Goals and highlights: PSG 1-1 Clermont in Ligue 1 2024
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:50 PM2 days ago

Highlights

5:00 PM3 days ago

94' FT

Match ends. PSG 1-1 Clermont.
4:56 PM3 days ago

90'

The referee adds four minutes to the game.
4:54 PM3 days ago

88'

Final stretch of the match. PSG were motivated after the goal and are in the hunt for the win.
4:51 PM3 days ago

86' GOAL!

GOAL PSG! Scored by Ramos.
4:50 PM3 days ago

83' Substitution

Clermont: Keita out, Bela in.
4:45 PM3 days ago

79'

Ndiaye! Excellent save by the goalkeeper who deflects to a corner kick after a shot on goal by Ramos.
4:42 PM3 days ago

76'

Charm gets fouled and again hurts his back.
4:39 PM3 days ago

74' Substitution

Clermont: Magnin out, Jacquet in.
4:39 PM3 days ago

73'

CLERMONT'S SECOND CLOSE! Cham takes a free kick, but the ball skims dangerously over the crossbar.
4:36 PM3 days ago

70'

PSG GOAL! Hakimi's shot ends up on a rebound that the visiting goalkeeper gives away. Mbappé fails to find the net after the counter-attack.
4:33 PM3 days ago

67' Substitution

PSG: Skriniar, Mayulu, Kolo Muani are out; Marquinhos, Mbappé and Lee are in;
4:31 PM3 days ago

65'

Clermont's corner kick ends in a powerful header by Caufriez that Tenas has no problem saving.
4:28 PM3 days ago

62' Substitution

Clermont: Virginius out, Nicholson in.
4:26 PM3 days ago

60'

Ndiaye saves his team after a good save following a cross shot from Ramos inside the box.
4:25 PM3 days ago

59'

AHKIMI! PSG's goal is close after a powerful shot by Achraf inside the small area;
4:22 PM3 days ago

56'

DANILO! The PSG player came close to scoring with a header from a cross into the box.
4:20 PM3 days ago

54'

Soler was inches away from connecting well with the ball after Hakimi's danger-filled cross.
4:18 PM3 days ago

51'

The home team regained control and possession. Now they just need to be more convincing up front.
4:15 PM3 days ago

47'

There were no changes at halftime. It is only worth remembering that both teams already burned one change due to injury in the first half.
4:14 PM3 days ago

46' SECOND HALF

The second half begins.
3:54 PM3 days ago

45'+8 HT

First half ends. PSG 0-1 Clermont.
3:53 PM3 days ago

45'+7 Substitution

Clermont: Allevinah is out injured and Zeffane is in.
3:52 PM3 days ago

45'+6 GOAL DISALLOWED

After a VAR review, the referee disallows the goal for a previous foul.
3:52 PM3 days ago

45'+5 GOAL

GOAL PSG! Scored by Mayulu.
3:49 PM3 days ago

45'

The referee adds five minutes to the first half.
3:44 PM3 days ago

43'

Asensio claims a handball inside the area after a header. The referee does not award.
3:43 PM3 days ago

42'

Hakimi's dangerous cross is correctly cut by the visiting goalkeeper.
3:42 PM3 days ago

40'

Final stretch of the first half. Paris Saint-Germain are looking for the equalizer before the break.
3:41 PM3 days ago

36'

After the goal, Clermont looked more confident defending. But PSG continues to reach the opponent's area.
3:33 PM3 days ago

32' GOAL!

GOAL CLERMONT! Scored by Keita.
3:32 PM3 days ago

30'

We reached the half hour mark. Clermont has not been able to reach the area with danger.
3:28 PM3 days ago

26'

Cham is thrown on the field after a foul of Asensio on him. The Clermont player hurts his neck.
3:22 PM3 days ago

21'

HAKIMI! Powerful shot on goal that Ndiaye pushes away to the center, but no one connects on the rebound.
3:20 PM3 days ago

19'

The game begins to break down due to constant fouls in the midfield.
3:16 PM3 days ago

15'

We reach the first quarter of the game. Clermont has a free kick in the last quarter of the field.
3:14 PM3 days ago

12' Substitution

PSG: Mukiele out through injury, Hakimi in.
3:12 PM3 days ago

10'

Mukiele will not be able to continue. The PSG player looks upset and asks to be replaced.
3:10 PM3 days ago

8'

The Clermont goalkeeper and Mukiele were treated by the medical team after a heavy collision between them.
3:08 PM3 days ago

7'

Dangerous arrival of Mukiele on the right. The goalkeeper comes out and collides with the PSG player. The goal danger is lost.
3:07 PM3 days ago

5'

A very tight cross from the left flank and Asensio entered the area to find the header.
3:06 PM3 days ago

3'

First minutes of the match. Notable absentees were Donnaruma, Mbappe and Dembelé.
3:01 PM3 days ago

0' MATCH STARTS!

The match between PSG and Clermont kicks off.
2:57 PM3 days ago

Lineup Clermont

Ndiaye, Matsima, Pelmard, Caufriez, Allevinah, Borges, Keita, Gastien, Magnin, Cham, Virginius.
2:53 PM3 days ago

Lineup PSG

Tenas, Mukiele, Skriniar, Danilo, Zague, Ugarte, Soler, Mayulu, Kolo Muani, Asensio, Ramos.
2:51 PM3 days ago

Dressing room ready

Everything is ready in the dressing room! Paris Saint-Germain will take the field in their traditional home kit in blue with red and white details, while Clermont will be in their white uniform.

2:47 PM3 days ago

Warm up

The match is about to begin. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont are already on the pitch at the Stade Parc des Princes doing their warm-up exercises ahead of this matchday 28 fixture. In a few moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.
2:45 PM3 days ago

Absences Clermont

On the other hand, the team coached by Pascal Gastien, will not have a full squad for this tough match against PSG. However, compared to their opponents, there are few absentees:

Mory Diaw (illness)

C. Konaté (muscular injury)

2:36 PM3 days ago

Absences PSG

For this match, Luis Enrique will not be able to count on a full squad and will have six absentees:

Sergio Rico (head injury)

L. Kurzawa (back injury)

Nuno Mendes (hamstring injury)

B. Barcola (hamstring injury)

Zaire-Emery (thigh problems)

Lucas Beraldo (direct red card)

2:31 PM3 days ago

Last confrontation

The most recent match played between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont was in the same season, but on September 30, 2023. That matchday 7 match ended in a goalless draw at the Stade Gabriel Montpied, in a match where injuries and yellow cards abounded.
2:26 PM3 days ago

The rest of the matchday 28

On Saturday, the Saturday activity of the French league comes to an end with this match between PSG and Clermont. However, tomorrow, Sunday, the 28th match day resumes with the following matches:

Brest vs Metz

Montpellier vs Lorient

Reims vs Nice

Toulouse vs Strasbourg

Monaco vs Rennes 

Nantes vs Lyon.

2:21 PM3 days ago

The arrival

They have arrived! Both Paris Saint Germain and Clermont players have just arrived at the Parc Des Princes Stadium, which will host this match corresponding to the 28th round of the French league. Being home to a team with a lot of call in France, it is expected that this venue will be filled to capacity to see this attractive match for their fans.
2:16 PM3 days ago

Background among them

Although they belong to the same French soccer, the history of clashes between Paris Saint Germain and Clermont is relatively short due to the passage of the lanciers in the second division of the French league and that they have rarely been promoted to Ligue 1. In this history, the balance is in favor of the Parisians with three wins to only one of Clermont. There has also only been one goalless draw;
2:11 PM3 days ago

The stadium

The venue for this match between Paris Saint Germain and Clermont will be The Parc des Princes (Parc des Princes) a football stadium that is located in the city of Paris, capital of France. It is home of the capital team, PSG and has a capacity to accommodate just over 47 thousand spectators. It has natural grass.

2:06 PM3 days ago

Comienza la cobertura

All set for today's match! Welcome back to our VAVEL Mexico coverage. There is just under an hour to go until this match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont, corresponding to the 28th matchday of Ligue 1, kicks off at the Parc des Princes. Both teams want the three points: the Parisians to consolidate their position in the French league championship; and Clermont need them to get out of the relegation zone. Will the home side or the visitors be able to get the win, or will it end in a draw? Follow all our coverage on VAVEL USA.
2:01 PM3 days ago

Follow PSG vs Clermont Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the latest updates on our live coverage of PSG vs Clermont, as well as the latest information coming out of the Parc Des Princes Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match PSG vs Clermont, live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:56 PM3 days ago

How to watch PSG vs Clermont Live Stream in USA?

If you want to watch the game PSG vs Clermont, your options are: beIN Sports

If you want to directly stream it: beIN Sports

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:51 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Clermont

M. Ndiaye, Andy Pelmard, M. Caufriez, C. Matsima, M. Cham, Yohann Magnin, Y. Armougom, Mehdi Zeffane, Jim Allevinah, Alan Virginius, B. Boutobba
1:46 PM3 days ago

Last lineup PSG

G. Donnarumma, A. Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas, Nuno Mendes, W. Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, F. Peña, K. Lee, K. Mbappé, O. Dembelé.
1:41 PM3 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this PSG vs Clermont will be Gael Angoula; Philippe Jeanne first line; Nicolas Rodrigues, second line; Karim Abed, fourth assistant.
1:36 PM3 days ago

How are Clermont coming into this match?

On the other hand, the lanciers, managed by Pascal Gastien, come with their spirits down as they have only been able to get one win in the last ten games played and the relegation zone is more alive than ever. The Clermont has played every game trying to get away from the last places in the overall table of Ligue 1 and every game that passes without scoring points, is one more nail in their coffin called relegation.

Clermont is currently in the last position (18th) in the French league with only 20 points after 27 games played, far behind the leader PSG with 62 points, but also far from the salvation zone (7 points away). With a record of 4 wins, 8 draws, and 15 defeats, the Clermont does not want to let go of the 3 points in this difficult task of beating Paris Saint Germain.

In their most recent match, the Clermont had a painful 0-3 defeat against Toulouse. 

1:31 PM3 days ago

How are Paris Saint-Germain coming into this match?

The Parisian team led by Luis Enrique, has had a very good season in the French league, something that has become usual every season. The good performance is notorious, so much so that they have only been defeated on one occasion. This performance has also been displayed in the French Cup, where they have already advanced to the final of the cup tournament and will face Lyon. On the other hand, their progress in the Champions League will continue next week, where the Parisians will face Barcelona in the first leg of the quarterfinals;

In their most recent match in the French league, PSG defeated Marseille 2-0 to extend their winning streak.

Currently, PSG accumulate 62 points being the leader, 12 away from the sub-leader who is the Stade Brestois with a record of 18 wins, 8 draws and 1 defeat. Luis Enrique's pupils are in search of his victory number 29 in this matchday 28. 

1:26 PM3 days ago

Matchday 28 Ligue 1

The activity in the best leagues in the world is back and the weekend has arrived to continue with all the activity of the French league in this fourth month of the year and in the second half of the season.On this Saturday we continue with the soccer activity in Ligue 1 and, Paris, will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are fighting for different causes in the general table; nothing more and nothing less than the Paris Saint Germain receiving Clermont.A match between two teams in need of victory, one to stay at the top of the table while the other wants the three points to get out of the bottom of the table and stay away from the relegation zone. Despite that the capital painted as 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, the Clermont want to give a blow on the table to bring joy to their fans in this very complicated match. Can achieve the victory the de local or will the visitors?
 
1:21 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Parc Des Prince stadium

The match between PSG vs Clermont will be played at the Parc Des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
 
1:16 PM4 days ago

Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Ligue 1 match: PSG vs Clermont Latest Info! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo