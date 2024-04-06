Highlights and goals Wolves 1-2 West Ham in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
90+12' End of the match
Big win in the West Midlands ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/OyWjHmnQTQ— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 6, 2024
90+8' Goal disallowed
90+7'
90+6'
90+3'
90' Added time
88'
OLYMPIC GOAL!
GOLAÇO OLÍMPICO DE JAMES WARD-PROWSE!— Curiosidades PL (@CuriosidadesPRL) April 6, 2024
WOLVES 1-2 WEST HAM!pic.twitter.com/1FdIJ2FrkV
84' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
82' They let the second go
78'
75' Wolves changes
72' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
70' Penalty for the visit
68'
65'
62' Goal annulled by the VAR
61'
58'
55'
53'
50'
45' Second half
Los suplentes
Mandatory reaction
45+2' Half time
45+1'
43'
41'
39'
35'
33' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
29' Penalty for Wolves
26'
24' The figure appears
23'
20' Arrival of the Spanish
17'
14'
11' The opportunity is lost
09'
06'
03'
00' Roll the ball
Follow us
Por el título de goleo
TheStage
Home turf 😍 pic.twitter.com/5EbRBb7zoe— Wolves (@Wolves) April 6, 2024
Latest results
Wolves 1-0 West Ham
West Ham 2-0 Wolves
West Ham 1-0 Wolves
Wolves 1-0 West Ham
Injured
West Ham: Alphonse Areola.
The Mexican returns
Europa League
Today's activity
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Everton vs Burnley
Fulham vs Newcastle
Luton Town vs Bournemouth
Wolves vs West Ham
Later a great game, 12:30 a.m.
Brighton vs Arsenal
West Ham lineup
Your Claret and Blue XI ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/KvGBBW6jSL— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 6, 2024
Wolves lineup
✌️ Two changes from #BURWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) April 6, 2024
➡️ Santiago Bueno and Tommy Doyle into the XI
How we line-up to take on @WestHam.
🐺📋 @AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/3kW9W4gcTx
European Competitions
The first game of the day
Welcome
How to watch Wolves vs West Ham LIVE Stream in USA?
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Follow Wolves vs West Ham live with VAVEL
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs West Ham live? These are the tn TV and online Transmission options
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile (Santiago): 11:00 hrs
Colombia: 09:00 hrs.
Costa Rica: 08:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 09:00 hrs.
USA (ET): 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
Mexico: 8:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 09:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs
Venezuela: 10:00 hrs
Key player of West Ham
Total imbalance in the last third of the field, speed and good decision making.
Jarrod Bowen se convierte en el 3er jugador de la historia del West Ham en marcar +15 goles en una misma temporada por Premier League tras Paolo Di Canio (16 en 1999-2000) y John Hartson (15 en 1996-1997). Hammer. pic.twitter.com/UJP9ILavkX— Futbol de Inglaterra (@Mercado_Ingles) March 30, 2024
Key player of Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham's latest lineup
DT. David Moyes.
Wolves' latest lineup
DT. Gary O´Neil.
Center referee
On March 9, he was in the Wolves' victory over Everton by two to one.
To compose the path
Dream of Europe
At home they have a record of: seven wins, three draws and four losses, a streak of four games without losing at Molineux.
A new date
The stadium
The game will be played at the Molineux stadium located in the city of Wolverhampton, England. It was one of the first buildings to use artificial lighting and host the European Cup in the 1950s.
Capacity for 32,050 spectators, host of the England Senior National Team and the Under 21 Team, also the first UEFA Cup final in 1972.
In the future the intention is to expand to 50,000 fans.