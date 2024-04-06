Summary: Heidenheim 3 - 2 Bayern in Bundesliga 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
90+5' game over
90+4'
90+2'
90'
88'
Heidenheim's third goal
GOAL •• Kleindienst with a BRACE !!!
Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/PgdzFHzMpc — IBT4F (@ibt4f) April 6, 2024
85'
83'
81'
78' GOOOOAAAAL THEY TURN AROUND!
77'
75'
73'
71'
69'
67'
66'
64'
61'
58'
The tying goal
GOAL | FC HEIDENHEIM 2-2 BAYERN MUNICH | THEY HAVE EQUALISED AGAINST BAYERN MUNICHpic.twitter.com/jkKx418sf3 — SimplyGoal (@SimplyGoal) April 6, 2024
The goal that brought Heidenheim closer
İlk yarının sonlarında vites artıran Bayern Münih ikinci yarının başında hararet yaptı🤒— Tivibu Spor (@tivibuspor) April 6, 2024
Heidenheim 50 ve 51. dakikalarda iki gol bulup skoru 2-2 yaptı! pic.twitter.com/RyVcMhElDe
55'
53'
50' GOOOOOAAAAAAL
49' GOOOOOOAAAAL
47'
45' Second half start
They return to the field
First half statistics
Photo: Google
Bayern's second goal
SERGE GNABRY'S GOAL!!! 🔥
pic.twitter.com/pdxEx8GJtY — Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) April 6, 2024
This was Bayern's first goal
🚨 Goal : Harry Kane
⚽️ FC Heidenheim 0 - 1 Bayern Munich
pic.twitter.com/efWenT7Gel — Football Gossips (@FballGossips) April 6, 2024
First half ends
44' GOOOOAAAAAL
The celebration
Photo: X @FCBayernEN
40'
38' GOOOOAAAAL
37'
35'
32'
30'
28'
26'
24'
22'
20'
18'
16'
14'
12'
10'
8'
6'
4'
2'
Start of the match
Minutes from starting
Don't let go
Other matches today
Photo: Google
Arbitration appointment
Die Schiedsrichteransetzung wird präsentiert von @ahBIERSCHNEIDER – Robert Schröder ist der Unparteiische des heutigen Spiels gegen den @FCBayern. ⚽— 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (@FCH1846) April 6, 2024
🔴🔵 #NurDerFCH #FCHFCB pic.twitter.com/9jenLFu0sV
Heidenheim starting lineup
Mit dieser Formation startet der FCH gegen den @FCBayern! ✌️— 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (@FCH1846) April 6, 2024
🔴🔵#NurDerFCH #FCHFCB pic.twitter.com/eQMZBm8jDZ
Bayern's initial draw
𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🆚 @FCH1846#MiaSanMia #FCHFCB pic.twitter.com/z99og2sTRz— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) April 6, 2024
They jump onto the field
The data of the match
¡Buenas tardes desde una soleada Heidenheim! 🌞👋#MíaSanMía #FCHFCB pic.twitter.com/kC7pQGqs4P— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) April 6, 2024
The dressing room is ready
¡Llegaron los muchachos! 🤗#FCBayern #MiaSanMia #FCHFCB pic.twitter.com/d67SPNRNfb— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) April 6, 2024
Last match of FC Heidenheim
Bayern's last game
The fans are starting to arrive
We came back!
Other broadcast channels
Thomas Tuchel's career
However, a few months ago it was confirmed that Bayern and coach Tuchel reached a mutual agreement to end their relationship, which in principle ended on June 30, 2025, on June 30, 2024. This agreement came after a friendly meeting between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Tuchel.
Photo: Fichajes.com
Match sheet
TIME: 07:30 (Mexico)
STADIUM: Voith Arena, Heidenheim (Germany)
REFEREE: To be confirmed
Photo: BEIN SPORTS
Follow Heidenheim vs Bayern live with VAVEL
Where and how to watch Heidenheim vs Bayern? These are the Broadcast options on TV and online
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time to watch Heidenheim vs Bayern in the Bundesliga?
- Argentina: 10:30 AM
- Bolivia: 09:30 AM
- Brazil: 10:30 AM
- Chile: 10:30 AM
- USA (ET): 09:30 AM
- Spain: 03:30 PM
- Mexico: 07:30 AM
Background
How does Bayern arrive?
How does Heidenheim get there?
Bayern's last games
- Freiburg 2 - 2 Bayern I Bundesliga
- Bayern 3 - 2 Lazio I Round of 16, Champions League
- Bayern 8 - 1 Mainz 05 I Bundesliga
- SV Darmstadt 98 2 - 5 Bayern I Bundesliga
- Bayern 0 - 2 Dortmund I Bundesliga
Heidenheim's last matches
- Heidenheim 1 - 2 Frankfurt I Bundesliga
- Augsburg 1 - 0 Heidenheim I Bundesliga
- Heidenheim 1 - 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach I Bundesliga
- Heidenheim 0 - 1 Karlsruher I Bundesliga
- Stuttgart 3 - 3 Heidenheim I Bundesliga