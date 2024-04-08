Thanks
END OF THE MATCH
River's 2-1 win over Rosario Central ends the match at the Más Monumental
90'+
The central referee adds five minutes more
87' RIVER SCOOOOOOOOOOOORES
Miguel Ángel Borja scores River's second goal with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.
81'
Kevin Ortíz's missed shot for Rosario Central and the Canalla's second almost arrived.
78'
Substitution, River Plate. Agustín Ruberto replaces Pablo Solari.
76'
Substitution, Rosario Central. Facundo Mallo replaces Emanuel Coronel.
74'
River tries to reach the partial winning goal with team play, but without much success in the final zone of the field.
70'
Substitution, River Plate. Esequiel Barco replaces Facundo Colidio.
-Nacho Fernández replaces Santiago Simón.
67'
Andres Herrera's dangerous shot was blocked for River Plate. Another dangerous approach by Millonario
65'
Substitution, Rosario Central. Kevin Ortíz replaces Mauricio Martínez.
-Jaminton Campaz replaces Lautaro Giaccone.
-Tobías Cervera replaces Luca Martínez.
56'
Substitution, Rosario Central. Agustín Sández replaces Agustín Bravo because of an injury.
53'
Offside Rosario Central. Mauricio Martinez was forward when he was trying to receive a ball from a teammate.
48'
A shot saved high and in the center of the goal. Pablo Solari in River Plate.
The millionaire's team came out all guns blazing.
46'
Yellow card for Milton Casco at River Plate
46'
Substitution, River Plate. Rodrigo Villagra replaces Nicolás Fonseca.
-Andrés Herrera replaces Sebastián Boselli.
SECOND HALF BEGINS
After halftime, the second half arrives with River down on Rosario Central.
END OF THE FIRST HALF
With Rosario Central leading the scoreboard by the minimum difference, we go to halftime.
43'
Diaz sent a long pass to Borja and Borja cannot hold on to the ball. River tries
39'
Echeverri's ineffective shot in favor of River. The ball does not go in and there is desperation in the local team in the first half.
34'
Yellow card for Nicolás Fonseca at River Plate
30'
Claudio Echeverri misses with a right footed shot for River Plate. Unsuccessful attacking attempt by the "millonario" team.
28'
Yellow card for Mauricio Martínez at Rosario Central.
24'
Attempt by Miguel Borja for River, which is rejected by the defense. New arrival of the home team in the game
20'
Claudio Echeverri's shot is blocked for River Plate. El Millonario cannot tie the game at the moment.
17'
River looks for the equalizer with fierce attacks, while Rosario Central defends and plays on the counter
13' ROSARIO CENTRAL SCOOOOOOOORES
Lautaro Giaccone shot from the edge of the box and the ball went into River's goal.
WHAT A GOAL FROM CENTRAL
5'
Pablo Solari shot with his right foot and the ball went wide. River keeps the offense in the match and Central defends.
1'
Claudio Echeverri's deflected shot for River Plate. First warning in the match for the home team
THE MATCH BEGINS
The ball is rolling and the match between River Plate vs Rosario Central is already underway live
Almost there
The players take the field and the match will start shortly.
Rosario Central starting lineup
20 Axel Werner
6 Juan Komar
19 Agustín Bravo
24 Juan Giménez
21 Alan Rodríguez
33 Emanuel Coronel
8 Franco Ibarra
16 Mauricio Martínez
18 Francesco Lo Celso
22 Laurtaro Giaccone
29 Luca Martinez
River starting lineup
1 Franco Armani
17 Paulo Díaz
14 Leandro González Pirez
20 Milton Casco
2 Sebastián Boselli
19 Claudio Echeverri
4 Nicolas Fonseca
31 Santiago Simon
9 Miguel Borja
11 Facundo Colidio
36 Pablo Solari
Last five matches
River Plate 2 - 0 Rosario Central Dec. 22, 2023 Argentina Champions Trophy
River Plate 0 - 0 Rosario Central Dec. 9, 2023 Argentina Professional League Cup
Rosario Central 3 - 1 River Plate Nov. 11, 2023 Argentina Professional League Cup
Rosario Central 3 - 3 River Plate Jul. 23, 2023 Argentina Professional League Cup
River Plate 1 - 2 Rosario Central Oct. 16, 2022 Argentina Professional League Cup Argentina Pro League Cup
Match facts
Rosario Central lost in one of the last 5 games against River (2-0 in the Champions Trophy 2023) and did not lose in the 2 crossings in the LPF Cup 2023: 3-1 in the group stage and 0-0 (2-0 on penalties) in the semifinals.
River lost one of the 12 matches in Copa LPF 2024 (1-0 vs. Huracán).
History
The two teams have met 172 times , with 87 wins for El Millonario, 36 victories for El Canalla, and 49 draws.
Rosario Central's Called-up list
Rosario Central's Called-up list
River's call-up list
River's call-up list
Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of River Plate vs Rosario Central in the Copa de la Liga Profesional.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Rosario Central de La Plata live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Más Monumental. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is River Plate vs Rosario Central?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Rosario Central match on April 7, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - (April 8)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Possible formations
River Plate: Franco Armani; Marcelo Herrera; Leandro González Pírez; Paulo Díaz; Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro; Nicolás Fonseca; Pablo Solari; Ignacio Solari; Ezequiel Barco or Claudio Echeverri and Miguel Borja. DT: Martín Demichelis.
Rosario Central: Axel Werner; Santiago Burgos; Juan Cruz Komar; Emanuel Coronel; Elías Ocampo; Giovanni Bogado; Ramiro Peralta; Francesco Lo Celso; Jonathan Gómez; Maximiliano Lovera and Agustín Módica. DT: Miguel Ángel Russo.
Referee team
Referee: Sebastián Zunino
Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant Referee 2: Lucio Méndez
Fourth official: Jorge Broggi
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Facundo Rodríguez
Rosario Central key player
Colombian Jaminton Campáz is one of the great figures of Club Atlético Rosario Central. Although he has not scored any goal in this version of the Argentinean Professional Soccer League Cup, he has registered an assist.
A great performance is expected from him visiting River Plate in this new commitment.
River Plate key player
The standout player at River Plate is 29-year-old Chilean center back Paulo Diaz. So far this season, he has shown a solid performance, with a 62% rate of duels won, both in aerial actions and on the ground. Paulo has become the team's most important pillar in the defensive zone. In addition, he averages 4.4 clearances per game, and also stands out for his ability with the ball at his feet, showing an average of 54.7 passes per game with an 87% effectiveness rate in his deliveries.
Rosario Central
Rosario Central comes to this match with a bad present, as a result of the regular performance it has been showing in the league. Although they won their most recent match against Peñarol, the team from Rosario has gained a lot of confidence with the passing of the matches.
However, they must be very alert because they have dropped important points, so any slip-up could leave them empty-handed. In the meantime, the team has been preparing for this match, a new opportunity to add a trophy to its trophy cabinet.
River Plate
The Argentine team is in fourth place in Group A of the League Cup, right at the bottom of the standings. So far in the tournament, they have 5 wins, 6 draws and 1 loss. This team has conquered the trophy on 4 occasions, their last victory being in 2018. In their most recent encounter, they faced Huracán and suffered a 1-0 defeat. Despite having an extra player on the field since the 80th minute, River Plate failed to equalize the score and also lost their unbeaten run in the tournament. Although they dominated possession of the ball, the team did not show enough depth in their attacks and did not generate great danger for their opponents. The opportunities they did have were threatening, but they failed to convert them in the box.
The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental
The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental, also known as Estadio Más Monumental, a sports venue located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This structure is owned by Club Atlético River Plate and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938 under the presidency of Antonio Vespucio Liberti.
With a capacity of 84,567 spectators, the Monumental is the largest soccer stadium in Argentina and the Americas. In addition to being the home of River Plate, this stadium is also the place where the Argentine National Team plays its home matches. Throughout its history, the Monumental has witnessed major sporting events, including four Copa América finals (in 1946, 1959, 1987 and 2011) and the FIFA World Cup Final in 1978.
Welcome to minute by minute coverage of River Plate vs Rosario Central!
