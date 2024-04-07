Summary
Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM
We hope you enjoyed the broadcast of Monza vs Napoli in the Serie A. Keep checking back on VAVEL.COM for updates throughout the day.
It's over
Napoli beat Monza 4-2 in a Serie A match, the locals had several chances, but in the second half Napoli closed the victory.
90+3'
Monza don't want to give up so easily and look for one more goal
90' Compensation time
4 minutes of compensation are added
87' Yellow card
Warren Bondo is shown the yellow card for a foul in the defensive zone.
86'
Napoli keep looking for the flanks, but the ball goes over the goal
83' Yellow card
Giulio Donati is shown the yellow card for protesting from the bench
80'
Napoli substitution, out Mathias Olivera for Mário Rui
79'
Napoli search down the right flank, but finding no space they look through the middle
76' Change
Monza change, up goes Roberto Gagliardini y Samuele Birindelli por Valentín Carboni y Giorgos Kyriakopoulos
74'
Victor Osimhen looked to finish with a right-footed shot from the left flank.
72'
The visitors don't give up, looking for another goal
68' Goal and change
GOAL! for Napoli, Giacomo Raspadori, seconds after coming on the field, he takes advantage of a rebound from the rival goalkeeper and sends the ball into the net.
Napoli substitution, Piotr Zieliński and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Giacomo Raspadori and Jens Cajuste.
65'
Napoli want to take advantage of the blow and are on top looking for another goal
62' Goal Colpani
GOAL! for Monza, Andrea Colpani on a counter attack, he enters from the right flank, confuses the defense and crosses the ball to the other post and drives it into the corner.
61' Goal! Zieliński
GOAL! for Napoli, Piotr Zieliński hits a left-footed shot to the left post after a half-turn to make it three.
57' Goal Politano
GOAL! by Napoli, Matteo Politano strikes the ball with first intention and puts it into the right corner.
55' Goal by Osimhen
GOAL! by Napoli, Victor Osimhen headed the equalizer, but it was not all joy, as the Nigerian fell face first on the field with his mask on and received medical attention.
54' Change
Napoli change, up goes Cyril Ngonge por Matteo Politano Monza change, sale Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro y Alessio Zerbin por Warren Bondo y Patrick Ciurria
52'
Monza tries to get ahead, they do it quietly and with several passes.
49' Goal disallowed
Napoli goal disallowed. Piotr Zielinski received the ball, but he was a bit advanced and his goal was disallowed for offside.
46' Yellow card
Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro was late for the ball and ends up committing a foul, receiving a yellow card.
45' Second half begins
The second half of this match begins and the home team currently has the 3 points.
45+5' Half time
First half is over
45+3'
Monza try to play from their own area, but Napoli's pressure is superior
45' Compensation time
4 minutes of compensation are added
41' Yellow card
Cyril Ngonge was looking to catch up with his opponent, but with his arm he committed a foul and receives a yellow card.
39'
Monza continues to suffer from the midfield down, but they manage to get the ball out of the box
36'
Monza have lost a lot of the ball, they're just holding on to the result
33'
André Zambo Anguissa tries to send in a cross from the left flank, but is hampered by the defender's marking.
30'
Victor Osimhen was looking for a cross, but it fell into the defense and to avoid problems, he sent for a corner kick.
27' Change due to injury
Monza substitution, Dany Mota retires due to injury, Daniel Maldini enters
24'
Cyril Ngonge looked for a shot on the right flank, but the ball went high over the top
21'
Napoli has the ball more, but Monza is still in control in attack
18'
Monza play calmly, looking for Napoli's mistakes to enter through the flanks and send a dangerous cross
15'
The visitors try to pass through midfield, they are looking for space, but Monza are well posed and don't give way
12'
Napoli try to respond, but Monza are more confident after the goal
9' Goal of Djuric
GOAL! for Monza, Milan Djuric headed into the right corner, leaving the goalkeeper standing and in the first opportunity to open the scoring.
6'
Monza only manages to keep the ball in their own area, trying to clear the ball
3'
The home team starts with the majority possession of the ball
Match kicks off
Ready the match between Monza and Napoli at Brianteo Stadium in a match with a great attendance.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this match at Brianteo Stadium, corresponding to the Serie A.
Worst moment
Napoli suffered another 3-0 defeat at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and with that win Atalanta moved five points behind the champions, who are wandering around the seventh place in Serie A.
With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the bench, Nigerian Victor Osimhen was distraught by his lack of success. With Brazilian Juan Jesus angry after his complaint of racist insults went unheeded and Poland's Piotr Zielinski on the bench over his possible deal with Inter, Napoli were once again a troubled team.
Monza's next match
The home side are coming off a 1-0 loss to Torino in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat. Apr. 13, Bologna vs Monza, Italian Serie A
Napoli's next match
The visitors are coming off a 0-3 loss to Atalanta in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Sun. Apr. 14 Napoli vs Frosinone, Italian Serie A
Monza's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Brianteo Stadium, match corresponding to the Serie A.
FORMAZIONE UFFICIALE ⚪️🔴— AC Monza (@ACMonza) April 7, 2024
L’1️⃣1️⃣ iniziale scelto da Mister Palladino per #MonzaNapoli ⚽️
Segui il match su #DAZN 👉 https://t.co/rKPil5vAyt#ACMonza #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/xfYZB5yL07
Napoli's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Stadio Brianteo, duel corresponding to Serie A.
💪 STARTING XI— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) April 7, 2024
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/HIhROpmOBv
Brianteo Stadium
Brianteo Stadium known for sponsorship reasons as U-Power Stadium, is a soccer stadium in Monza, Italy. The capacity of the stadium is 18,568 fans.
Background
This will be the 10th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 3 wins for Napoli, 4 draws and 2 for Monza, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 3 meetings
In the last 3 meetings between these two teams, Napoli have won 1, while Monza have won 1 and the scales are very even and not very favorable for both clubs, as they have only one draw in the last 3 meetings.
Napoli 0 - 0 Monza, Dec. 29, 2023, Italy Serie A
Monza 2 - 0 Napoli, May 14, 2023, Italian Serie A
Napoli 4 - 0 Monza, Aug. 21, 2022, Italian Serie A
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Serie A match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Follow Monza vs Napoli Live Score with VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monza vs Napoli match in the Serie A.
How to watch Monza vs Napoli Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Sunday, April 7
USA Time: 09:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
USA TV channel (Spanish): Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Monza vs Napoli match for USA?
This is the start time of the game Monza vs Napoli of 07th April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 09:00 a.m. on ESPN2 Argentina and Star+
Bolivia: 08:00 hours on ESPN2 and Star+
Brazil: 09:00 hours on ESPN4 and Star+
Chile: 08:00 hours on ESPN2 and Star+
Colombia: 07:00 hours on ESPN2 and Star+
Ecuador: 07:00 hours on ESPN2 and Star+
United States (ET): 09:00 hours on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
Spain: 12:00 a.m. on Movistar
Mexico: 07:00 on ESPN2 and Star+
Paraguay: 09:00 a.m. on ESPN2 and Star+
Peru: 07:00 hours on ESPN2 and Star+
Uruguay: 09:00 hours on ESPN2 and Star+
Watch out for this Napoli player
Nigeria striker, 25 year old Victor Osimhen has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, the striker will play his 29th game this season, in the past he played 30 starts and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 26 goals in the Italian league and 2 assists, he currently has 11 goals in 19 games.
Watch out for this Monza player
Italy midfielder, 24 year old Andrea Colpani has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Italy midfielder Andrea Colpani, the midfielder will play his thirty-first game this season, in the past he played 10 as a starter and 17 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the Italian league and 1 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 30 games.
How is Monza coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 2-3 against Genoa, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence.
Torino 1 - 0 Monza, March 30, 2024, Italian Serie A
Monza 1 - 0 Cagliari, Mar. 16, 2024, Italian Serie A
Genoa 2 - 3 Monza, Mar. 9, 2024, Italy Serie A
Monza 1 - 4 AS Roma, Mar. 2, 2024, Italy Serie A
Salernitana 0 - 2 Monza, Feb. 24, 2024, Italian Serie A
How is Napoli coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Juventus, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Napoli 0 - 3 Atalanta, Mar. 30, 2024, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 1 Napoli, Mar. 17, 2024, Italian Serie A
Barcelona 3 - 1 Napoli, Mar. 12, 2024, UEFA Champions League
Napoli 1 - 1 Torino, Mar. 8, 2024, Italy Serie A
Napoli 2 - 1 Juventus, Mar. 3, 2024, Italy Serie A
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Serie A match: Monza vs Napoli Updates!
My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, both teams are not having a good tournament and are fighting in mid-table, mainly Napoli is looking for European places and Monza not to be below mid-table.