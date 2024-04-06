Summary: Heidenheim 3 - 2 Bayern in Bundesliga 2024
Image VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:54 AM4 days ago

Summary

11:28 AM4 days ago

90+5' game over

The referee signals the end of the match. Hidenheim manages to defeat one of the biggest teams in the Bundesliga! Two minutes were enough to tie the match and a few more to take the lead
11:26 AM4 days ago

90+4'

Heidenheim is minutes away from achieving the historic result and the result of the day. Bayern is locked in on its pitch, Heidenheim takes time to resume play
11:24 AM4 days ago

90+2'

Heidenheim seeks to keep the ball as far as possible from its goal, therefore, it establishes high pressure at Bayern's exit, the ball is sent to the throw-in
11:22 AM4 days ago

90'

The referee takes out the sign and it is announced that the added time is 5 minutes. Bayern has time to look for an equalizer
11:21 AM4 days ago

88'

The match has slowed down, Heidenheim defends with everything it has, seeks to maintain the result in the best possible way
11:20 AM4 days ago

Heidenheim's third goal

11:18 AM4 days ago

85'

Bayern does not stop persisting and establishes passes that bring it closer to the home team's goal, the play does not prosper and ends in a goal kick
11:15 AM4 days ago

83'

Sessa commits a foul on Kimmich and is left lying on the grass, the referee scores a free kick in favor of Bayern
11:14 AM4 days ago

81'

The fans jump from their seats, Heindenheim is minutes away from achieving a historic result for the Club, the fans know it and do not stop chanting the songs that identify the club
11:12 AM4 days ago

78' GOOOOAAAAL THEY TURN AROUND!

In a quick and collective reaction, Kleindienst puts the third on the scoreboard, overflowing on the right wing that sends a cross for the striker to define in a crossed way.
11:10 AM4 days ago

77'

The visiting team makes a pass between the lines that Heidendeim manages to intercept, the fans can't stop singing in support of their team
11:08 AM4 days ago

75'

Direct free kick for Heidenheim that skimmed the top post of Ulreich's goal, the ball dropped drastically
11:06 AM4 days ago

73'

After a corner kick, the home team manages to get closer to the rival goal but the goalkeeper manages to avoid Heidenheim's advantage after a save that saves Bayern on the line
11:03 AM4 days ago

71'

Bayern presses high on Heidenheim's possession of the ball, the local team takes the ball a little more, approaching the Bavarian territory
11:01 AM4 days ago

69'

Kane whips the ball and sends the ball wide of the left post of Heidenheim's goal, Bayern look for the third goal to put them back in the lead
10:59 AM4 days ago

67'

Musiala goes to the baseline and sends a low but powerful cross that passes by without any danger for Heidenheim
10:58 AM4 days ago

66'

Corner kick for Bayern that goes too far, even so the ball stays with Bayern who challenges the ball with the goalkeeper
10:57 AM4 days ago

64'

Bayern and Heidenheim share the ball, the Bayern team does not look comfortable on the field, however, they do not stop insisting by advancing towards the rival goal
10:55 AM4 days ago

61'

Heidenheim better establishes his style of play
10:51 AM4 days ago

58'

Kane falls offside, Bayern was close to taking the lead again, but the flag bearer marked the Bavarian striker's advanced position
10:50 AM4 days ago

The tying goal

10:49 AM4 days ago

The goal that brought Heidenheim closer

10:48 AM4 days ago

55'

Heidenheim loses the ball in his own field, an inattention that Kane takes advantage of to finish but his shot remains in the hands of the goalkeeper
10:46 AM4 days ago

53'

Kane enters the six-yard box but his shot goes wide of the right post, Heidenheim resumes play calmly, without pressure
10:44 AM4 days ago

50' GOOOOOAAAAAAL

Heidenheim started the entire match and after a cross, Kleindienst finished with his first intention to send the ball hitting the near post
10:43 AM4 days ago

49' GOOOOOOAAAAL

Bayern's defensive error leaves Sessa alone in front of the goal and he takes advantage of the opportunity to finish in a defined manner in front of the goalkeeper
10:40 AM4 days ago

47'

Heidenheim starts with high pressure on Bayern's playing field, making short passes, advancing and delaying lines
10:37 AM4 days ago

45' Second half start

Heidenheim makes changes to its team to look for that goal that will put them in the game
10:32 AM4 days ago

They return to the field

Heidenheim and Bayern return to the field, awaiting the opening whistle of the second half
10:23 AM4 days ago

First half statistics

With a broad dominance of the Bavarian team, this is how the statistics for this first half were

Photo: Google

10:21 AM4 days ago

Bayern's second goal

10:20 AM4 days ago

This was Bayern's first goal

10:18 AM4 days ago

First half ends

The first half ends, Bayern largely dominates the game, after this momentary victory they are 11 points behind the leader Bayer 04. The goals were from Gnabry and Kane
10:16 AM4 days ago

44' GOOOOAAAAAL

Davies sends a lofted cross that Gnabry heads in front of the goal and leaves Heidenheim's goalkeeper static.
10:13 AM4 days ago

The celebration

Photo: X @FCBayernEN

10:12 AM4 days ago

40'

The home team approaches Bayern's goal, in the entire match, it is the longest possession they have managed to establish so far
10:09 AM4 days ago

38' GOOOOAAAAL

Harry Kane puts the first on the scoreboard, he finishes with a first intention and a cross, with this score Harry reaches 32 scores in this tournament. The VAR reviews the play for possible offside
10:08 AM4 days ago

37'

Heidenheim retreats to the lower part of the pitch, Bayern continues with possession of the ball, playing from side to side, delaying the ball
10:06 AM4 days ago

35'

Bayern overflows on the right wing with Harry Kane, the ball is unable to control it properly and Bayern has the ball again
10:04 AM4 days ago

32'

Heidenheim manages to put high pressure on Bayern in the visiting team's field, 32 minutes had to pass for the home team to get close to Bayern's goal
10:01 AM4 days ago

30'

Bayern does not find the spaces to approach the rival goal, Davies sends a cross that is not contacted by any player
10:00 AM4 days ago

28'

The Heidenheim fans have not stopped their chants and support their team with great fervor, the team seeks to respond in the best way by establishing its game on the field
9:58 AM4 days ago

26'

Müller enters the small area and tries to finish the ball to send it to the back of the goal, the ball ends up being rejected for a corner kick.
9:56 AM4 days ago

24'

The coaches of both squads are sitting from the bench, they appear calm and apparently comfortable with the style of play that each team is presenting.
9:53 AM4 days ago

22'

Bayern plays a somewhat complicated game, they have not managed to go deeper, Heidenheim's defense does not despair when the Bavarian team plays its game on Heidenheim's side
9:51 AM4 days ago

20'

Heidenheim comes out playing from behind, Bayer establishes high pressure before the home team leaves, the ball goes to a side kick in favor of Heidenheim
9:49 AM4 days ago

18'

Heidenheim defends in a very orderly manner, the defensive block manages to close the spaces that prevent the Bavarian team from finishing. Hidenheim waits for that play that allows him to create a counterattack
9:47 AM4 days ago

16'

Despite having control of the ball, Bayern has not been able to create a clear dangerous play, in these first minutes of the match the match has been played mostly on Heidenheim's field
9:45 AM4 days ago

14'

Corner for the Bavarian team that ends up in the hands of the Kevin Müller goalkeeper, he ends up clearing quickly for his players and they manage to establish a dangerous play
9:43 AM4 days ago

12'

After a corner kick in favor of Heidenheim, the play ends in a shot that bounces off the Bayern defense, the play is delayed and in the end the ball remains in the domain of the home team
9:41 AM4 days ago

10'

Little by little Heidenheim is gaining confidence and control over the game, the control of the ball continues in Bayern's possession, but the home team is seen with more confidence
9:39 AM4 days ago

8'

Bayern's foul on the left wing, Goretzka arrives late to the play and the referee calls a foul in favor of Heidenheim
9:37 AM4 days ago

6'

Heidenheim recovers the ball inside its field of play, however, Bayern quickly recovers the ball
9:36 AM4 days ago

4'

Bayern plays comfortably in the home team's territory, establishing short passes. Heidenheim lets Tuchel's team play without pressure, the home team continues to adapt to the tactics prepared by its technical director
9:33 AM4 days ago

2'

Bayern already had its first approach to the rival goal, Heidenheim's defense closed the spaces well, preventing Bayern's shot.
9:32 AM4 days ago

Start of the match

The opening whistle is blown from the Heidenheim field, let's hope it's a good game
9:31 AM4 days ago

Minutes from starting

The Heidenheim and Bayern players are in the stadium tunnel, waiting for the corresponding protocol to start the match from the Heidenheim team field
9:28 AM4 days ago

Don't let go

Follow minute by minute of the matchday 28 match between Heidenheim vs Bayern, VAVEL is your best option to stay informed about the most relevant plays of the match. So don't let go of this match, in a few more minutes we will have the start of this match
9:23 AM4 days ago

Other matches today

Today's day is extensive and the following matches will also be played on matchday 28 of the Bundesliga


Photo: Google

9:18 AM4 days ago

Arbitration appointment

Robert Schröder will be in charge of dispensing justice on the Voith-Arena field, the central referee has whistled in 10 games so far this Bundesliga season
9:14 AM4 days ago

Heidenheim starting lineup

Frank Schmidt wants victory at home and sends his best players to the field to try to beat one of the best teams in the Bundesliga
9:08 AM4 days ago

Bayern's initial draw

Tuchel chooses to send these 11 players for the start of the match. Up front, the player Müller stands out to be in charge of scoring the goals within the Bavarian team
9:04 AM4 days ago

They jump onto the field

The visiting team is the first team to take the field to perform warm-up exercises, the local fans receive them with whistles... the home team did not take long to take the field to perform their warm-up exercises, their fans are present and receives them with euphoria
9:00 AM4 days ago

The data of the match

This match is the first official match at Heidenheim's home, it should be noted that they have faced each other before, however, FC Heidenheim visited the Bayern team at the Allianz Arena. Heidenheim has never been able to defeat the Bavarian team. Will today be the first time they can win?
8:55 AM4 days ago

The dressing room is ready

Players from Heidenheim and Bayern have arrived at the stadium, as has their coaching staff, everyone is preparing the last details to be able to start the match, the players do not take long to go out onto the field to warm up. The singing and cheering of the fans can be heard inside the stadium.
8:50 AM4 days ago

Last match of FC Heidenheim

Last day, Heidenheim faced Stuttgart in a match where the Stuttgart team managed to get the tie in the final minutes of the match
8:45 AM4 days ago

Bayern's last game

Bayern faced Borussia Dortmund a week ago at their Allianz Arena Stadium, however, the Bavarian team failed to come out with a positive result. Check out the best plays of the match
8:40 AM4 days ago

The fans are starting to arrive

The fans of both teams are gradually arriving around the stadium, some prefer to stay a few minutes outside the stadium waiting for game time to approach, while other fans prefer to enter the stadium to take photographs inside the stadium. stadium and being able to see their players when they go out to reconnoiter the field.
8:35 AM4 days ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Heidenheim and Bayern. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
8:30 AM4 days ago

Other broadcast channels

Don't forget that Movistar broadcasts the Bundesliga exclusively in Spain, therefore, you can watch it through Movistar+
8:25 AM4 days ago

Thomas Tuchel's career

The Bayern coach arrived in March 2023, from Swabia Bavaria, as a footballer he had a career with FC Augsburg, Stuttgarter Kickers and SSV Ulm 1846. His career as a technical director began in the youth ranks of VfB Stuttgart, after FC Augsburg, Tuchel moved to FSV Mainz 05. In 2009 he took charge of the Mainz first team and in 2015 he signed for Borussia Dortmund where he won the DFB Cup Pokal with BVB in 2017.

However, a few months ago it was confirmed that Bayern and coach Tuchel reached a mutual agreement to end their relationship, which in principle ended on June 30, 2025, on June 30, 2024. This agreement came after a friendly meeting between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Tuchel.

Photo: Fichajes.com

8:20 AM4 days ago

Match sheet

DATE: Saturday, April 6, 2024

TIME: 07:30 (Mexico)

STADIUM: Voith Arena, Heidenheim (Germany)

REFEREE: To be confirmed

Photo: BEIN SPORTS

8:15 AM4 days ago

Follow Heidenheim vs Bayern live with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the match between Heidenheim vs Bayern live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Voith-Arena. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL
8:10 AM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Heidenheim vs Bayern? These are the Broadcast options on TV and online

The match will be broadcast on Star+ or here in Mexico you can watch it through Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:05 AM4 days ago

What time to watch Heidenheim vs Bayern in the Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the match between Heidenheim vs Bayern, this Saturday, April 6 in several countries:
  • Argentina: 10:30 AM
  • Bolivia: 09:30 AM
  • Brazil: 10:30 AM
  • Chile: 10:30 AM
  • USA (ET): 09:30 AM
  • Spain: 03:30 PM
  • Mexico: 07:30 AM
8:00 AM4 days ago

Background

Both teams have only met once, on November 11, 2023, where the German team won 4 - 2 at the Allianz Arena stadium. For this occasion, Bayern needs victory to add points that will bring it closer to the leadership of the Bundesliga and can still compete for this season's championship.
7:55 AM4 days ago

How does Bayern arrive?

Those led by Thomas Tuchel are not doing badly in the Bundesliga, however, the championship is slipping out of their hands, they are 13 points ahead of the leader Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the German team is in second position in the league With 60 units, in 27 games played they have accumulated 19 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. They are the best offense in the league with 78 goals for and only 33 against
7:50 AM4 days ago

How does Heidenheim get there?

The team led by Frank Schmidt does not have a winning streak, in their last games played they have not been able to give their fans that joy of victory, the last time they won was away against Werder Bremen, they are in 11th position. the Bundesliga table, in 27 games played, they have accumulated 7 wins, 9 draws and 11 losses, with 38 goals for and 47 goals against
7:45 AM4 days ago

Bayern's last games

  • Freiburg 2 - 2 Bayern I Bundesliga
  • Bayern 3 - 2 Lazio I Round of 16, Champions League
  • Bayern 8 - 1 Mainz 05 I Bundesliga
  • SV Darmstadt 98 2 - 5 Bayern I Bundesliga
  • Bayern 0 - 2 Dortmund I Bundesliga
7:40 AM4 days ago

Heidenheim's last matches

  • Heidenheim 1 - 2 Frankfurt I Bundesliga
  • Augsburg 1 - 0 Heidenheim I Bundesliga
  • Heidenheim 1 - 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach I Bundesliga
  • Heidenheim 0 - 1 Karlsruher I Bundesliga
  • Stuttgart 3 - 3 Heidenheim I Bundesliga
7:35 AM4 days ago

Face to face

Heidenheim and Bayern face each other in the final stretch of the Bundesliga, Bayern needs to continue adding points to aspire to win the title, their last game was lost against their counterpart Dortmund, a defeat that has moved the team even further away from the leadership of the Bundesliga. For the Heidenheim team things are not going well, the last time they achieved victory was on February 10 of this year.
7:30 AM4 days ago

Good morning to all VAVEL followers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Heidenheim vs Bayern, corresponding to matchday 28 of Heidenheim vs Bayern. The match will take place at the Ibrox Stadium, this match is scheduled for 07:30 AM (CMDX)
VAVEL Logo