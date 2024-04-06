Summary: Purdue 63-50 NC State in 2024 NCAA Final Four
Photo: VAVEL

8:46 PM3 days ago

Summary!

8:07 PM3 days ago

Game is Over

The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Purdue 63-50 NC State game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
8:06 PM3 days ago

2H | 0:58

Last minute of the game and it will be all on the floor, NC State leaves after a great championship.
8:04 PM3 days ago

2H | 1:50

It seems that there will be no surprise and Purdue will be in the grand final.
7:59 PM3 days ago

2H | 3:13

NC State timeout, Purdue up 18 and The Wolfpack stops the game to try to find a miracle.
7:58 PM3 days ago

2H | 4:08

Purdue dominance, NC State fails to score and the difference is already 15.
7:55 PM3 days ago

2H | 5:47

Purdue is 13 ahead on the scoreboard and is getting closer and closer to the title.
7:48 PM3 days ago

2H | 7:37

Purdue time out, the Boilmakers' defense begins to be dominated by the rival and the difference falls little by little.
7:46 PM3 days ago

2H | 8:24

NC State cuts the lead to 7 and pushes hard for the tie.
7:44 PM3 days ago

Great performance!

Zach Edey with the defensive block and the hook to get the basket and keep his rival away from the scoreboard:
7:41 PM3 days ago

2H | 9:51

Time out, NC State has no way to open the rival defense and tries to stop the game to make adjustments.
7:40 PM3 days ago

2H | 10:35

Great fight between Zach Edey and DJ Burns in the paint, the top scorers of both teams are giving everything but Purdue maintains the advantage.
7:36 PM3 days ago

2H | 12:40

Wolfpack timeout, 12 difference and biggest lead of the game for Purdue that forces NC State to stop the game.
7:34 PM3 days ago

2H | 12:53

Purdue breaks the 5-minute streak without scoring with a pair of baskets and leads by 9 points.
7:32 PM3 days ago

2H | 14:11

Very little offensive in this second half, the scoreboard is stuck in a rut and almost doesn't move.
7:28 PM3 days ago

Excuse me!

DJ Burns gaining space over Edey and making the basket:
7:26 PM3 days ago

2H | 15:52

Purdue's tenth loss in the game and they stop the game to make adjustments.
7:24 PM3 days ago

2H | 16:39

Good defensive play on the floor, only one score per side in this second half.
7:23 PM3 days ago

2H | 18:11

Third foul by DJ Burns, NC State's post player starts to get into trouble as the game closes. Difference of 10 for Purdue.
7:20 PM3 days ago

2H | 19:06

Very close restart with both teams committing many fouls in the game.
7:19 PM3 days ago

2H | 20:00

Start of the second half.
7:11 PM3 days ago

Big plays!

Some highlights from Zach Edey and DJ Horne, each team's leading scorers at halftime:
6:56 PM3 days ago

Halftime

We’re going to the break.
6:51 PM3 days ago

1H | 0:20

NC State stops the game, last possession of the game and they want to stay within 3 points of a tie before halftime.
6:44 PM3 days ago

1H | 1:16

Purdue timeout, couple of minutes without scoring on both sides and the difference is still 5 points in the game.
6:39 PM3 days ago

1H | 3:37

Press NC State and they want to erase the difference.
6:35 PM3 days ago

1H | 6:28

Time out NC State, the Wolfpack slows down the game to adjust and try to recover from the double-digit deficit.
6:33 PM3 days ago

1H | 7:14

Advantage of 10 for Purdue, the Boilmakers dominate the game and want the victory.
6:30 PM3 days ago

1H | 9:40

Little by little NC State manages to regulate the pace and wants to erase the difference.
6:26 PM3 days ago

1H | 11:52

Purdue maintains control of the pace and wants to get further away in the game.
6:22 PM3 days ago

1H | 15:16

Pair of losses by Purdue and the Wolfpack cut the difference to 5, forcing the rival's requested time.
6:17 PM3 days ago

1H | 16:43

6-0 run for Purdue's 8-point lead and NC State timeout.
6:13 PM3 days ago

1H | 18:06

Good start on the court for Purdue who wants to take control of the game.
6:10 PM3 days ago

1H | 20:00

The game begins.
6:05 PM3 days ago

About to start

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous NCAA protocols.
6:00 PM3 days ago

All set!

State Farm Stadium is ready for the start of this match between NC State and Purdue, both teams will look for a victory that will keep them in the fight for the NCAA title.
5:55 PM3 days ago

NC State lineup!

These are the NC State starters for today's game:
5:50 PM3 days ago

Purdue lineup!

These are the players starting for Purdue for today's game:
5:45 PM3 days ago

Referees

Tony Brothers, Nick Buchert and Derek Richardson are the designated referees for the 2024 NCAA game between NC State and Purdue.
5:40 PM3 days ago

First time!

This will be the first time that both teams meet in this instance of the NCAA.
5:35 PM3 days ago

NC State is here!

NC State are already in the vicinity of State Farm Stadium for today's game:
5:30 PM3 days ago

Purdue appears!

The Purdue team arrived at their stadium for this day's game:
5:25 PM3 days ago

The Preview!

This day we have a very interesting game between NC State and Purdue with both teams looking for a ticket to the grand final.
5:20 PM3 days ago

Head to head

A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
5:15 PM3 days ago

Here we go!

We're just under an hour away from the start of the NC State-Purdue game at State Farm Stadium. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
5:10 PM3 days ago

Stay with us to follow Purdue vs NC State live from the 2024 NCAA Final Four!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Purdue vs NC State live corresponding to the 2024 NCAA Final Four, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from State Farm Stadium.
5:05 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Purdue vs NC State online and live from the 2024 NCAA Final Four?

This is the start time of the Purdue vs NC State game in various countries:
Argentina: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Bolivia: 6:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Brazil: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Chile: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Colombia: 5:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Ecuador: 5:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
USA (ET): 6:10 p.m. in NCAA
Spain: 11:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Mexico: 4:10 p.m. on ESPN, NCAA Pass
Paraguay: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Peru: 5:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Uruguay: 7:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
Venezuela: 6:10 p.m. on NCAA Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
5:00 PM3 days ago

Purdue absences!

These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
4:55 PM3 days ago

Zach Edey, player to watch!

The Purdue center is the top figure of the Boilmakers. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The Purdue star finished the previous season as the Big Ten Conference MVP and became the leading scorer in Purdue history. Now, Edey will seek to leave history with Purdue and obtain a university degree in the face of the possibility of him going to the NBA. What is most expected from the Purdue star is a healthy finish full of great plays in the paint to generate a very fun game to watch.
4:50 PM3 days ago

How does Purdue arrive?

Purdue's team continues its journey in March Madness and is looking for its first collegiate title. They became the best-ranked team in the Midwest region with a record of 29 wins and 4 losses. The Boilmakers arrive after a regular season in which they dominated their region without difficulty, managing to be placed as the best team in their region for the third consecutive year but with the uncertainty of leaving behind the previous year where they were eliminated in the first round. The team has a great squad that shows improvements in every game, among which the names of Zach Edey, Branden Smith, Lance Jones, Fletcher Loyer and Mason Gillis stand out as a fundamental part of the team. During the first round they left out Grambling and avoided being eliminated in the first round, by a score of 78 to 50, in the second round the team eliminated Utah State by a score of 106 to 67, earning their ticket to the Sweet 16, in this instance The team eliminated Gonzaga, the fifth best team in the region and advanced to the Elite 8, once there, they eliminated Tennessee, the second best team in the same region by a score of 72 to 66. Those from Purdue have achieved show their best level and want to continue their path towards their first university title, this is their third Final Four and the last time they advanced to the next round was in 1969.
4:45 PM3 days ago

NC State absences!

These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
4:40 PM3 days ago

DJ Burns Jr., player to watch!

The NC State guard is going at a good pace with his average of 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, becoming one of the team's leading lights in the attack. DJ is one of the most important pieces of the NC State and has been key for the Wolfpack to continue advancing in the rounds with great games of more than 20 points against North Carolina, Duke and Texas Tech, which has led him to attract attention in the championship. He was named MVP of the ACC Conference as he won his second division title for The Wolfpack. Now, he will seek to continue helping Cinderella continue dancing and reach the NCAA Grand Final.
4:35 PM3 days ago

How does NC State get there?

The North Carolina team continues this season after continuing to surprise in March Madness and becoming the Cinderella of the tournament. The Wolfpack arrives after a regular season in which they ended up being placed as the eleventh team in the NCAA South Region with a record of 22 wins and 14 losses. The core of the team has players who have shown a high level game by game, among these the names of DJ Horne, DJ Burns Jr., Casey Morsell, Jayden Taylor and Mohamed Diarra stand out as a fundamental part of the team. Although they were not considered one of the best teams in their region, they have surprised each other game by game, leaving out great teams. In the first round they knocked out Texas Tech, sixth in the region, by a score of 80 to 67, in the second round the team knocked out Oakland by a score of 79 to 73, earning their ticket to the Sweet 16, in this instance the team eliminated Marquette, the second best team in the region and advancing to the Elite 8, once there, they dominated Duke, the fourth best in the region by a score of 76 to 64. The Wolfpack has managed to be the “Cinderella” of the competition and are back in this instance, which they have not reached since 1983, and will seek the third university title in their history.
4:30 PM3 days ago

Where is the game?

State Farm Stadium located in the city of Phoenix will be the venue for this Final Four between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 NCAA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 63,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
4:25 PM3 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to the broadcast of the Purdue vs NC State match, corresponding to the 2024 NCAA Final Four. The meeting will take place at State Farm Stadium, around 4:10 p.m.
