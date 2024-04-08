Victory of Juarez
In a resumption of play in the 73rd minute, the Bravos turned the game around against Atlético de San Luis with a goal by Avilés Hurtado in the 80th minute of regular time.
Press release
Liga MX reports that the match between Atlético de San Luis vs FC Juárez will be played tomorrow at 9:30 starting from the same minute it was suspended. There were 18 minutes left to play.
SUSPENDED
Liga MX reports the suspension of the game between Atlético de San Luis vs FC Juárez. The time remains to be defined.
There is talk of a time of 9:00 or 9:30 in the morning due to the eclipse.
They are still meeting
All parties involved are gathered in the referees' locker room to reach a decision.
The announcement is prepared
It seems that a decision has already been reached and the suspension of the game will be announced soon.
They leave the field
The players go to the locker room. They have not yet reached a final agreement. There is talk of the possibility of resuming it early tomorrow due to the solar eclipse.
official report
Liga MX makes a statement regarding the event.
86'
If the lighting is not repaired in approximately 8 minutes. It is suspended to resume tomorrow.
82'
It is indicated that they will wait 10 minutes. If the light does not return within that period, the game will be suspended.
77' Problems with the lighting
The stadium lights are turning off and on. The referee talks to the players and the league commissioner.
74' Stopped
The game is stopped due to lack of light at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
72' Back up!
Oscar Mejía changes Vukcevic's red card to yellow.
70' To the VAR!
Oscar Mejía went to the VAR to review the red card.
70'69' The power went out!
Part of the stadium lighting went out.
68' 🟥 EXPULSION!
Direct red card for Andrija Vukcevic for a foul on David Rodríguez. Juárez is left with one less.
🔁 Changes in Juárez
⬆️ Entered: Avilés Hurtado and Amaury Escoto
⬇️ Out: Aitor García and Ángel Zaldívar
62'
First-intention shot by Sanabria that went wide.
61'
The Potosí team plays in the opposite field, but fails to have depth.
57'
Equal complement process. Unlike the first half, San Luis has taken more initiative.
53'
Boli's shot from the front of the area goes one way. He didn't seem comfortable, but the African took the shot.
49'
Salles-lamonge's deflected shot. Atlético played in the opposite field and the Frenchman encouraged them to finish the play with a shot.
46' 🔁 Juárez change
⬆️ Entered: Andrija Vukcevic
⬇️ Exited: Ralph Orquín
46' 🔁 Atlético de San Luis changes
⬆️ Entered: David Rodríguez and Salles-lamonge
⬇️ Left: Juan D. Castro and Aldo Cruz
The second begins
The ball has started and the complement begins.
📹 In case you missed it
Íker Moreno was encouraged to go forward, made a play with Frank Boli and put his team ahead again.
📹 In case you missed it
This was the goal with which Luis Manuel Castro tied the game 1-1.
Finish the first part
Great game in this first part. We go to rest with a goal fair at the Alfonso Lastras.
45+4 ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR JUÁREZ!
Header from Luis Manuel Castro that anticipates the late goal of the center backs!
45'
The referee announces that 8 minutes will be made up.
42'
Javier Güemez gets up from the grass, he had been injured. He leaves the court so they can finish checking him.
📹 In case you missed it
This was the great goal that Juan David Castro scored at the beginning of the game.
39'It is cancelled!
The VAR annuls Juárez's goal due to offside by Venegas.
37'
The VAR reviews the play for supposed offside.
35' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR JUÁREZ!
Jesus Venegas did it! He headed alone and tied the game.
31'
Unai Bilbao was left on the ground after a corner kick.
28'
Danger in the San Luis area. Sánchez rejected a ball in the air with his fists.
25' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS!
Iker Moreno did it! Short play by the young player with Boli who dared to go forward, finished and went inside.
22'
Play by Juárez in the San Luis field. Aitor García finished with a deflected center.
19'
The Braves move the ball from below, while San Luis uses low pressure.
15' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR JUÁREZ!
Luis Manuel Castro did it! Aitor García crossed from the left and the Uruguayan closed at the far post.
11'
Now Aitor García was encouraged from afar and Andrés Sánchez commanded from the side.
10'
Dangerous shot by Dieter Villpando. He took off several San Luis players and finished on goal.
7' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS!
Great goal from Juan David Castro! He tried from medium distance and left her hanging where Benny Díaz did not move.
4'
The game stops again. Haret Ortega complains about his left shoulder.
3'
First minutes with a lot of pause. More than a minute was lost in the first minute in medical attention to Edson Fernando.
Starts the match
Oscar Mejía has blown his whistle and the match between Atlético de San Luis vs Juárez begins to close Matchday 14.
The Liga MX anthem plays!
The players go out onto the field for the initial protocol and start the game.
Substitutes for Juárez
Carlos Higuera, José Abella, Andrija Vukcevic, José García Manríquez, Denzell García, Javier Salas, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Avilés Hurtado, Ángel Zapata, Amaury Escoto.
Substitutes for Atlético de San Luis
Diego Urtiaga, Jordan Silva, Eduardo Águila, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Sebastien Salles-lamonge, Jürguen Damm, David Rodríguez, Yan Oliveira, José de Jesús González.
Arbitration appointment
Oscar Mejía – Central referee
Christian Espinosa Zavala - Assistant 1
Jaime González Ramírez - Assistant 2
Orlando Delgadillo Franco - Fourth referee
Katia Itzel García - VAR
Edgar Magdaleno Castrejón - AVAR
They arrived at the stadium
Both teams are already at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium for this afternoon's match. The changing rooms are ready and people begin to arrive little by little.
Juárez lineup
These are the eleven footballers led by Mauricio Barbieri. Today without Edson Fernando, Moisés Mosquera, Jairo Torres and Michael Santos.
Atlético de San Luis lineup
Gustavo Leal sends his lineup with which he will face the Bravos de Juárez this afternoon. He makes only one modification. Benjamin Galdames will replace the injured Vitinho.
How is Juárez doing playing in San Luis?
Of four visits that the Braves have made to Potosí lands since their arrival in the First Division, they have two wins, a draw and a loss.
In the previous call, Ascenso MX, they won once and lost twice.
The last confrontation
Bravos and Potosinos met for the last time on Matchday 11 of Apertura 2023, on October 25, a pending match. On that occasion, the Juarenses won by a score of 3-2 with goals from Diego Chávez, Denzell García and Avilés Hurtado. San Luis reacted, but it was not enough. Vitinho and Sanabria discounted. Güemez was expelled.
Does San Luis still aspire to the Liguilla?
Atlético is currently in thirteenth position with 13 points and a difference of -7. By winning today, they would reach 16 points, putting them 4 away from tenth place. They would need to add at least two victories in their last games. Their next rivals are Atlas, Toluca and Santos.
They return to the traditional
The Juárez Braves will play again this afternoon with their traditional green uniform. In the last two days they used the commemorative jersey of the Juárez Cobras, a uniform that caused nostalgia among the Juárez fans.
We're back!
We are back to cover Atlético de San Luis vs Juárez to close Matchday 14 of the Liga MX from the Alfonso Lastras. Stay tuned, we will keep you informed of everything that happens in a few moments.
Injury report
Atlético de San Luis released the report of injured players. Atleti presents the significant losses of Brazilians Leo Bonatini and Vitinho to face this Sunday's game.
LEO BONATINI: Right foot contusion.
OSCAR MACÍAS: Fracture of the 5th metatarsal of the left foot.
VITINHO: Fracture of the first toe of the left foot
Recovery from injuries will depend on his evolution.
Juárez squad list
- Benny Díaz
- Carlos Higuera
- José Abella
- Denzell García
- Javier Salas
- Sebastián Pérez Bouquet
- Dieter Villalpando
- Edson Fernando
- Francisco Calvo
- Manuel Castro
- Avilés Hurtado
- Andrija Vukcevic
- Ángel Zapata
- Haret Ortega
- José Manríquez
- Diego Campillo
- Ángel Zaldívar
- Jesús Venegas
- Aitor García
- Ralp Orquín
- Amaury Escoto
Of fortune
Since the Braves debuted their alternative jersey that pays tribute to the extinct Cobras of Juárez, they have won two consecutive victories, the first that have made them come out of the basement.
The jersey has caused various comments on social networks where fans and non-fans empathize more with the team and mention that they should keep it from now on. Will they be able to convince the board?
Last five Juárez games
The Braves only won for the first time in the tournament two dates ago. As visitors they have not even managed to get a point.
March 31 - Juárez 2-1 Santos Laguna
March 23 - Juárez 4-3 Puebla
March 15 - Querétaro 1-0 Juárez
March 8 - Juárez 1-1 Toluca
March 2 - Pachuca 3-2 Juárez
Last five games of Atlético de San Luis
The last victories that have been given to the people of Potosí have been playing at home. On the road they have only won one game, which was in Mazatlán. As locals they have 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.
March 29 – América 2-1 Atlético de San Luis
March 17 - Atlético de San Luis 2-1 Pachuca
March 8 - Necaxa 3-1 Atlético de San Luis
March 1 - Atlético de San Luis 4-0 Puebla
March 27 - Querétaro 4-1 Atlético de San Luis
How do the Braves arrive?
The border team is not going through a good time either, but it seems that little by little they are showing signs of improvement after the arrival of the former Vasco da Gama, Mauricio Barbieri. After a negative start, the Braves board made the decision to dispense with the services of Diego Andrei Mejía as coach, who had had a good start last tournament, but as the dates went by the good progress was diluted.
The Juarenses seem to have already found their way, they come from two consecutive victories. Last game they surprised a Santos team that is also improving by beating 2-1.
Today they occupy third-to-last place in the table with 9 pts.
How does Atlético de San Luis arrive?
The people of Potosí are not experiencing their best tournament, compared to what they offered us last season. Today, Leal's team is in thirteenth place with four wins, one draw and eight losses.
Despite not replicating what was done last semester, the rojiblancos have shown sparks in some periods of the championship. They lost the previous match 2-1 against América at the Azteca, but they had a period of time where they had the eagles on the ropes.
They are seven points away from Play-Inn positions, something that seems complicated, but if they get on a roll, they can surprise us at the end of the tournament.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of Atlético de San Luis vs Juárez live, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium at 8:00 p.m. ET.
My name is Ángel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.