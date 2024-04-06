summary: Luton Town 2-1 Bournemouth in Premier League 2024
Photo: Vavel 

ADVERTISEMENT

12:06 PM4 days ago

It Is over

The game is over, Luton Town's victory at home puts them at 25 points, close to Forest and out of relegation.

Great victory with goals from Clark at 72' and Morris at 90'.

Bournemouth's goal was from Tavernier in the 52nd minute.

12:01 PM4 days ago

90'

6 more minutes in the game.
11:56 AM4 days ago

90' |Luton Town goal

Luton Town goal, the stadium is a party. I dialed it on nine, Morris. He had tried, he had no luck the first few times.

Great shot facing Neto's goal, just without a mark.

11:51 AM4 days ago

85'

Dangerous Bournemouth corner no luck, Cook complains. 5 more minutes in the game.
11:46 AM4 days ago

81'

The fans support their team. They don't want to leave with a tie. Luton with Fred Onyedinma had a chance close to scoring, he went to one side of the goal.
11:41 AM4 days ago

78'

Luton's coach, Edwards, shouts to his boys, so that they all go to press, looking for the second goal.
11:36 AM4 days ago

72' | Lutown Goal

Luton Town goal. They tied it, Clark scores in front of Neto's goal, the locals make a great effort. Taking advantage of the rebound, he starts the play and finishes it. The fans go crazy.
11:31 AM4 days ago

71'

Now the roles changed with Bournemouth being the protagonist, giving Luton no options.
11:26 AM4 days ago

66' | It could have been a tie

Doughty shoots at goal but Neto saves his goal, Luton are close to equalizing.
11:21 AM4 days ago

62' | The goal does not arrive

Morris hit the post again, no luck for Luton, Neto only saw the ball pass, it was a dead goal.
11:16 AM4 days ago

59'

Luton Town desperate to equalize as soon as possible, but can't find a way to score.
11:11 AM4 days ago

55'

Another chance from Barkley himself that goes wide of Neto's goal, two arrivals in less than 2 minutes.
11:06 AM4 days ago

54'

Barkley shot from long distance, looking for the tie, but Neto stops the ball easily.
11:01 AM4 days ago

52' |Bournemouth goal

Bournemouth goal. Score by Tavernier, long-distance shot by Marcus. Leaving the goalkeeper without options. He had already tried it, but had no luck on the first few occasions.
10:56 AM4 days ago

50'

Morris once again being Luton's best player, creating dangerous chances. Neto is a wall behind.
10:51 AM4 days ago

46' | There is a goalkeeper

Luton are dangerous with Morris, Neto makes a great save, saving his goal.
10:46 AM4 days ago

45' | Second Half

The second half begins. Score 0-0.
10:41 AM4 days ago

Half Time

We go to half-time, with a goalless draw, after few arrivals, with emotions, where Neto and Kaminski have been the protagonists of the game.
10:36 AM4 days ago

45'

3 more minutes in the game.
10:31 AM4 days ago

40'

Last 5 minutes of the game, the game continues Lut 0-0 Bou. The actions are in the midfield, with a drop in pace.
10:26 AM4 days ago

36' | Possible injury

Possible injury to Mengi, his knee hurts, the substitutes start warming up.
10:21 AM4 days ago

34'

The zero to zero remains, even though the chances on goal have arisen. Luton is under a lot of pressure to win.
10:16 AM4 days ago

31'

Chong faces to get a corner kick, with Smith's rebound, Luton Town on top of the rival.
10:11 AM4 days ago

28'

Luton starts the passing game, opening up spaces, looking for the error and the cross.
10:06 AM4 days ago

24'

Luton against the ropes, can't get out of his zone, the pressure they have on them causes Kaminski to be the hero of the moment.
10:01 AM4 days ago

19' |It was almost a goal

Chong almost scored the goal, Luton had their first of the night. The locals go up with the heat of the fans
9:56 AM4 days ago

16' | It was almost a goal

Now Justin Kluivert shoots from one side of the goal, Neto can't believe the visitors' arrivals on goal.
9:51 AM4 days ago

13' | It was almost a goal

Tavernier shoots on the side of Neto's goal, it was almost a goal for Bournemouth.
9:46 AM4 days ago

12'

Luton Town's fouls are present, to cut the pace of the game. Many high contact arrivals.
9:41 AM4 days ago

9' | It was almost a goal

Barkley commits a dangerous foul, Kaminski asks for two on the wall, Tavernier's shot goes to the post. Close visitors to mark.
9:36 AM4 days ago

5' | Great atmosphere

Corner kick for Luton Town, being the first of the game. The fans press a lot, but the center to the zone is not very good, the rival defense brings out the danger.
9:31 AM4 days ago

4' |4' | Danger in the visiting arch

Neto asks for calm, clear the danger from his door. Luton Town touches the rival goal, creating plays on the wing.
9:26 AM4 days ago

0' | First Half

The match begins, Luton Town kicks off.
9:21 AM4 days ago

Finish the warm-up

Just minutes into this great match, Luton Town vs Bournemouth live, corresponding to matchday 31 of the Premier League. We'll start in a moment, stay here with VAVEL for the minute by minute.
9:16 AM4 days ago

Bournemouth lineup

Confirmed Bournemouth lineup, Neto, Kerkez, Cook, Kelly, Solanke, Christie, Smith, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Zabarnyi.
9:11 AM4 days ago

Subs for Bournemouth

Subs for Bournemouth, Travers, Faivre, Dango, Scott, Hill, Senesi, Enes Unal, Philip, Aarons.
9:06 AM4 days ago

Luton Lineup

Confirmed Luton Town lineup with Kaminski, Kabore, Burke, Mengi, Hashioka, Doughty, Barkley, Clark, Townsend, Chong, Morris
9:01 AM4 days ago

Subs for Luton Town

This is the Luton Town bench, with Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Onyedinma, Johnson, Nelson, Pielsold.
8:56 AM4 days ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Luton Town vs Bournemouth in the Premier League.
8:51 AM4 days ago

Luton's last victory

The last time Luton Town beat Bournemouth was when they were still in the second division, on January 15, 2022, defeating them by 3 goals to 2.
8:46 AM4 days ago

Next games

Next week Luton Town will face Manchester City, as a visitor. Until the week of April 20, they will host Brentford at home. Luton are 18th in the table, in relegation places with 22 points.
8:41 AM4 days ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Kenilworth Stadium, keeping an eye on their team and just minutes away from warming up.
8:36 AM4 days ago

The teams have arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this matchday 31 match.
8:31 AM4 days ago

The referee

Tonight's referee will be the Englishman, Andy Madlye with an average of 3 yellow cards and 0.12 red cards.
8:26 AM4 days ago

The locker room

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
8:21 AM4 days ago

We are back

We are back for the minute by minute of the Luton Town vs Bournemouth match. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
8:16 AM4 days ago

Follow here Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Luton Town vs Bournemouth live, as well as the latest information from the Kenilworth Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:11 AM4 days ago

How to watch Luton Town vs Bournemouth Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday 6 April 2024

USA Time: 9:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock. 

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:06 AM4 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Luton Town vs Bournemouth: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Bournemouth: of Saturday 6 April 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 6 April 2024

9:30 hrs

In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday 6 April 2024

8:30 hrs

In Star +.

Brazil

Saturday 6 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Chile

Saturday 6 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday 6 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday 6 April 2024

12:00 hrs

In Star +.

Spain

Saturday 6 April 2024

14:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 6 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Fubo TV.

USA

Saturday 6 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Peacock. 

Mexico

Saturday 6 April 2024

8:00 hrs

In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Saturday 6 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday 6 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday 6 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday 6 April 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.
8:01 AM4 days ago

Bournemouth players to watch

Ryan Christie has 4 assists in 29 games, being a great helper in Dominic Solanke's goals with 16 goals in the last 30 games, Antoniene Semenyo has 7 games in 26 games, Justin Kluivert is standing out with 24 games and 5 goals, being the third best scorer. Marcus Tavernier and Dominic are good elements in assists and offense.
7:56 AM4 days ago

Luton Town players to watch

Luton has Elijah Adebabyo as the top scorer with 9 goals in the last 23 games. Carlotn Morris scored 8 goals in 31 games, being the second best scorer. Chiedozie Ogbene has 4 goals in the last 28 games. Ross Barkley has 4 assists the same as Carlton Morris. But Alfie Doughthy has 8 assists in 30 games.
7:51 AM4 days ago

History in the last 5 games

The 5 most recent matches between Luton Town vs Bournemouth have recorded 2 wins for Bournemouth, 2 for Luton and 1 goalless draw. Luton's most recent victory was on January 15, 2022 in the second division, by 3 goals to 2. In the Premier League, on March 13 they played and it was a 4-3 victory for Bournemouth.
7:46 AM4 days ago

How are Bournemouth doing?

Bournemouth doesn't play much anymore, in 12th position, far from the European positions, far from the hell of relegation, regular season, with 30 games, 11 wins, 8 draws and 11 losses. In 44 goals for and 53 against. After this match they will have the visit of Manchester United at home, this week a victory at Luton's home would be a great gift for their fans, maintaining their undefeated record. They have not lost in the league and cup since February, February 24 was their last defeat against City. There are 5 games in a row without losing, 3 wins and 2 draws. The biggest test will be the game against Arsenal in May and Chelsea will be their last game.
7:41 AM4 days ago

The descent

The issue of being at the bottom of the table is a problem for 3 Premier League teams, Luton, Burnely, Sheffield United made the worst mistake they could have made, competing at a minimum level against the rivals to beat in this championship . There is no option for teams on the line but to win their games. Luton has 22 points, they need 3 points to send Nottingham Forest to 18th place. Burnley have 19 points and Sheffield United have 15 points, they can pack their bags soon for the second.
7:36 AM4 days ago

Rematch

Luton Town and Bournemouth had a game prior to this one, on March 13, with a great spectacle of goals, with 7 goals in the match, a 4 goal to 3 victory for Bournemouth, Luton fought, but I can't reach it.
The goals were from Dominic Solanke, Zabarnyi, Antonie Semenyo for the home side and for Luton the goals were scored by Ross Barkley, Chiedozie Ogbene and Chong.
7:31 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Premier League Match Luton Town vs Bournemouth Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo