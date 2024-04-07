Thanks
Thank you very much for joining us in the coverage of the Martinsville - Cook Out 400 live and in real time, corresponding to the 2024 season of the Nascar Cup Series. My name is Esteban Monsalve and I wish you a happy day.
Constructors' table after the race
Post-race driver table (Top 10)
WILLIAM BYRON WINS IN MARTINSVILLE 🏁
William Byron wins, Hendrick motorsports finished 1-2-3 William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott
GREEN FLAG 🟢
THE RACE IS RELAUNCHED AFTER THE INCIDENT AND BYRON DOMINATES THE FIRST POSITION FOLLOWED BY ELLIOTT.
OVERTIME YELLOW FLAG 🟨
The cars enter the pits and change tires. In the meantime the Pace Car makes its run and everyone lines up behind it waiting for the start of the race.
OVERTIME 🟨
The marshals use grit to dry the fluids left on the track and in the pit lane after the incident.
Lap 395 🟨
JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK'S RIGHT FRONT TIRE CAUGHT FIRE AND THERE IS A YELLOW FLAG. WE WILL HAVE OVERTIME
Lap 385
For the moment there are no major overtakings and Byron keeps the first position, overtaking lapped cars. We have little left in Martinsville
Lap 375
Blaney still fails to overtake Hamlin. The #11 car holds the fourth position after constant attacks from the #12 Ford.
Lap 370
William Byron leads over Chase Elliott by 3.1 seconds the biggest delta of the day from first to second
BLANEY ATTACKS HAMLIN FOR FOURTH POSITION 😱
Lap 360
Ryan Blaney in the #12 Ford car is now the fastest on the oval. He achieved a top time of 20.491 and is currently turning two tenths faster than the top five rivals.
Lap 350
Byron holds the lead in the race and with less than 50 laps to go, he is +2.206 ahead of Elliott. He is gaining more and more advantage
Lap 340
1. Byron
2. Larson
3. Hamlin
4. Gibbs
5. Blaney
6. Bell
7. Byron
8. Elliott
9. Chastain
10. Reddick
Lap 330
William Byron leads, Chase Elliott second, Kyle Larson third.
All drivers made their stops and we will go to the end.
Byron's move on Elliott 😱
Lap 320
Josh Berry pits on green but has an uncontrolled tire penalty.
Most of the drivers on the grid have already made their pit stops and will go to the end of the race on track.
Lap 310
10 cars have yet to pit
100 LAPS TO GO!
THERE ARE SEVERAL PIT STOPS AND THE CARS REFUEL AND CHANGE TIRES.
ELLIOTT AND HAMLIN HAVE GOOD PIT STOPS AND NOW OUT ON TRACK, THEY BATTLE TO OVERTAKE EACH OTHER. THIS IS THE BATTLE FOR THE LEAD
Positions gained/lost since last pit stop
Lap 280
Kyle Larson, who started first from the pole, is now fourth and fighting for the podium against Bubba Wallace.
Lap 270
For the moment there are no major overtaking or on-track incidents.
NASCAR Race Direction evaluates an aggressive situation in the pit lane.
Lap 260
DENNY HAMLIN OVERTOOK CHASE ELLIOTT AND NOW DOMINATES THE RACE IN THE FIRST POSITION.
1. HAMLIN
2. ELLIOTT
3. WALLACE
Lap 255
Lap 240
Chase Elliott's fastest time is 20.337.
For the moment he dominates the race and they are still in the lead with a great pace.
Lap 230
William Byron adelanta a Joey Logano por el exterior y se coloca 6º.
Chase Elliott en cabeza llegó a la vuelta de tráfico
Lap 220
Lap 211 🟢
The green flag comes out and the race returns to normal.
Elliot keeps the first position, Hamlin is second and Wallace third.
Lap 203 🟨
Christopher Bell spins in turn 4 from 36th position. There is a yellow flag on the track and overtaking is not allowed.
Lap 195 🟢
THE RACE RETURNS TO NORMAL AND ELLIOT WINS THE FIRST POSITION FROM HAMLIN AND NOW DOMINATES THE RACE.
THIRD STAGE BEGINS 🟨
Pit stops 🟨
END OF THE SECOND STAGE 🏁
DENNY HAMLIN SE QUEDA CON LA SEGUNDA ETAPA.
1. Hamlin
2. Wallace
3. Larson
4. Elliot
5. Logano
6. Bowman
7. Briscoe
8. Byron
9. Chastain
10. Berry
Lap 170
HAMLIN IS THE RACE LEADER.
The #11 car overtook Joey Logano's #22 and now leads the second stage of the race.
FIGHT FOR FIRST PLACE LOGANO VS HAMLIN
Lap 165
HAMLIN BEAT WALLACE FOR SECOND PLACE AND GOES FOR LOGANO.
FIGHT FOR FIRST PLACE
Lap 160
Hamlin looks to furiously attack Wallace for second place and now there is a battle for the silver podium spot.
Lap 150
After one hour of racing, the leader is Joey Logano, followed by Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.
We are in the second stage of the race.
Lap 140
Burton's car 21 touches three other drivers, but does not lose traction and stays on track and even fighting for thirtieth place.
The Christopher Bell Incident
Lap 130
Rose Chastain is ninth and moves into contention after edging out Josh Berry, who dropped to tenth.
The top 10 is a very tight group.
Lap 122 🟢
The green flag comes out after overcoming the incidents and the race returns to normal.
Lap 115 🟨
Christopher Bell had problems in his car and goes to the pits. The front right tire is damaged.
THERE IS YELLOW FLAG AND NOBODY CAN OVERTAKE FOR THE MOMENT.
Lap 110
So far, Joey Logano has achieved his best time lapping in 20.429.
But Bubba Wallace follows him closely at 10 tenths in second position.
Lap 100
Logano changed two tires, apparently the front ones, and is now leading the race.
Excellent strategy of the #22 Ford
Lap 95 🟢
STAGE TWO OF THE RACE IS STARTED AND LOGANO PARTIALLY DOMINATES THE RACE, FOLLOWED BY WALLACE AND LARSON.
Lap 85
With yellow flag there is a restart, this time of stage two.
INCIDENT 💥
TODD GILLILAND GETS A TOOL STUCK TO HIS CAR IN THE PIT LANE AND ALMOST CAUSES AN ACCIDENT.
Fortunately the incident did not escalate.
Pit stops
END OF THE FIRST STAGE 🏁
The checkered flag is lowered and the first stage of the race is over after 80 laps.
1. Larson
2. Wallace
3. Elliot
4. Briscoe
5. Tuex JR.
6. Joey Logano
7. Hamlin
8. Byron
9. Berry
10. Busch
Lap 70
Attention that Wallace starts attacking Larson for the lead. He tries to get inside and does not succeed.
Times per tip ⏱
Kyle Larson's best time was 20.259.
On the other hand, Wallace, the runner-up, lapped his best lap at 20.232.
Lap 55
William Byrom wins the position from Denny Hamlin and is now seventh in the race. He looked for him on the inside and overtook him.
Lap 50
The track is starting to get dirty and this favors tire grip.
So far, Larson has pulled a second and a half ahead of Wallace at the oval.
Lap 45
Lap 35
The drivers are still not entering the pits and not changing tires at the start of the race in Martinsville. No major changes.
Lap 25
Daniel Suarez remains in 21st position of the race. Still the Latino does not lose or gain places in the NASCAR afternoon.
Lap 20
Larson keeps a good pace in the first place and offers no advantage to his competitors. For the moment, the grid remains the same.
Prize bag
Prize purse: $7,669,028
Race distance: 400 laps 210.4 miles
Stages: Lap 80 | 180 | 400
Lap 10
Kyle Larson's dominance continues after the start of the first few laps.
1. Larson
2. Wallace +0.573
3. Elliot +1.571
Lap 5
Larson leads the qualifying list followed closely by Wallace. The first laps will be to warm up the tires.
RACE ON! 🟢
The green flag is dropped and the Martinsville - Cook Out 400 live race is launched.
Almost there
The cars are settled on the track, made on the starting line and the race will start shortly from Martinsville.
Sobre el ovalo
NASCAR held its first race at the 0.526-mile clip-shaped track back in 1949, and since then the track has hosted at least two races per season each year.
Race facts ❗
-Racing Insights predicts Denny Hamlin will make it back-to-back victories in his home state and earn his third short track win of the season.
-While it's been nearly a decade since Hamlin last visited Victory Lane at Martinsville, the Virginia native still runs consistently well there.
-Moreover, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas have set the pace when it comes to short track racing this season with Hamlin's No. 11 machine leading the charge with victories at Bristol and Richmond.
-Following Hamlin in the projections are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. in the Top 5, followed by William Byron, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe to round out the Top 10.
National Anthem of the United States
Weather in Martinsville ⛅
18°C
Chance of precipitation: 0%.
Humidity: 23%.
Wind: at 6 km/h
Starting grid
Welcome
Welcome to live, real-time coverage of the Martinsville - Cook Out 400 for the 2024 Nascar Cup Series season.
What time is the Martinsville - Cook Out 400 NASCAR CUP?
This is the start time for the Martinsville - Cook Out 400 NASCAR CUP on April 7 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00
Colombia: 14:00
Ecuador: 14:00
USA (ET): 15:00
Spain: 19:00
Mexico: 13:00
Paraguay: 15:00
Peru: 14:00
Uruguay: 16:00
Larson, the defender
Kyle Larson, who earned the pole position for this year's 2024 Martinsville - Cook Out 400, is the reigning defending winner of the race, as he took the win last year with a time of 2:50'34.961 for the 400 laps run.
Can he repeat that?
Martinsville 2023 Results
Image: www.motorsport.com
Top ten qualifying drivers and their times
1. Kyle Larson 19.718
2. Bubba Wallace 19.719
3. Chase Elliott 19.752
4. Martin Truex Jr 19.753
5. Chase Briscoe 19.760
6. Joey Logano 19.764
7. Josh Berry 19.765
8. Denny Hamlin 19.779
9. Ryan Blaney 19.816
10. Alex Bowman 19.831
Pole position winner
Kyle Larson was the driver who won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, posting a fast lap at 96.034 mph to edge Bubba Wallace for the top spot by one-thousandth of a second.
Wallace completed his best lap around the 0.526-mile oval at 96.029 mph. Larson and Wallace were the only two drivers to exceed 96 mph on their qualifying laps and a strong showing is expected from both in the Sunday session.
How is season going?
Seven races into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Joe Gibbs Racing has been the dominant team thus far. All four Gibbs drivers are in the top six in the NASCAR standings and will now be looking for their fifth win in eight starts, but to do so they will need to get past this Sunday's 2024 Cook Out 400. The race will take place at the iconic Martinsville Speedway, a short, paperclip-shaped track that has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1949, and the 2024 NASCAR Green Flag at Martinsville is scheduled to drop at 3:00 p. m. Eastern U.S. time, 2:00 p. m. Colombia and 1:00 p.m. Mexico.
Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville Speedway is an oval located in the town of Ridgeway, Virginia, United States, 6 km south of the city of Martinsville, and 70 km north of the city of Greensboro. It was inaugurated in 1947 and paved in 1955. Since 1976, the track combines asphalt on the straights and concrete in the curves. International Speedway Corporation bought the racetrack in 2004.
Originally 0.5 miles (805 meters) long, Martinsville is currently 0.526 miles (847 meters) long, and is the shortest track in the NASCAR Cup Series.
