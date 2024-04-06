Summary: Purdue 63-50 NC State in 2024 NCAA Final Four

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
(1) PURDUE'S REDEMPTION RUN MARCHES ON 🚂— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2024
The Boilermakers defeat (11) NC State 63-50 to advance to the National Championship game! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ACsvkO5PW8
2H | 0:58
2H | 1:50
2H | 3:13
2H | 4:08
2H | 5:47
2H | 7:37
2H | 8:24
Great performance!
Zach Edey getting it done on both ends 💪#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QVWcIlYsOv— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024
2H | 9:51
2H | 10:35
2H | 12:40
2H | 12:53
2H | 14:11
Excuse me!
DJ Burns putting the moves on Zach Edey 👀#MarchMadness @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/LczaqudGfl— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024
2H | 15:52
2H | 16:39
2H | 18:11
2H | 19:06
2H | 20:00
Big plays!
Zach Edey and DJ Horne were COOKING in the first 20 minutes ♨️— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024
Lock in to TBS for the second half 🔒 pic.twitter.com/1nMPIjyxhL
Halftime
HALFTIME— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 6, 2024
Big 3 by Loyer late gives Purdue a 35-29 lead.
✅: Edey -- 14 points, 8 rebs, 2 asts
✅: Loyer -- 6 points, 1 ast
✅: Jones -- 6 points, 1 reb
✅: TKR -- 6 points, 2 rebs
✅: Smith -- 5 rebs, 5 asts
Purdue up on the glass 21-12. pic.twitter.com/LmTsBoJtmt
1H | 0:20
1H | 1:16
1H | 3:37
1H | 6:28
1H | 7:14
1H | 9:40
1H | 11:52
1H | 15:16
1H | 16:43
1H | 18:06
1H | 20:00
About to start
All set!
NC State lineup!
Purdue lineup!
The National Semifinal 🖐️.— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 6, 2024
F | Trey Kaufman-Renn
C | Zach Edey
G | Fletcher Loyer
G | Braden Smith
G | Lance Jones pic.twitter.com/sy0ATkDXZ4
Referees
First time!
NC State is here!
Feeling the love in Phoenix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1j525oxZK— NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) April 6, 2024
Purdue appears!
⏳ 30 to tip. pic.twitter.com/R58zGPPiRU— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 6, 2024
The Preview!
Head to head
Here we go!
Stay with us to follow Purdue vs NC State live from the 2024 NCAA Final Four!
Where and how to watch Purdue vs NC State online and live from the 2024 NCAA Final Four?
Argentina: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Bolivia: 6:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Brazil: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Chile: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Colombia: 5:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Ecuador: 5:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
USA (ET): 6:10 p.m. in NCAA
Spain: 11:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Mexico: 4:10 p.m. on ESPN, NCAA Pass
Paraguay: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Peru: 5:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Uruguay: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Venezuela: 6:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
