at the King Power stadium in Leicester, England with a capacity of 32,261 people.

The stadium, also known as Leicester City Stadium, was opened in July 2002. It has a capacity of 32,261 spectators, all seated, making it the fourteenth largest capacity stadium in England. This venue hosted the UEFA Champions League in the 2016-2017 season.

Photo: Leicester City
Photo: Leicester City
8:05 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Leicester vs Birmingham Live Updates!

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. We invite you to know all the information that arises from King Power.
VAVEL Logo