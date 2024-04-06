Results for Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis in UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen Wins

ADVERTISEMENT
ALLEN WINS
And the rematch worked! Brendan Allen, on the judges' scorecards, 48-47, 47-48 and 49-46, beats Chris Curtis!
THE MAIN FIGHT
And on to the main event! Brendan Allen, 1.88 meters tall and 28 years old, with a 60% record of landing significant blows, takes on Chris Curtis, 1.78 meters tall, 36 years old, and 57% record of landing significant blows, in a middleweight bout at 84 kg!
Jackson wins!
On the judges' scorecards Damon Jackson beats Alexander Hernandez!
Alexander Hernandez vs Damon Jackson
And now let's move on to the penultimate fight, where Alexander Hernandez, who is 1.75 meters tall and 44% of the time lands significant blows, takes on Damon Jackson, who is 1.80 meters tall and 47% of the time lands significant blows, at featherweight, 66 kg!
Chepe Mariscal wins!
And on the judges' scorecards Chepe Mariscal beats Morgan Charriere in the third fight!
Morgan Charriere vs Chepe Mariscal
And now for the third fight! Morgan Charriére, with a height of 1.73 and 53% of significant punches landed, takes on Chepe Mariscal, with a height of 1.70 and 67% of significant punches landed, in the featherweight category of 65 kg!
Bahamondes wins!
At 3:34 of the first round, Bahamondes lands a kick and knocks Christos out, winning the fight!
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Christos Giagos
Now let's move on to the second fight, where Ignacio Bahamondes, 1.91 meters tall and with 48% of his significant strikes landed, takes on Christos Giagos, 1.78 meters tall and with 50% of his significant strikes landed, in the 70 kg lightweight category!
Campbell wins!
Judges' decision, three times 27-30, Charlie Campbell beats Trevor Pek!
Trevor Peek vs Charlie Campbell
And on to the first fight of the night! Trevor Peek, who is 1.75 meters tall, with 60% of his significant strikes landed, takes on Charlie Campbell, who is 1.83 meters tall and has 54% of his significant strikes landed, in a lightweight bout at 70 kg!
END OF PRELIMINARY CARD
And in the last two fights, Lukasz Brzeski beats Valter Walker and Alex Morono beats Court McGee, closing out the preliminary card!
Segue o card preliminar!
At the moment Valter Walker, another Brazilian, is fighting Poland's Lukasz Brzeski. After that we have the match between Court McGee and Alex Morono.
Results
And we already have some results from the Preliminary Card! Nora Cornolle beats Melissa Mullins, Cesar Almeida beats Dylan Budka, Jean Masumoto beats Dan Argueta, Victor Hugo beats Pedro Falcão and Norma Dumont beats Germaine de Randamie.
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of UFC Vegas 90, which will start its main card at 6pm, with the highlight being the main fight: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis!
Tune in here Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis match.
How to watch Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the fight Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
UFC Apex
The fight will take place at UFC Apex, which is located in Nevada, Las Vegas, in the United States. The venue is used to host concerts and events such as UFC fights and will open in 2019.
Brendan Allen Interview!
Brendan Allen, in an interview with Ag Fight, talked about what it will be like to have a rematch with Chris Curtis, as well as analyzing his evolution in this time: "I really think I'm technically very close to where I was (in the first fight). But the difference now is that I'm mentally better able to deal with the pressure and emotions involved in the fight. It allows me to be more myself in the cage. I think the big difference this time is focus. I'll be 100% focused and ready. Last time (we fought), I don't think I was out of focus for any reason. This time, I'm focused and ready to go and be the best version of me that I can be. If he manages to beat me like that, God bless him and hats off to him, maybe he'll have my number. I'm going there to win and I'll be number 5 (in the world rankings) next week. Chris Curtis played last time (as a substitute) and he'll play again. The difference is that this time we've had more time to prepare for each other. We're two players and we're going to put on a great show. It's a difficult feeling. Defeat changes you a bit, for better or for worse. I don't think the defeat affected me too much because it affected my mind. It was a week before the game. I got caught. It's frustrating, but it happens. I think I was really affected by the fight with Malkin, where I really learned. Although I came away with the win, fortunately (the performance) was nowhere near my capabilities. That was the (fight) that made me look in the mirror and get the training I needed for my mindset."
Principal card
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
Ignacio Bahamondes v Christos Giagos
Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
Preliminary card
Court McGee vs Alex Morono
Valter Walker vs Lukasz Brzeski
Norma Dumont v Germaine De Raindamie
Pedro Falcão vs. Victor Hugo
Dan Argueta v Jean Matsumoto
Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida
Mellisa Mullins vs. Nora Cornolle
The First Fight!
The first fight between the two took place on December 5, 2021, the UFC event that featured the main event between Font and José Aldo. On that occasion, with one minute and 58 seconds left in the second round, Chris Curtis beat Brendan Allen by technical knockout!
Chris Curtis!
With 31 wins and 10 losses on his record, Chris Curtis, who is 1.77 meters tall, has 59% of his wins by knockout, 38% by submissions and 3% by finishes, with an average of 11 minutes per fight. Chris also lands 5.96 blows per minute, with 51% landing significant blows. Finally, Chris avoids fighting on the ground, with no average takedowns and 0% accuracy (since he doesn't take the fight that way). But he stands out for avoiding being finished on the ground, with an incredible 92% defense in this area.
Brendan Allen!
Brendan Allen has 23 wins and five losses on his record, and is 1.87 meters tall. He averages 8 minutes in his fights, dividing his victories into 22% by knockout, 61% by finish, where this appears to be his strong point, and 17% on the scorecards. Brendan also stands out for having 3.87 significant blows per minute, with a 54% success rate. Finally, in takedowns, he averages 1.36 every 15 minutes of fighting, with a 47% success rate.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 UFC Vegas 90 match: Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this fight. We will provide you with pre-fight analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.